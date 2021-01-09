Dec. 14
• Serenity L. to Justin R. Lunsford and Sue Ellen Lunsford, Lot 4 in Sandy Rock Estates; $19,800
• Justin Richardson and Courtney Richardson to Ryan A. Horton and Kelsey Horton, 0.58 acre lot on Old Whitley Road; $189,900
• Deborah Feltner and Earl Feltner to Imogene Messer, Lot 49 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $44,000
• Imogene Messer to Theresa Guest, 1.03 acres on KY 3094; $65,000
• Grant Collett and Brenda Collett to Victoria Ruhnau-Colmus and Michael Colmus Jr., 14 acres in Laurel County; $262,000
• Jewel Hamlin to Kristal Danielle Wynn, Lot 47 in Dixie Subdivision; $115,000
• Elizabeth Brooke Blanton to Elizabeth Brooke Blanton and William A. Allen, 4 acres on Blanton Lane; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
Dec. 15
• Dennis R. Hammack, also known as (aka) Dennis Hammack, to Victor Francisco and Kara Francisco, 5.55 acres on Moriah Road; $70,000
• Marilia Dias-Campbell and Lorenzo M. Campbell III to Christopher Scott LeFevre and Betsy Scarborough LeFevre, Lot 35 in Block 1 of Fisherman's Cove; $82,500
• Regina Farler to Teresa Maggard Lots 4 and 5 of Crescent Park Subdivision; $114,000
Dec. 16
• Harold Hollin to Joshua Hollin, 26.81 acres on Fletcher Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ed Damron to Joseph M. Miller and Ella E. Miller, 12.94 acres on Holt Road; $73,000
• Rebecca Parsley and Kenneth Parsley to Tammy Brown and Eldon Brown, 0.25 acres on Brown Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tommy A. Smith, aka Tom Smith, and Theresa A. Smith to Smith Family Revocable Trust, 22.06 acres, 20 acres and 0.27 acres on Keavy-Craigs Creek Road, and 22.88 acres on KY 312; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Greer Land Company - Restaurants LLC to CH London KY Landlord LLC, 2.33 acres off KY 80 (Cheddar's); $4,853,052
• Jimmy Lynn Brock, Billy Brock and Tina Brock, David Leon Brock and Carolyn Brock, Nadine Brock, and Nadine Brock, executrix of Estate of Clarence Brock to Nadine Brock, 50 acres on Big Racoon Bridge near McWhorter; $105,000
• Jimmy Watkins and Sherry Watkins to Douglas Leigh and Rita Leigh, 1 1/2 acres near Brodhead Road and 0.250 acres near OW Crab Orchard Road; $258,000
• Janie Lauber and David Lauber to Jason Obannon, Lots 5 and 6 off Loop Road; $15,000
• Rebecca Littleton and Robert Bussell to Susan B. Cessna, Lot 29 in Meadowbrook Chateau Subdivision; $147,500
• Gary Weaver, aka Gary Donovan Weaver, and Kathy Weaver, aka Kathy Alton Weaver, by Gary Weaver, Attorney-in-Fact, to Gary Weaver, aka Gary Donovan Weaver, 2.011 acres on Old Salem Church Road, 2 acres on KY 80, 20 acres and 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Aubrey Breanna Binder, Lot 74 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $216,800
• James E. Havenstein Jr. and Holly R. Havenstein to Jonathon P. Bush and Andrea Bush or survivor, 2.986 acres on Trail's End Lane; $205,000
Dec. 17
• Phillip Dufour and Theresa A. Dufour to Rebecca Jo Eden Finley, 1.01 acres on Arnett Road; $127,000
• Candace McGeorge, same individual as Candace Hoskins, and Zachary McGeorge to Patrick E. Blevins and Jamie Lea-Arnold Blevins, Lot 3 in Countryside Estates, Phase I; $169,000
• Barry Beilhart and Jocelyn Beilhart to Robert Cory Panter and Maggie Panter, 2.23 acres on Glenview Road; $404,900
• David E. Neubert to Johnny E. Bentley and Angela A. Bentley, 16.20 acres on Twin Branch Road; $62,000
• Hilda Fay Howard to Collin Vandemark and Kayla Hasson Vandemark, 1.421 acres on Wells Drive; $52,500
• William Todd Petrey to Randell Brewer and Randell B. Brewer, Lot 46 in Paddock Place Subdivision and Derby Drive, 79.42 acres; $275,000
• Latonia Grant Kraus to Brenda Alsip, 2.5 acres on Wells Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Debra Combs and Derl Combs, Sandra Arnold, Kimberly Brandon, formerly known as (fka) Kimberly Lanham, and James Brandon Jr., Angela Bates, Thomas Lanham and Tammy Lanham to Neil Arnold, 0.59 acres on Paris Karr Road; $3,000'
Dec. 18
• Dale O. Sulfridge and Caleb Doyle Sulfridge to Michael Thomas Hinkle and Rebecca Hinkle, 3/4 acres off KY 80; $78,500
• Willow Place Properties LLC to Tonya Peters and Richard Tyler Vaughn, Lot 25 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $3,800
• Travis Couch aka Donovan Travis Couch and Heather Couch to Dustin Mills, 15.624 acres on KY 229; $44,000
• Jerry York Gay to Karen Sue Hampton, 3/4 acres on Pleasant View-Cold Hill Road; $1
• Betty J. Gronotte to Jason Fisher and Christine E. Fisher or survivor, Lot 5 in Cliff's Edge Section 1; $241,400
• Bobby Farler and Paula Farler to Rhonda Farler, 0.4 acres on P. L. Hubbard Road; $4,744
• Gary S. Riggs and Patsy R. Riggs to Vickie Ramona Williams, Lots 30 and 31 in Sunny Meadows; $17,500'
• Heather Ellis and Edward O. Ellis to Thomas Cristello and Tracy Cristello and Shirley Baumbach, 0.565 acres and 0.083 acres on KY 80 and Pine Top Road; $97,500
• Freddy Collett and Amanda Collett to Dale Slusser and Jeanne Slusser or survivor, Lot 137 in Phase II of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $355,000
• Joseph William Hammock and Jennifer Hammock to Noth Residential Services Inc. to Darrell Triplett and Trista Triplett, land on Old U.S. Highway 25; $171,500
• Danny Parsons and Sharon Parsons to Courtney Parsons, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ruby J. Hibbard to Vincent Baker and Rita Baker, 1.74 acres on Dixon Branch Road; $20,000
• Pleas Hickey and Barbara Ann Hickey, Danny Devers, Lana Hickey Thomas and /Myron Bruce Thomas, and Charles David Hickey to Bradley Hickey and Gail Hickey, 0.67 acres in Laurel County; love and affection and $6,500
• Pleas Hickey and Barbara Ann Hickey, Danny Devers, Lana Hickey Thomas and /Myron Bruce Thomas, and Charles David Hickey to Bradley Hickey and Gail Hickey, 1.12 acres near Wood Creek Lake; love and affection and $13,000
• Pleas Hickey and Barbara Ann Hickey, Danny Devers, Lana Hickey Thomas and /Myron Bruce Thomas, and Charles David Hickey to Bradley Hickey and Gail Hickey, 1.60 acres in Laurel County; love and affection and $5,000
• Pleas Hickey and Barbara Ann Hickey, Danny Devers, Lana Hickey Thomas and /Myron Bruce Thomas, and Charles David Hickey to Bradley Hickey and Gail Hickey, Lot 4 in Fisherman's Island and 2.27 acres in Laurel County; love and affection and $15,500
Dec. 21
• Douglas Hail and Misty Dawn Hail to Lonnie Sawyers and Anita Sawyers, Lot 52 in Fawn Valley Estates; $205,000
• Steven Dale Oakley and Tonya Oakley and Joshua Grant Oakley and Alicia Oakley to Dennis Hammack, 2.86 acres on Kemper Mill Road and 9 acres on Kemper Mill Road; $95,000
• Corey Ray Jones and Monica Danielle Jones to Matthew Hoskins and Rhae Hoskins, Lot 33 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $180,000
• Jill Sizemore to Barry Mays, 0.005 acres on Chloe Lane; $3,200
• Todd Weinel and Brooke Weinel and Caitlin Voelker to Jason Oswald and Karen Oswald and Caitlin Voelker and Brandon Voelker, 5.77 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $16,000
• Michael Collett and Vonda Collett to Richard W. Dunton, Lot 69 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $155,000
• Vickie Sparks to Joseph Bryan Grubb, Lot 6 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $179,000
• Justin Jones and Julia Brewer Jones to Dustin Wayne McQueen and Andrea Katelyn McQueen, 0.9 acres in Laurel County; $115,000
• Curtis Mills and Donna Sue Mills, aka Donna Harris, to Curtis Mills and Donna Sue Mills or survivor, Lot 7 in Phase I of Hunter's Pond Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Patty McQueen to Robert Kenneth and Kara Kennett, 0.01 acres on Blakely Road; $100
