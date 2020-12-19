Dec. 1
• DGS Development Ltd. to Richard L. Wilbert and Sauna Wilbert, 12.4981 acres on Reuben Ridge Road; $59,500
• Jimmy Lee Jones, also known as (aka) Jimmy Jones, as executor of Estate of J. L. Jones; Jimmy Lee Jones, aka Jimmy Jones and Pamela Jones, Paschell Jones, Robert Michael Jones aka Michael Jones and Sherry Ann Jones to John D. Burkhart and Mildred Burkhart, Lot 49 in Mill Creek Estates; $139,000
• Dreama Parsons and Donnie Parson to Stephanie Lynn Sanders and Jim Calvin Sanders, 0.391 acres on Piney Grove School Road; $155,000
• Corwin Cain and Melinda Cain to Ruby D. Sizemore, 0.78 acres on Philpot Road; $129,000
• Bryan Edwards and Maria Edwards to Robert Damon Ellis and Rebecca Dawn Ellis, Lot 4 in Calvary Court Subdivision; $210,000
• Nicky Hoskins and Misty Hoskins to Kevin Wilson, Lot 108 in Phase IV of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $181,000
• Scotty Dean Sandlin to Donna Sue Sandlin, Lot 48 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• TLR-V, LLC to Anna Collett, 0.43 acres on Valley Road; $8,750
• Shelby Sizemore to East Laurel Water District, 0.19 acres on KY 586; $8,000
• Delmas Jackson and Judith Jackson to East Laurel Water District, 0.16 acres on KY 472; $3,000
Dec. 2
• Betty McDaniel to James Edwin McDaniel and Elizabeth Gayle McDaniel, 2 acres in Laurel County, 75.53 acres and 39.70 acres on Victory Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Betty McDaniel to James Edwin McDaniel and Elizabeth Gayle McDaniel, 10 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 1.009 acres in Laurel County; $76,000, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Pam Moren
• Donnie Lee Philpot and Neva Butcher Philpot to Sarah Dees, back halves of Lots 20 and 21 in Block E of Sipple Addition; $114,000
• Matilda Irene Fugate, Gregory Osborne and Linda Osborne to Calvin R. Fugate and Patricia M. Fugate, 1.82 acres on KY 472; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 3
• Clora Jean Shackleford and Wayne Shackleford to Donnie Ray and Margaret Cheek, land in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Sears Investment Properties LLC to Amber M. Tye and Jessica A. Clark, Lot 5 of Deerfield Estates; $26,000
• Zachariah Elijah Brock and Brittany Autumn Brock to Jackson Contractors LLC, 0.50 acres on Old Whitley Road; $8,000
• Tyler Fries to Rachel McFadden, Lot 61 in Hunting Creek; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Earnest R. Burkhart Jr. and Greta Burkhart to Dwayne Call and Erin Call, 00.80 acres on Echo Valley Road; $8,000
• Orchids Investment Group LLC, by Linda Keller, authorized agent; James W. Couch, Penny Ferguson and Ronnie Deaton to Orchids Investment Group LLC, by Linda Keller, authorized agent, James W. Couch, Penny Ferguson and Ronnie Deaton; land on Forest Service Road 4255 and KY 80; $1
• Jackie D. Hall and Sabrina Lynne Hall to Russell Vanover Jr., 2 acres in Laurel County; $110,000
• Loman Deaton and Kathy Deaton to Angela Gilbert, aka Angela Nicole Gilbert, 2 tracts on Byble Road; $76,000
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Braden Miller and Madison Miller, Lot 9 in Sandy Rock Estates; $20,000
• Debra K. Boggs to Lucas Joyner to Debra K. Boggs, Ronnie Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 5.499 acres on Sally's Branch Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
Dec. 4
• Michael Lee Williams to Michael Jason Williams, Lots 15, 16 and 17 on Slate Lick Road and 78 1/2 acres and 10.846 acres on Slate Lick Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dora Verna Stafford Revocable Trust, by Dora Lewis and Anthony Lewis, co-trustees to RGP Family Limited Partnership, 61.08 acres on Wells Road; $276,787.50
• New Roads Development, by Ronnie Elkins, member to Laura Lee Collett and Billy Matthew Collett, Lot 13 in Stonybrook Estates; $18,000
• Rebekah E. Booth and Justin M. Eslinger to Becky Ruth and Bruce Ruth, 1.72 acres in Laurel County; $174,900
• Joetta Feltner Whittaker and David Whittaker to Wendell D. Martin and Brenda L. Martin, 20 acres on Flat Lick Road; $200,000
• James C. Handy and Kathy Handy and Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy to KBB Unlimited LLC, Lot 32 in Westridge Estates; $8,500
• Thomas V. Handy and Bonnie Handy and James C. Handy and Kathy Handy to Donna Kirkpatrick, Enoch Adam Miller and Jane Camille Miller, 0.49 acres on East 9th Street; $187,500
• Marilyn Benge McGhee to Terry Young and Susan Young, 0.63 acres on Sam Black Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Dec. 7
• Jerry Blanton and Linda Blanton to CSA Properties LLC, Lot 15 in Pepperhill Developments; $26,900
• Gray Developments Inc. to CSA Properties LLC, Lot 17 in Pepperhilll Developments; $27,000
• Anthony Dean Storms to Makayla Brooke Storms and Wesley Coy Steele, 0.50 acres on KY 312; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody to James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody, as trustees to the James and Brenda Woody Revocable Living Trust, 1.26 acres on Ky 1006; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody to James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody, as trustees to the James and Brenda Woody Revocable Living Trust, 0.492 acres on Bill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody to James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody, as trustees to the James and Brenda Woody Revocable Living Trust, 0.91 acres on Bill Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Jacob Brock to Laura Elizabeth Brock, part of Lots 8 and 9 in George and Rebecca Brock Heirs farm; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Laura Elizabeth Brock to James Jacob Brock, part of Lots 8 and 9 in George and Rebecca Brock Heirs farm; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• C & B Properties of Lily LLC to Jeffrey Fugate, 16.31 acres on Harrod Branch Road; $95,500
• Paul Bragdon to David Howard, trustee to Paul Bragdon, 2.84 acres on North Stewart Road; no monetary consideration
• Paula Weber to The 2011 Weber Family Declaration of Trust, Lot 4 in Timberland Forest Subdivision, Phase I; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Gregory Dean Nabors and Carolyn Michelle Nabors to Michael Knecht and Jennifer Knecht, Lots 11K, and Lot 121 in Tract 3 of E. J. Clark Heirs property; $43,000
• Dewayne Moore and Amanda Moore to Joey Mason and Casey Mason, Lot 24 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $15,000
• Cherry White and Martin Reeves to Donald J. Pennington Jr., land on Jervis Ridge Road; $12,000
Dec. 8
• Duke A. Snider and Sandra C. Snider to Nic Caudell and Amber Caudell and Jeanne Hegedus, 04.09 acres on Cabin Creek Road; $149,500
• Ralph Ernest Caudill and Shannon Caudill to Kimberly Ann Craig, Lot 7 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• George Shirer and Linda Shirer to Patrick Shirer and Rebecca Shirer, Lot 13 and 14 in Greenfield Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
