Dec. 16
• CCL Properties LL to JMB Investments Company LLC, 0.8459 acres on U.S. 25-E Connector Road; $495,000
• Ryan Gainey and Tisha Gainey to Kimberly Keene, Lot 8 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; $208,000
Dec. 17
• Darrell Barnes and Ora Barnes to Ashley Taylor and Justin Taylor or survivor, 0.39 acres on May Lene Drive; $110,000
Dec. 18
• Arlene Rush to Janet Mosley, 1.12 acres on Combs Circle; $42,000
• Estate of General Lawton Hounchell Jr., by Alanna Salisbury, executrix to Eva L. Lester, 2 ares on Parker Road; $61,400
• Anthony C. Adams to Anthony C. Adams and Breanna Mullins, 6.15 acres on Farris Jones Road; $1
• Keith Gilbert to Jeremy R. Berta an and Maci l. Berta, Lot 27 in Spring Gate Subdivision; $140,000
• Nicholas Reed and Kelli Reed to Robert T. Hail and Marticia A. Bentley, 4.89 acres and 21.03 acres on Willie Martin Road; $155,000
• Jeffrey Wade Sturgill and Tammie Jo Sturgill to Noah Sturgill, 2.112 acres on Ky. 1956 and Hawk Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Willa Dean Cupp to Jamie Walker and Jessica Walker, 63 acres on Ky. 1803; love and affection, $1
• Charlotte Yvonne Whitaker to Kathy Gail Johnson, 0.17 acres on Whitaker Lane; gift, no monetary consideration
• Frances B. Yoyles and Wilford C. Yoyles Jr. to Georgia B. Miller, 4.65 acres on Blackwater Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 19
• Carl Formas and Audrey Formas to Jessie Reavis Williams and Tracy Lynn Williams, 0.353 acres on Tobacco Road; love and affection, $1
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 5M LLC, Lot 38 in Sweet Hollow Estates Subdivision; $134,500, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Jonathan Patterson also known as Jonathan Fred Patterson, Mindy Patterson; PNC Bank, National Association formerly known a National City Mortgage Company, National Banking Association
• Jeffery S. Casebolt and Mary Casebolt to Caleb Allen Thomas and Brittany Michelle Asher, Lot 5 in Parkway Hills Subdivision; $133,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 5M Properties LLC, 1.53 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; $79,300, in case of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Kathleen Dozier
• Gerald W. Dalton to James Martin, Lot 7 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $150,500
• Deborah L. Wilson aka Debbie Wilson to Betty Faye Perkins, land in Laurel County; $32,000
• Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert to Nahaid De La Rodriguez, Lot 5 in Section A of Cardinal Hills Subdivision; $122,000
• Kayla Pasqualini and Chaz Pasqualini to Andrew Morgan, Lot 4 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $116,500
• Lena Nicole Thompson to Ernest Thompson, Lot 9 in Plat 2-A in Reed Valley Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Dec. 20
• Clifford Wilson and Elizabeth Ann Wilson, aka Ann Wilson, and Clifford Wilson Jr., Lot 32 in Greenfield Subdivision; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Robert Southard and Reva Southard to Edward L. Moody and Sarah L. Moody or survivor, 6 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• James Edward Feger and Elisha Dawn Feger to Julian Keith Gilbert, 0.70 acres on Robinson Court; $161,500
• Danny E. Bowling and Carol Bowling to Matthew Bowling and Mark Bowling, 13.55 acres on Johnson Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 21
• Magnolia Developers LLC to Lena Nicole Thompson, Lot 5 in Southland Subdivision; $189,900
• Luwana Day and Johnny Day to Roger Walden and Terrell Douglass Walden, aka Terry Walden, to David Rice and Peggy Rice, 1 1/2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ruth Johnston Robinson to Amy Shea Roberts, 2 acres on Chateau Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carl Rodney Bledsoe and Barbara Bledsoe to Michael Jordan Bledsoe and Tara Bledsoe, 1.111 acres on Green Acres Road and Ky. 229; $1
• Michael Jordan Bledsoe and Tara Bledsoe to Carl Rodney Bledsoe and Barbara Bledsoe, 0.681 acres on Green Acres Road; love and affection, $1
• Sheryl S. Smith to Cap Grow Holdings JV iV, LLC, 1.13 acres and 2.13 acres on McGill-Wyan Road; no monetary consideration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.