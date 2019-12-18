Dec. 7
• Donald Adams, Brandy Cox and Christopher Cox to Donald Adams and Brandy Cox or survivor, Lots 52, 54, 58, 60, 53, 59, 55 and 61 in Foster Heights Addition to London; $1
Dec. 9
• James Brian Morgan and Jennifer Anne Morgan to Melissa Gail Cain and Charles L. Cain, 2.259 acres on KY 363; $9,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., land in Laurel County; $10,100, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Christy J. Sizemore, Ray Sizemore, Discover Bank, Midland Funding LLC, unknown spouse of Christy J. Sizemore, unknown spouse of Ray Sizemore and Laurel County, Kentucky
• DJ Commercial Rentals LLC to Donnie Lee Philpot and Neva Butcher Philpot, 0.94 acres on Armory Street; $33,000
• Stephen D. Adams and Kathy V. Adams to Keith W. Markopoulos and Amber M. Markopoulos, land on 16th Street; $69,000
• Annette Goodin to Justin Goodin and Jaclyn Goodin, 1.22 acres on Brandon Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 21st Mortgage Corporation, 0.81 acres on KY 472; $60,300, in case of 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Jamie C. Davenport, Bridgette Davenport and Kentucky Housing Corporation
• Darrell D. Napier and Brenda Lou Napier to Darrell D. Napier and Brenda Lou Napier or survivor, Lot 55 in Cardinal Heights Subdivision, Phase 2; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bill Grigsby and Tina Grigsby to NAJ Rental Properties LLC, land on Keavy Road; $65,000
Dec. 10
• A and L of Atlanta, LLC to Judy Boggs, land in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• A and L of Atlanta, LLC to Judy Boggs, land in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• A and L of Atlanta, LLC to Judy Boggs, land in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• A and L of Atlanta, LLC to Judy Boggs, 1.49 acres on Ky. 80; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• A and L of Atlanta, LLC to Judy Boggs, 49 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Shelby Mays and Brenda J. Mays to Neal Edward Parrett, Lot 1 in Goldenrod Farm; $139,000
• Kenneth A. Sizemore and Jean Sizemore to Jeremy Collett, land in Laurel County; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• David Teethers hers LLC, by and through Thelma Tammy Woody, and Stanley R. Deaton Karr to Ryan E. Woody and Ashley N. Woody, 1.06 acres on County Farm Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Angelo Middleton to LaPonza Gross, 1.50 acres on KY 1535 and 1 acre on Sunny Brook Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 11
• Anthony Baker and Lacey Baker to David Jackson and Melinda Jackson, Lot 35 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $4,000
• Laurel Canyon Development Company, by Edward Sizemore, authorized agent, to Christine E. Windham and Randy P. Windham, Lot 27 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase II; $25,000
• Jeremy Berta and Mac Berta to Tori Jean Cope, Lots 22 and 23 in Vaughn Subdivision; $118,000
• Carl Moore and Mary Moore to Fred Yaden and Carolyn Yaden, 1 acre on Chaney Ridge Road; $22,000
• Timothy D. Mullins, Brandy Mullins and Adam Shane Hoskins to Kurt Kraus and Valerie Katie Gilliam or survivor, 1.48 acres on KY 363; $155,000
• Crystal Craig and Kevin Dewayne Alexander to Tracy Harrison Jr., 1 acre in Laurel County; $15,000
Dec. 12
• Bobby A. Nickels and Golda Nickels to James Patrick, land on Cassidy Road; $1
• Charles Herman Gray and Debra J. Gray to Adam Mills and Malibby Mills, 1.44 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• D & A Construction LLC to Rodney Bowlin Jr. and Kaci Bowlin, Lot 1 in Stonybrook Estates; $200,000
• Michele K. Herndon, formerly known as Michele Kay Sizemore, Adrian Lee Herndon and Willa Jean Herndon, Lonnie Ray Herndon and Linda Carol Herndon, Mary Ann Pope and Joseph Stanley Pope to Lloyd William Cochran and Lisa Lynette Cochran, 0.52 acres on Herndon Road; $25,000
Dec. 13
• Curtis Donald Wilhoit to Maridon Elaine Moore, land on KY 229; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wilma Sue Kaufman to Chelsey Swanner and Mark Swanner, Lot 4 in Phase 1 of Hunters Pond Subdivision; $181,250
• Brian Napier and Carmen Napier to John Douglas Embler and Haley Danielle Embler, fka Haley Danielle Brown, Lot 2 in Evans Estates; $194,000
• David L. House to Valerie Lee and Darrell Brown, 0.37 acres in Laurel County; $75,000
• Hazel Oakley to Shane Russell Lipps, 1.46 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carrie Lee Kilburn to Robin Tasker, Lot 17 in Cornett Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Shirley Ann Whicker to Jason P. Handy and Carla J. Handy, 18 acres, 4.679 acres and 30 acres in Laurel County; $277,500
• Walter Raymond Meadows to Phyllis C. Ford, Lot K in Clover Bottom Subdivision; $165,000
• Albert Radford and Mary Radford to Eva Harris, 1 acre on Radford Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Erma J. Bartley to Anthony C. Adams, 6.15 acres in Laurel County; $190,000
• Robert D. Gilbert and Tara Gilbert to Anthony Kyle Barton and Maythe Chavez Barton, 0.63 acres in Laurel County; $139,000
• Eva Jarvis and Charles Jarvis to Gregory Jarvis, 0.35 acres on Sally's Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Erica Smallwood aka Danielle Smallwood and Bobby Sizemore to Jessica LeeAnn Johnson, 1.7 acres on Bentley Road; $89,500
• Robinette FLP, Ltd. to Excel Partners, KY, LLC, 0.30 acres on Spring Street; $115,000
Dec. 16
• Christopher Dean Roark to Christopher Dean Roark and Crissy Roark, 1.57 acres and 2.67 acres on State Route 1810; no monetary consideration
• Henry Dean Johnson to Thomas N. Hunter and Angela G. Hunter, land on Sally's Branch Road; $20,000
• Wendy Deaton to Snowden Tre Baker III, 1.33 acres on Hatcher Road; love and affection, $1
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1 acre on McWhorter Road; $32,000, in case of Ditech Financial LLC v. unknown heirs, devisee and legates and spouses of Steve H. Southard, aka Steve Southard, unknown spouse of Steve Southard, Joyce Southard, Stevie Southard, Frank Southard, Jimmie Southard, Louise Martin, and unknown spouses of Joyce Southard, Stevie Southard, County of Laurel, unknown spouse of Frank Southard, unknown spouse of Jimmie Southard, unknown spouse of Louise Southard and unknown occupants
