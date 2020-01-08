Dec. 27
• Troy Terrell and Robin Terrell to Clemmie Joseph and Frances A. Joseph, land on Old Whitley Road; $56,000
• First National Bank and Trust to Magnolia Developers LLC, 2.70 acres on Ky. 3432 and Smith Lane; $37,500
• James Mosley and Sherrie Scott to Yost Mast, 0.78 acres on Locust Grove Road; $13,500
Dec. 30
• Premier Land of London LLC to Julie Huff, Lot 8 in River Oaks Subdivision; $14,000
• Kenneth Hibbitts to Larry Gilbert and Gail Gilbert, 1.91 acres near Howard Road; $3,000
• Roger Steele to Brenda Steele, land on Slate Ridge Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Rhonda Sutton and Ronnie Sutton to Rhonda Sutton and Ronnie Sutton, 2 tracts on Ky. 1193; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• W & N Enterprises LLC to CTA, LLC, 0.78 acres on Ky. 80 and Hawk Creek Road; $500,000
• Ralph Lipps and Elaine Lipps to Jennifer Suzanne Jones, 1 acre in Lily; gift, no monetary consideration
• Ralph Lipps and Elaine Lipps to Chase Edward Jones, 11.80 acres on Keavy Road and 10 acres in Laurel County; $13,200
• Ralph Lipps and Elaine Lipps to Jason Ralph Lipps, land on Lipps Lane; gift, no monetary consideration
• Abner Lipps and Elizabeth Constance Lipps to Ralph Lipps, part of Lot 18 in Fitzgerald Addition to City of London; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth Hibbitts to Carl Willis Hammons and Jenny Lynn Hammons, 20.29 acres in Fariston; $14,000
• Gerald Baker and Kelly Baker to Amanda S. Mills and Brad W. Mills, Lot 5 in Park Estates; $125,000
• Beverly Giles, formerly known as (fka) Beverly Meatte, and Clayton Giles, Verlene Turner, Brenda Boyce, Sheila Boots fka Sheila Barton, and William Boots, Jackie Gene Cheek Jr. and Lona Cheek, Elizabeth Clark Watson and Thomas Watson, and Henry Steven Cheek to Chelsea Hoskins, land on Cheek-Turner Road; $58,575
• Charles B. Smith Jr. and Joan Smith to Lauren J. Hostetter and Linda J. Hostetter, 0.82 acres on Hal Rogers Parkway; $90,000
• R. Clarence Brown to Anthony H. Desurne and Catina S. Desurne, 0.76 acres on Boreman Road; $75,000
• Ernest McWhorter, executor of estate of Lela McWhorter Dobson, to Lyndon Perry McWhorter, Lots 22 and 23 of Earl Robinson Subdivision; property division, no monetary consideration
• Ernest McWhorter, executor of estate of Lela McWhorter Dobson, to Gary David McWhorter, 41 1/4 acres, 30 acres, tract near Twin Branch Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Elk Run Construction LLC by Lonnie Williams, authorized agent to David Jackson Maddux and Lela Irene Maddux, Lot 78 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $211,854
• Estate of Charles Bullock, by Curtis E. Bullock and Deborah K. Hughes, co-executors, to James Fox and Candice Fox, Lots 86,n 87, 88, 89, 90, 91 and 92 on Chadwell Drive in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $174,500
• Grandview Construction LLC to Amber Danielle Jordan and Shane Dustin Jordan, Lot 118 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $204,500
Jan. 2
• Seldon Hensley and Billie Jo Hensley to Gladys H. Autrey, 2.05 acres on Winding Blade Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kelvin Russell Morris, Daniel Ray Morris, Kelly June Morris to Ryan David Turner and Jeffrey Carl Cawood Jr., 1.04 acres on Ky. 552; $1
Jan. 3
• Bryan Parsley and Shena Parsley, also known as (aka) Shena Powell, to Ed Powell, 0.38 acres on Robinson Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joel Marcum and Whitney Marcum to Affinity Seven LLC, 1.470 acres on Ky. 229; $25,000
• Brenda Napier, fka Brenda Steele, and Darrell Napier to Brenda Napier and Darrell Napier or survivor, land on Slate Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jack Jacobs and Sara Jacobs to Jack C. Rookard, trustee for the Zugwang Revocable Trust, 2.7481 acres in Laurel County; $8,500
• Corey Murrow to Corey Murrow and Vicky Garcia, 1.206 acres on Ellen Lane in Reed Valley Estates; $8,500
• Tracy Asher (same individual as Tracy Rush) and James Asher to James R. Cummins and Brenda S. Cummins, 1/2 acre on Lovelace Road; $48,000
• Summer Lewis to Brian Lewis, 6.28 acres on Carl Buis Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Rob-Hill Properties Inc. to Stephen C. Faulconer, Lot 5 in Wild Wood View Subdivision; $132,000
• Henry Jones, through conservator, Wade Jones, to Mills Construction and Consulting LLC, 1 acre on Jervis Lane; $125,000
