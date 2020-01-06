Dec. 23
• Christopher Glenn McQueen, also known as Chris McQueen, to Nicholas A. Baxter and Kaitlynn F. Baxter, Lot 12 in Do Bruce Subdivision; $95,000
• William R. Smith, Joshua Matthew Smith and Hannah Mackenzie Smith to Garrett Baldwin and Nikkita L. McGuire, 3/4 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; $20,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Wood Creek Water District, 1.65 acres on Wood Creek Lake near Rocky Branch; $30,000
• Robert Taylor to Robert Taylor and Debbie Taylor, 1 1/4 acres on Old Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert Taylor to Robert Taylor and Debbie Taylor, 1 1/4 acres in Greenfield Subdivision and Greenbriar Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert Taylor to Robert Taylor and Debbie Taylor, 3 acres on Charlie Barley Highway; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert Taylor to Robert Taylor and Debbie Taylor, 4 1/2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert Taylor to Robert Taylor and Debbie Taylor, 9.43 acres on Old Whitley Road, land on Old Lily Road and 55.65 acres on Horse Creek ; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert Taylor to Robert Taylor and Debbie Taylor, 19.25 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 26
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Nell M. Durham Amended and Restated Living Trust to Randal Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Spousal Trust, 0.96 acres on U.S. 25; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Nell M. Durham Amended and Restated Living Trust to Randal Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Spousal Trust, Lot 1, 13, 16 and 17 of Block A of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase 1; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Nell M. Durham Amended and Restated Living Trust to Randal Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Spousal Trust, Lots 9, 10 and 32 of Sweet Hollow Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Nell M. Durham Amended and Restated Living Trust to Randal Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Spousal Trust,13 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Spousal Trust, and Donna Brooks, Successor Co-trustees of Nell M. Durham Amended and Restated Living Trust to Randal H. Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Spousal Trust, Lot 20 of Bomont Heights Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Nell M. Durham Amended and Restated Living Trust to Randal Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Spousal Trust, Lots 35, 36, 37 and 39 in Golden Eagle Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ernest S. Bruner and Ruth Bruner to Bradley W. Jones, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Barbara J. Reed to Ray Harm Jr. and Brandy Harm, 3.74 acres on Reed Valley Road; $240,000
• Gray Developments Inc., by Margaret Gray, authorized agent, to Brian H. Goins and Bridget N. Goins, Lot 67 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision, Plat 2-A;p $22,500
• William Correll and Allison Correll to Kendra J. Baker, 1/2 acre in Lovelace Subdivision; $157,500
• Wanda Lee Faulconer to Michael Faulconer, Lots 24 and 25 in Earl Robinson Subdivision; $1
• Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood to Blake Phelps and Janna Onkst, 0.76 acres on Keller Road; $124,000
• Doyle Glenn Smith and Jennifer Elaine Smith to Christopher Windell Barnes and Sally Gayle Barnes, 0.65 acres on Glory Road; $230,000
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Corwin Cain, land on Slate Ridge Road; $28,000
• London-Laurel County Industrial Development Authority #2, aka London-Laurel County Industrial Development Authority, to JRD London LLC, 20 acres in Greer Industrial Park on Ky. 1006; $360,000
• Evening Shade Enterprises LLC to Larry C. Ivy and Tonia M. Ivy, Lot 8 in G.T. Lovelace Subdivision No. 2;m $115,500
• Melvin Hill and Barbara Hill to Glen A. Nelson, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $91,000
Dec. 27
• William Michael Walker, by and through special Power-of-Attorney Rhonda Walker, and Rhonda Walker to Pit Stop Market and Deli Inc., 0.43 acres on Ky. 192 and Parker Road; $97,500
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to BGB Construction Ltd. Liability Company, Lot 50 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Peyton Construction LLP, Lot 35 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• 5M Properties LLC to Mark A. Gammel, by and through Power of Attorney Wanda Gammel, and Wanda J. Gammel,k Lot 28 in Stoneybrook Estates; $235,000
• Janet M. Spencer, Glenda Morgan and William M. Morgan to Dakota L. Bledsoe and Ashley Bledsoe, land in Laurel County; $59,000
• Douglas Glenn Benge to Jahan David Miremami, 0.50 acres on Beechwood Drive; $65,000
• Wendell R. Bell and Vickie Bell to Anthony R. Bell and Lenora K. Bell, 1.60 acres on Ky. 363; no monetary consideration
• Wendell R. Bell and Vickie Bell to Anthony R. Bell and Lenora K. Bell, 3.36 acres on Ky. 363; no monetary consideration
• Ruth Proffitt and Charles Proffitt to Ruth Proffitt and Jerry L. Williams, aka Jimmy Williams, 1/2 acre and 3 acres on Hawk Creek Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
