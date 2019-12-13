Dec. 2
• Harold Turner and Diane Turner to P&M Property Management LLC, two tracts of 0.78 acres each on Ky. 192; $30,000
• Home Improvement Company Inc. to Amanda R. Murray, land in Laurel County; $125,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, 0.72 acres on Ky. 1189; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Mary Whitaker, Tracy Jones and Chris Jones, Stacy Ward, and Kelly Robinson and Kyle Robinson to Eddie Whitaker and Glenda Whitaker, 14.87 acres on Ky. 1035; $21,000
Dec. 3
• Ben Davidson and Glenda Davidson to Travis Kirk Davidson and Mellisa A. Prybal, also known as (aka) Melissa A. Prybal aka Melissa A. Prybal aka Missi Prybal, Lot 10 in Valhalla Woods Subdivision, Phase I; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Randolph Beckner, aka Randy Beckner, and Patricia Beckner to Ivan W. Eby and Juliann Eby,, 2.73 acres on Blackwater Road; $16,500
• Barry Brock and Elisa Brock to Donald R. Sizemore, 1.5 acres on Hart Mine Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Michael Gregory and Debra Kay McQueen Gregory to Amber Hobbs, 0.83 acres on Virgie Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Michael Gregory and Debra Kay McQueen Gregory to Amber Hobbs, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronnie Elkins to Jamie Gambrel and Janet Gambrel, Lot 15 in Wildwood Subdivision, Phase II; $9,000
• Della Mae Enix, executor of estate of Charles Ray Enix, to Della Mae Enix, land on Tom Sizemore Road; $1
• Janice Cochran Whitaker and Ford Whitaker, Ruth Cochran, Oscar Cochran and Reba Cochran, Della Cochran Setters, deceased, through estate of Della Mae Setters, by and through Nathaniel Setters, Shirley Cochran Proffitt and George Proffitt, Edith Cochran George, deceased, and surviving sons - Ernie George and Ramona George, Harold George and Brenda George; deceased sons Jerry Howard George and Arvil Dean George, children of Jerry George - Olive Miller and Marcus Vucinovich, Alex Bartley Smith and Kelly George Smith, Robert Burton George and Rodrigo Huerta Velasco and Linda George, spouse of Arville Dean George to Anthony Garcia, 2.99 acres on Ky. 30; $24,000
• Karen Deaton Shell fka Karen Deaton and Daniel Shell to Zachary Cornett, Lot 12 in Laurel Trace Subdivision, Phase II; $137,500
• Gregory W. Greer and Angela Greer to John N. Gambrel, trustee, to Gregory W. Greer and Angela Greer, 20.9 acres on Barbourville Road; no monetary consideration
• Betty Sue Stickley, aka Sue Nevels aka Sue Pogue Stickley, now known as Suzanne Danielle Pogue, Jennifer M. Coulbourne, Joshua Tate Coulbourne, Jesse Lee Brook aka Jesse W. Brook and Beth Marie Brook to Ivan W. Eby and Juliann K. Eby, 20 acres on Blackwater Road and Ky. 1189; $45,000
• Act I, LLC by managing member, Amie Hacker, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.27 and 0.38 acres on Dorothea Road; $41,500
Dec. 4
• Josh House and Lindsey House to Polly Warren, 0.60 acres on Pine Grove School Road; $60,000
• Alma G. Kirk to Elaine N. Cruz and Adrin Cruz or survivor, Lots 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, and 34 in Block 2 of Fisherman's Cove; $30,000
• Freddie Jones to Michael Lewis, 2 tracts on Foley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nelson Jones and Jessie Lee Jones to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee to Nelson Jones and Jessie Lee Jones, 1.091 acres on Hoop Pole Creek Road; no monetary consideration
• SLLR, LLC by Steven Robinson, manager to Gregory Ray Meadows, 0.75 acres on Hunters Loop; $173,500
• Susan Downs and Michael Downs, Stephanie Kepperling and Jay Kepperling to Carol Minton and Billie Minton, Lot 7 in Foster Brock Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donna Meade and Paul Meade to Cheryl Matthew, Lots 18, 19 and 20 in Johnson Addition; $45,500
• June Maggard by Charles William Maggard, attorney-in-fact, to JFH Enterprises LLC, 0.37 acres on Mikes Road; $120,000
• Dana Harrison, individually and as co-administratrix, and Doug Harrison, Gwendolyn Carnes, individually and as co-administratrix, and Johnny Carnes, Tara Williams aka Tara Bunch to Darrell Gene Bowling and Leslie K. Bowling, Lot 4 in Logan Cassidy Farm Subdivision; $1
• Darrell Gene Bowling and Leslie K. Bowling to Darrell Gene Bowling and Leslie K. Bowling, Lot 4 of Logan Cassidy Farm Subdivision; $1
• John Bill Keck and Gloria Keck to REM, LLC, 9.365 acres on Ky. 30 and East Pittsburg Church Road; $1
• John Bill Keck and Gloria Keck to REM, LLC, 23.520 acres on Devils Neck Road; $1
• Lola Smoot to Scarlet Osborne, Lot 34 in Wildwood Subdivision; $119,000
Dec. 5
• Kentucky Lodging & Development Company Inc. to Carolyn T. Ward, 1.125 acres on U.S. 25 by Ky. 1006; $1,380,000
• Roy Grubb and Donna Grubb to Virginia Lee Neal, 0.944 acres on Parker Cupp Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Roy Grubb and Donna Grubb and Virginia Lee Neal to Roy Grubb and Virginia Lee Neal, trustees of Grubb Neal Cemetery, 0.25 acres on Parker Cupp Road; no monetary consideration
• Virginia Lee Neal, Roy Grubb and Donna Grubb to Roy Grubb and Donna Grubb, 74.33 acres on Old Hog Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jimmy Hoskins and Tonya R. Hoskins to Charlotte D. Frost, land in Laurel County; $56,103
• Vickie Underwood and Steven Underwood to Jeremy Collett, land on Owsley Road; $35,000
• Vickie Underwood and Steven Underwood to Jeremy Collett, 2 tracts on Owsley Road; $5,000
• Jerry Rice to Margie Denise Rice, 0.86 acres on Schell Road; $127,000
• Beverly Richards to Todd Cox and Rhianna Cox, Lot 23 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $301,500
• Paul Holliday to Cody Alan Prime and Amber Lynn Prime, 2.397 acres on Sad Hollow Road and 2.88 acres on J.R. Hinkle Road; $142,500
• Abijen Rental LLC to Ethan Johnson, Lot 8 in Park Estates Subdivision; $72,000
• Phyllis Bowling to Alyson A. Brown, 0.70 acres on Ky. 552; $89,900
• Heather Stokes fka Heather Young and Thomas Stokes, Joshua Osborne and Whitney Osborne to James Osborne, 0.18 acres near Faris Jones Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bobby S. Gabbard executor of estate of Samuel E. Gabbard, to Bobby S. Gabbard and Sharon Gabbard or survivors, 1.33 acres on East Pittsburg Church Road; $1
• Bobby S. Gabbard, executor of estate of Samuel E. Gabbard, to Bobby S. Gabbard and Sharon Gabbard or survivor; land on U.S. 25; $1
Dec. 6
• Jacob Edwards and Kayla Edwards to Randle C. Conrad, 10 acres on Tullie Phillips Road; $230,150
• Denise Woods and Waller Woods, Melissa Jackson to Jason Brackett and Lynette Brackett, 2 acres on Vox Road; $8,000
• Estate of Robert Lee Hurley, by and through Donna Travillian, executrix; Donna Travillian and Eugene Travillian, Owen Hurley, Robert L. Hurley Jr., Otis Hurley and Marsha Hurley, Joyce Mullins, Teresa Fightmaster to Philpot United baptist Church Inc., land on Dixie Highway; $35,000
• Rondall L. Napier and Theresa Rapier to TNL Properties LLC , 0.17 acres on Ky. 229; $1
• Robinette FLP, Ltd. to Derrick Grimes and Edwina Grimes, 0.17 acres on Spring Street; $115,000
