Dec. 22
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Langdon Shoop, Lot 42 on South Main Street (Hope Industries LLC), Lots 24-41 on Dixie Highway, and Lots 1-6 in Williams Reams Subdivision; $950,000, in case of Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. Starlena Robbins-Kusiak, Walter Kusiak, Star Robbins & Company Inc., Hope Industries LLC, The White Lily Floral & Gifts Inc., First National Bank & Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Carol A. Storm, Mid South Capital Partners LP, Internal Revenue Service and Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Revenue
• Deborah Robinson to Colson Robinson, 1/2 acre on Bill Karr Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Wilmington Trust National Association, successor to Citibank N.A. to Christopher T. Stephens, 2 acres on White Oak Road; $21,000
• Relco LLC to Beverly Fotopoulos, Lot 2 in R. R. Barnes Addition; $115,000
• William A. Cook and Elinda Kay Cook to Glenn A. Toney and Linda K. Toney, 0.0502 acres on Keller Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Oscar Neece to Joyce Bennett, Lot 63 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase II; $172,000
• Loren Rose and Trista Rose to Chris McHargue and Erika McHargue, 6 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company, 9 tracts - Lot 31, Lots 19, 20 and 30, Lot 8, Lot 7, Lot 6, Lot 16, Lot 17, and Lot 18 in Camelot Place and Lot 40 in Forest Hills Subdivision in Whitley County; $395,000, in case of Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. Starlena Robbins-Kusiak, Walter Kusiak, Star Robbins & Company Inc., Hope Industries LLC, The White Lily Floral & Gifts Inc., First National Bank & Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Carol A. Storm, Mid South Capital Partners LP, Internal Revenue Service and Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Revenue
• Kareem Hamidiyah, managing member of Kareem Hamidiyah, Attorney at Law to Elmo Lee Greer, managing member of Elmo Greer Capital LLC, 0.96 acres near CIT Group property; $3,500
• Thomas M. House and Jo Nell House to Breanna Sizemore, Lot 31 in Southland Subdivision, Section 1; $120,750
• James Ernest Miller and Joyce Ann Miller to Adam Eric Pennington and Brandie M. Pennington, land on McWhorter Street; $189,600
• Sherrie A. George to Jeremy Linville and Erica Linville, 0.50 acres on Wyan Road; $20,000
Dec. 23
• Watson Homes LLC to Thomas McDaniel and Whitney McDaniel or survivor, Lot 45 in Fawn Valley Estates; $269,000
• Melissa Patterson to Gregory Charles Penning and Melissa Sue Campbell, Lot 4 in Woodhills Estates Subdivision; $139,000
• Nina R. Cox to Johnny Patterson and Amanda Patterson, Lot 2 in Shadowbrook Subdivision; $125,000
• Nancy Lockaby to Kayla Melissa Stanley, 0.381 acres on KY 30 and East Pittsburg Church Road; $160,000
Dec. 28
• Anita Louise McDaniel to James E. McDaniel and Elizabeth G. McDaniel, 28 acres on Sinking Creek Road; $90,000
• Ryan E. Woody and Ashley Woody to Michael W. Karr and Stacy R. Karr, 1.06 acres on County Farm Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Amanda Renea Nicley, 0.43 acres on Richland Drive; $50,000
• Raymond Lewis and Barbara Lewis to William O. Henson and Tina L. Henson, Lot 19 in Merritt (Tommy) Jones Subdivision
• Russell H. Sevier and Janice Sevier to Faith Smith, Lot 97 in Sublimity Subdivision, Second Addition; $136,000
• Wanda Sue Smith to Julie K. Booze, Lot 9 in Highland Estates Subdivision; $69,000
• Kenneth Cheek and Priscilla Gayle Cheek to Brandon James Tudor and Faith Ann Saporsantos or survivor, Lot 28 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Section 1; $156,500
• Thelma Hacker, successor co-trustee of Dora Vera Stafford Revocable Trust; Anthony Lewis, successor co-trustee of Dora Vera Stafford Revocable Trust; Thelma Hacker, co-executor of Estate of Dora Vera Stafford, and Anthony Lewis, co-executor of Estate of Dora Vera Stafford to Asher Properties LLC, 50 acres, 25, acres and 25 acres in Laurel County; $158,400
• Jerry Dean Parker to David Howard, trustee to Jerry Dean Parker, 15.78 acres on KY 1228; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James Hunley and Frances Evelyn Hunley to Bobby C. Roberts, 0.21 acres on Taylor Circle; $142,500
• Jackie Fox Jones to Sherrie Sasser and Gregory Sasser, land on KY 830; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
Dec. 29
• Michael G. J. Pratt to Renee Marie Pratt, 1/2 acre on London Dock Road; $30,000
• T & W Construction LLC, by Pete Warren, authorized agent to James K. Hunley and Frances Hunley, Lot 13 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase 1; $180,000
• Billy Radford and Judy Radford to Matt Moore, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $35,000
• Shirley Shepherd to Brian Brown and Angela Marie Brown, 3 acres on Oakland Road; $160,000
• Rachel Bowling and Ralph Shane Bowling to Joseph D. Walker, Lot 8 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, Second Addition; $168,500
Dec. 30
• Wanda Peters to Brian Owens, 0.38 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• Norman A. Jones to Berneda J. Baker, .952 acres on Old Somerset Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• BGB Construction LLC, by Guy Williams, authorized agent to Merilyn Sue Strong, Lot 49 in Elk Run Subdivision, Phase II; $210,000
• Ernie Adams and Dorothy Adams to Phillip E. Allen and Ida Kaye Allen, Lots 3 and 5 and 0.0129 acres in Cedar Point Subdivision, Phase I; $163,500
• Stephen R. Sears and Wilma Sears to Ida Stallcup, Lot 45 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $170,000
