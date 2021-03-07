Feb. 8
• Southern Restoration LLC to Christopher Carmicle and Lindsey Carmicle or survivor, 0.52 acres on Old Salem Road; $204,000
• Adam Patterson and Crystal Patterson to Erin Sharp III, trustee, to Adam Patterson and Crystal Patterson, lot 25 in Westwood, Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Wilton G. McNiel and Joy F. McNiel to Cole Browning and Bethany Browning, 0.50 acres on Cassidy Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Deaton Enterprises LLC to Lige Sizemore and Tammy Sizemore, 8 acres near Old Somerset Road; $125,000
• Stephen Michael Peters to CanAmerica Homes LLC, Lots 78 and 79 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $18,000
• Charles E. Branthoover and Maxine Branthoover to Wayne Simmons, 0.813 acres on Cole Road; $87,000
• Randall Wagers and Rose Mary Wagers to Virginia Melton, 42 1/2 acres, 63 acres, and 13 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
• Wilton G. McNiel and Joy F. McNiel to Edward Lonnie Robinson and Wiltina Robinson, 1.18 acres on Cassidy Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tony Elliott and Nancy Elliott and James Elliott to Brenda Elliott, Lots 1 and 12 in Block F of Sandy Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Patsy Murphy and Eddie Murphy, Jana Long, Jack Elliott and Brenda Elliott to Bradley D. Perry, Lots 1 and 12 in Block F of Sandy Hills Subdivision, Lots 5, 6, and 7 in Block D of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $25,000
• Dustin Armfield to Brenda Reynolds, Lot 18 in Robert Binder Subdivision; $118,000
Feb. 9
• Jeffrey Foglesong and Katherine Foglesong to William Shane Eldridge, 0.56 acres on Parker Road; $20,000
• Stone Ridge Properties LLC, by Jack Brown and John Plummer, authorized agents, to Home Improvement Company Inc., by Amy Brown, authorized agent, land on Swanner Lane; $37,500
• Peggy W. Helton and Roger C. Helton to Audrey M. Sherrill, Lots 10 and 15 in Woodrow Gilbert Wood Creek Lake Subdivision; $32,000
• Kristi L. Morgan to Travis Smith and Tyra Smith, Lot 15 in Barnesmill Estates; $157,400
• Abdul Zahid Khan and Rava Zahid Khan to Joyce Garland Parker, 0.34 acres on KY 1006 and Lot 5 in Old Union Subdivision; $104,000
• David Hughes and Judy Hughes to Ruth Williams, land in Laurel County; $28,000
Feb. 10
• Edward Wilkerson and Jo Ann Wilkerson to Ryan Melton and Kathryn Melton, 0.30 acres on Wilkerson Lane; $10
• Norma Poynter and Orville Poynter to Keith Clark, Lot 65 in Mallard Point; $258,000
• Bobby Dwayne Owens to Bobby Dwayne Owens and Robin Renee Owens, 0.80 acres on Fariston Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• K&T Properties of London, Kentucky LLC to BGB Construction LLC, Lots 16, 17, and 11 feet of Lot 15 in First Addition to Elmer Rush Subdivision; $85,000
• Mark A. Gammel, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Wanda Gammel, and Wanda Gammel to Richard T. Hendrix and Deborah M. Hendrix, Lot 28 in Stoneybrook Estates; $305,000
• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to John M. Gambrel to William Forbes and Cathy Forbes, 0.31 acres on Pearl Street; no monetary consideration
Feb. 12
• Mark Hagan and Crystal Hagan to William C. Preston and Betty Preston, Lot 3 in Springfield Subdivision; $175,000
• Samuel A. Winsby IV and Neena Marie Winsley to Samuel A. Winsby IV, Lot 30 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase 1; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jerry D. Greer Capital LLLP, formerly known as Jerry D. Greer Capital Ltd., to EAKPG Property 1 LLC, 0.61 acres near North Hills Subdivision; $15,000
• Lily Management LLC to Jason Lee McCowan and Joann S. McCowan, land on Manchester Street (now Fourth Street); $220,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to James Robinette, 0.89 acres on Keavy Road; $16,000, in case of Hazel Enterprises LLC v. Jimmy King, et al.
• Bradley S. Lunsford and Debra L. Logsdon - Lunsford to Lance Bouten and Theresa Bouten or survivor, 1.31 acres on McCracken Lane; $18,000
• Les Hedrick and Lee Ellen Hedrick to Joseph A. Hartfiel, 0.899 acres and 0.69 acres on KY 2069 (Sublimity School Road); $435,000
Feb. 17
• Nealy Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Jenkins to Redhound Rentals LLC, 3.10 acres on Level Green Road; $35,000
• Amey J. Wilder, fka Amey Geoghegan, to Amey Wilder, Lot 5 in Edgewater Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lonnie W. Sawyers and Anita Sawyers to Ronald Rollins, 0.69 acres on West City Dam Road; $44,000
• Kevin Collins and Sidney Collins to George David Hubbard, trustee, to Kevin Collins and Sidney Collins, three tracts near Lewistown Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Stephanie E laine Parrott and Jordan Whitley McClure, fka Jordan Whitley Parrott, and Johnathon Klein Lee McClure to Jackie Dean Litterall and Nellie Couch Litterall, Lot 21 and 22 in Golden Eagle Subdivision; $244,900
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to David John Kilpatrick, Lot 24 in Block 2 of Fisherman's Cove Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration, in case of David John Kilpatrick v. Lucille Rushing Kilpatrick
• Lucille Rushing Kilpatrick, by Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche, to David John Kilpatrick, Lots 27 and 28 in Block 1 of Fisherman's Cove; divorce settlement, in case of David John Kilpatrick v. Lucille Rushing Kilpatrick
• Lucille Rushing Kilpatrick, by Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche, to David John Kilpatrick, Lots 29 and 30 in Block 1 of Fisherman's Cove; divorce settlement, in case of David John Kilpatrick v. Lucille Rushing Kilpatrick
• Lucille Rushing Kilpatrick, by Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche, to David John Kilpatrick, Lots 31 and 31-A in Block 1 of Fisherman's Cove; divorce settlement, in case of David John Kilpatrick v. Lucille Rushing Kilpatrick
• Charles E. Parker and Glenda Parker to Pauline Bowling, Lots 3 and 6 in Esquire Estates; $160,000
• John M. Chedester and Cheryl Chedester to Terri Lynn Mason and Dexter Mason, 2.24 acres on Johnson Ridge Road; $164,000
• Kennedy Sizemore and Betty Faye Carrier and Carl Phillip Carrier to Rodney Wayne Brock, Lot 53 in Phase III of Goldenrod Subdivision; $50,000
