Dec. 9
• Wayne Caudill and Brenda Caudill to Jerry Clark and Linda Clark, Lot 4-D in Tract 2 of E. J. Clark heirs property; $60,000
• Double D Drilling Inc. to David Matthew Dylan Baker and Tammy Baker, 1.0371 acres on Pine Top Road; $92,500
• James E. Gregory Jr., also known as (aka) James E. Gregory, and Lana P. Gregory, aka Lena Gregory to James E. Gregory Jr. and Lena P. Gregory or survivor, Lots 4, 5, and 6 in Block E of Forest Park Addition or subdivision; 1/4 acre and 1/4 acre; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Dora Verna Stafford Revocable Trust, by Dora Stafford and Anthony Stafford, co-trustees, to James D. Jones, 14.17 acres on Wells Road; $64,212.50
• Debra Kay McQueen Gregory to Michael Lynn Gregory, 2.46 acres on Smith Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Don Robin Minix to Gary Lady and Sandy Lady, 0.23 acres and 0.41 acres near Hazel Green Holiness Church; $52,000
• Erin Hjersted, aka Erin Butcher, to Herron Investments LLC, 0.38 acres on Dormitory Street; $270,000
• Richard Cheatham and Gail Cheatham to Michael Gregory, 3.56 acres in Laurel County; $25,000
Dec. 10
• Travis Collins and Christy Collins to Marco Cazzola and Jennifer Cazzola or survivor, 10.87 acres on Adams Road; $364,900
• Jamieson Construction Company Inc. to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 63.40 acres in Laurel County; $190,200
• Sharon Taylor and Larry R. Taylor to Michael L. Taylor and Callie Taylor or survivor, 0.770 acres on Sasser School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kayla Dawn Carson, aka Kayla Dawn Bargo, and Billy Carson to Dean C. Hughlett and Sherry C. Hughlett, part of Lot 12 near Nazareth Hill, 0.068 acres; part of Lot 13 and part of Lot 14, 0.521 acres; $182,000
• Tyler Lewis to Jason Lewis and Tamara Lewis, Lot 36 in Greenfield Subdivision; $168,100
• Tam Nguyen and Anh Vu to Rose Tran, Lot 17 in Reed Valley Estates, 3.49 acres; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jared M. Bingham and Amanda Bingham to Lonnie W. Sawyers and Anita Sawyers, 0.69 acres on West City Dam Road; $35,000
Dec. 11
• BABG, LLC to Roberts Motor Works LLC, 0.52 acres on KY 80; $100,000
• Warner Fertilizer Company Inc. to Blue Well Holdings LLC, 1.31 acres on KY 490; $115,000
• Chase Trivette and Amy L. Trivette to Thomas Turner and Keysta Turner, 0.1635 acres and tract in Ervin Skinner Circle; $70,000
• Charlie Benge, by Sharon Benge, guardian, and Sharon Benge to Jonathon Johnson and Linsey Johnson, 1.78 acres on Sunshine Hill Road West; $125,000
• Jonathan Shepherd and Brianna Shepherd to Shannon Michelle St. John and Melissa Gayle St. John, Lot 19 in Barnesmill Estates; $156,500
• 5M Properties LLC, by Michael Mills, authorized agent to RE/MAX on Main, by Thomas W. Black, authorized agent, 14.632 acres on Sunset Drive; no monetary consideration
• Shirley Dugger, James Edward Dugger, James Russell Dugger, Debra Harris and Roy Harris and Melissa Dugger to The Shirley Dugger Family Irrevocable Trust, 3/4 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Billy Hurley and Pam Hurley to Wilma McDowell, Lot 8 in West Hill Subdivision; $6,500
• Kentucky Lodging and Development Company Inc. to Lilygen, LLC, 1.313 acres on U.S. 25; $1,366,000
Dec. 14
• Enoch Smith to Angela Hazel, 2.15 acres on G. Smith Hill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Adam Scott Fuson and Karen Sue Fuson to Pamela Sue Rhymer, aka Pamela Sue Fuson, land in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Pamela Sue Rhymer, aka Pamela Sue Fuson, to Brian Reeder, land in Laurel County; $24,000
• Donovan Travis Couch and Heather Couch to John M. Gambrel to Donovan Travis Couch and Heather Couch, 0.98 acres on KY 229; no monetary consideration
• Turnkey Construction and Pools LLC to Sydney M. Jones, 0.50 acres on KY 638; $159,000
• Turnkey Construction and Pools LLC to Patricia Likins and Corey Likins, 0.43 acres on KY 638; $198,500
• Charles Alan Rupert and Barbara Bryant to Korey Clay Snyder and Sierra Dawnya Snyder, Lot 10 in Lakeside Estates; no monetary consideration
• Hannah Shine to Jordan Noble, land on West 1st Street; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Rose E. Masters to Jessica L. Huff and Eldon D. Huff, Lot 53 in Cor-Lon Pines Estates; $173,488
• James A. Tatum and Sara Jane Tatum to Corey Likins and Patricia Likins, Lot 118 in The Oaks of London Subdivision, Phase 2; gift, no monetary consideration
• Corey Likins and Patricia Likins to Billy James Cox and Kristin Nicole Cox, Lot 118 of The Oaks of London Subdivision, Phase 2; $375,000
