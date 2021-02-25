Feb. 1
• Trinity SWB Properties LLC to Chaudhry Investments LLC, 3 tracts in Laurel County; $900,000
• Rodney Stewart and Kristi Alisha Stewart to Katherine Leigh Sizemore, Lot 21 in Brookside Place, Phase I, Subdivision; $158,000
• Elvert Shelby Mays and Brenda Hib Mays, Barry Dale Mays and Leanne McHenry Mays to James Probst, 0.13 acres in Laurel County and 0.005 acres on Chloe Lane; $152,900
• Otis Mullins, also known as (aka) Otis Dewayne Mullins and Pamela J. Mullins to John Collett and Sara Collett or survivor, 0.8 acres on KY 80; $165,50
• CanAmerica Homes LLC to Keith Coleman, Lot 19 in Fawn Valley Estates; $267,500
• Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 75 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Timothy Dorr and Ashley Dorr to Michelle Loughran, Lot 9 in Wilshire Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $236,000
• Betty Esteb, executrix of The Estate of Joyce Lane, to Rhonda Griffin, 0.35 acres on Bakersfield Road; $85,000
• Ryan D. Ponder and Pamela K. Ponder to Heather M. Ponder, Lot 9 and part of Lot 8 and Lot 10 and part of Lot 11 in Johnson Addition; through divorce proceedings, no monetary consideration
• Charles R. Evans and Deloris Evans to Audrey M. Sherrill, land in Laurel County; $22,000
• Keith Clark to C&B Properties of Lily LLC, 20.85 acres near Phenette Lane; $60,000
Feb. 2
• Brenda Alsip to Sandra Tye, tract on Robinson Creek and tract on Clark Lane; $32,000
• Sherri Baker to Tommy Williams, 1 acre on Marydell Road; $16,000
• Betty Sue Mays to C and B Properties of Lily LLC, land in Laurel County; $37,000
Feb. 3
• James Napier and Leena Napier to James E. L. Napier and Ashley Renee Napier, Lots 1 and 2 in Lakeland Woods Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to U.S. Bank, land in Laurel County, $67,380.61, in case of U.S. Bank National Association v. Betty Rose Smith, aka Betty Smith, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
• Diane E. Roberts, acquired as Diane E. Ruth, aka Diane E. Benge, to Diane E. Roberts and Stephen Roberts, Lot 12 in Wilshire Subdivision, Phase III and 0.25 acres near Daisy Drive; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kevin Shackleford to Kevin Shackleford and Tonya Renee Shackleford, 0.64 acres on Fairway Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Feb. 4
• Sarah A. Martin, through Attorney-in-Fact Carmen J. McFee, to Carmen J. McGee, 0.82 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• James Samuel York and Connie Jo York to Stephen Jeffers and Loretta Jeffers, 2.61 acres on Bowman Road; $60,000
• Freeman Branch LLC to Jeanette Adams, Lot 12 in Freeman Trace Subdivision; $24,000
• 21st Mortgage Corporation to Jackie K. Bowling, land on Taylor School Road; $16,000
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 63.25 acres on Brannon Mill Road; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 65.59 acres on KY 472; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, acres in Laurel County; 81.05 ; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 9.283 acres on U.S. 25 and American Greeting Road; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 17 acres in Laurel County; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 81 1/4 acres, 7/10 acres, 5 acres, tract, and 40 acres in Laurel County; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 71.10 acres on Mitchell Creek Road; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Calvin Smith and Ruth Ann Smith to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 12.52 acres on Brannon Mill Road; land exchange/property division, no monetary consideration
• Phillip D. Jones and Teresa L. Jones to Jones Family Irrevocable Trust, 16 acres on John Church Lane and 20.668 acres on Rough Creek Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Joel A. Gilliam and Kayla L. Gilliam to Joel A. Gilliam and Kayla L. Gilliam or survivor, 3.85 acres, 2 acres, 3 acres in Laurel County and 2 acres on Pine Creek; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Richard T. Bowers to Kaitlyn R. Smith, Lot 16 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase II; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Garrett Fields Jr. to Dawson Bowling and Brianna York and Bridget Dunaway, Lot 3 in Baker Subdivision; $121,900
• Teddy Ray Hedrick III to Kelsey R. Wilson, 2.10 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
Feb. 5
• Neil Andrew Arnold and Laura Beth Arnold to Daniel R. Ball and Carolyn L. Ball, 0.300 acres on Paris Karr Road; $3,400
• Eva Lee Miracle, formerly known as (fka) Eva Lee Evans, and Thomas J. Miracle, Patsy Mullins, Eric Mullins and Amy Mullins to R. Curtiss Chesnut and Judy Chesnut, 5 acres on KY 229; $60,000
• Patsy Mullins to R. Curtiss Chesnut and Judy Chesnut, 4.60247 acres on KY 229; $5,000
• Byron Brown and Tiffany Brown to Timothy R. Maynes, Lot 7 in Rush Subdivision and 0.34 acres on Rush Lane; $120,000
• William N. Berry Jr. and Therese A. Berry to Marjorie Lee Benge, Lot 93 in Phase I of Northland Estates Subdivision; $123,500
• Dennis R. Eaton to HAJAK LLC, by Charles Zoellers, member, 0.892 acres on KY 312; $155,000
• Brenda Kay Hurley and James Michael Hurley to Carolyn A. Ward, Lot 19 in Twin Oaks Subdivision of London; $232,000
• Danny Wallen and Brenda Wallen, Daniel Wallen and Alicia Danielle Wallen to William Rains and Stephanie Collins, 1.85 acres on KY 229 and U.S. 25; $75,000
• Jonathan L. Fusaro and Shannon C. Forshee to William J. Rains and Stephanie Sue Collins, 5.46 acres on Auger Springs Road; $75,000
