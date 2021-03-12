Feb. 17
• Harry H. Taber Sr., individually and as administrator for the Linda D. Taber Estate, and Kimberly J. Taber to Bryan Edwards and Maria Edwards, Lot 5-A and 6-A in Twin Oaks Subdivision; $282,500
• Ronald Squire Reed and Charlene Reed to Sherry Couch-Cox, 6.28 acres on County Farm Road; $90,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Darla Rochelle Scalf and Dwight Bradley Scalf, Lot 53 in Fawn Valley Estates; $22,000
• Kevin Matthews to William Creech and Tina Creech or survivor, Lot 71 in Freeman Trace Subdivision
• Perry Jerome McCracken Jr. to Victoria Brummett and Joshua Wade Brummett, 0.84 acres on McCracken Lane; $10,000
• Rob-Hill Properties Inc. to London Medical Properties LLC, 1.11 acres on KY 1006; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Feb. 19
• Joe D. Whitaker to Paul Castleman and Christina Castleman or survivor, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $140,000
• Deloris Williams to McKeehan Construction LLC, Lot 56 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Bradley S. Lunsford and Debra L. Logsdon-Lunsford to Lance Bouten and Theresa Bouten or survivor, 1.01 acres on McCracken Lane; $257,000
• Lisa Ann Trett and Michael Dwayne Trett to LTG Properties LLC, 9.08 acres on U.S. 25; $450,000
• Ernie R. Deaton and Beulah Deaton to Diane Gray, 14.7 acres in Laurel County near Pine Creek; $54,250
• Robert Goforth and Ashley Goforth to Jamie Vaughn, 2.12 acres on Blevins Brown Road $154,600
• James Todd Smith and Benita Smith, Raymond Partin and Mary Partin, Melinda Turner and Frank Turner to Clifton Ray Smith, 0.6374 acres on Wren Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Feb. 22
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith, 5.85 acres, 1 acre, 0.93 acres, 6.36 acres and 5.85 acres on KY 80; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith, 34.88 acres on Bob Deaton Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith, 68.79 acres on KY 1023; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith,5.56 acres on KY 472; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith, 25.19 acres and 8.80 acres on KY 80; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith, 2.58 acres on KY 472; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith, 70.68 acres on Harris Cemetery Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Calvin Smith, 35.05 acres on Marydell Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Nettie Lou McQueen and Robert McQueen to Gordon Osborne and Mackenzie Osborne, land on Mitchell Creek Road; $20,000
• Leo Patton and Nancy Patton, formerly known as Nancy Taylor, to Chris Cain and Kristy Cain, land on Waterworks Road; $22,000
• Iva Jean Jones, also known as (aka) Jean Jones, to Todd Franklin Sams and Iva Carlene Sams, 0.39 acres on KY 1223; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• John Tyler Bowling and Mackenzie Bowling to Kristopher Todd Davis, 1.30 acres on Cabin Creek Road; $149,905
• Lize Sizemore Jr. and Tammy Sizemore to Jesse Sizemore and Laura Sizemore, 1.85 acres on Swiss Colony Lane; $8,000
• Lonnie Ray Herndon and Linda Herndon, Adrian Lee Herndon and Jean Herndon, Mary Ann Pope and Joseph Pope and Michelle Kay Sizemore to John M. Gambrel, trustee to Lonnie Ray Herndon and Linda Herndon, Adrian Lee Herndon and Jean Herndon, Mary Ann Pope and Joseph Pope and Michelle Kay Sizemore; 0.81 acres, 0.50 acres, 0.57 acres and 0.35 acres on Herndon Drive; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Karen Jeanine Roberson and John W. Roberson III to Tammy S. Gorby, Lots 11 and 14 in Edgewater Estates, Revision I; $362,000
• Jason Howard and Candice Howard to Angela Sue Howard, land on KY 490; gift, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth Day and Shirley Day to Highlands Housing Corporation, by Gordon Kidd, authorized agent, 0.55 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• Rick Mills and Pauline Mills to Julius Dwayne Johnson Jr. and Jennifer Marie Johnson, Lot 12 in Woodland Springs Subdivision; $18,000
• Bill Stewart to Laura Stewart, Lot 12 in Phase IV of Laurel Trace Subdivision; divorce settlement in case of Laura Stewart v. Bill Stewart
• Jack Watkins to Maurice Smith, 1.01 acres on Rough Creek Road; $20,000
• Jack Watkins to Relco LLC, land on Rough Creek Road, $220,000
• Relco LLC, by and through Jerry Smith, authorized agent, to Maurice Smith, 49 1/2 acres on Rough Creek Road; $1
