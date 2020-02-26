Feb. 14
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 5M Properties LLC, 0.43 acres on Echo Valley Road; $71,000, in case of Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba (doing business as) Mr. Cooper v. Calvin Barger III, also known as (aka) Calvin E. Barger III
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 5M Properties LLC, 1.79 acres on White Oak Road; $79,300, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kendra Gambill
• Paul E. Mills to Paul Edward Mills Jr. and Julianne Mills, 1.04 acres on Ky. 830 and Ky. 1223; $1
• Connie Hunt to Town Hill Properties LLC, by Don Young, authorized agent, Lot 20 in Saddlebrook Garden Homes; $138,000
• Evelyn Fawbush to SLLR, LLC, 3.3 acres on Maple Grove-Pleasant View Road; $65,000
Feb. 18
• Matthew Mills and Dennie Mills to Eddie Matthew Collins, Lot 2 in Canyon View, Phase 1; $239,000
• Sharon A. Richardson, Marsha Phillips, Billie Edwards Sullivan and Stephen R. Sullivan to Jeffrey Walters and Vicki Walters, 0.94 acres on new Ky. 80 and 0.04 acres on Calvary Court Road; $100,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Danny Scott and Kandy Scott, land on Baker Lane; $8,000
• Jeffrey Howdeschell and Courtney Bray, Katherine A. Hiller and Anthony Hiller, William M. Howdeshell and Elizabeth Howdeshell to James R. Howdeshell and Diane Howdeshell, 2.13 acres and 2.16 acres on Ky. 192; gift, no monetary consideration
• James R Howdeschell and Diane Howdeshell, Katherine A. Hiller and Anthony Hiller, William M. Howdeshell and Elizabeth Howdeshell to Jeffrey Howdeshell and Courtney Bray, 2.16 acres and 2.01 acres on Wyan Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Jeffrey Howdeschell and Courtney Bray, James R. Howdeshell and Diane Howdeshell, William M. Howdeshell and Elizabeth Howdeshell to Katherine A. Hiller and Anthony Hiller, 2.36 acres on Wyan Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Jeffrey Howdeschell and Courtney Bray, James R. Howdeshell and Diane Howdeshell, Katherine A. Hiller and Anthony Hiller, to William M. Howdeshell and Elizabeth Howdeshell, 3.14 acres on Wyan Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Danielle Alexis Luker White and Taylor White to Jeffery Luker, land in Laurel County; $4,000
• Betty Geneva Begley to Helen Jean Cochrane, Jackie Cox and Ruth Etta Daugherty, land on Wyan School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tralena Rhea Stevens and Connie Louise Stevens to Bryan Everhart and Cherie Hacker, 1.89 acres on East Ky. 1006; $30,000
• John Joseph Tumpack and Robin R. Tumpack to Krista R. Paugh and Douglas W. Paugh or survivor, land on Roosevelt Street; $110,000
Feb. 19
• Valerie L. Kelly, same individual as Valerie L. Hoskins, and Nina Kelly to Teresa Jane Howard and Ricky Clayton Howard, 0.15 acres on College Street; $136,000
• Jason O'Bannon to Valerie L. Kelley and Nina Kelly Lot 4 in Wilshire Estates, Phase 3; $250,000
• Robert D. Jones to Nicole Kasmer, 0.69 acre on Woods Creek; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• CJD RTD LLC to Robinson Properties Rental LLC, land on Ky. 30; $110,000
• Deedra Hoskins aka Deedra Potter and Avery Hoskins, Paul Thomas Vanlandingham Jr. and Cindy Vanlandingham to ELC Properties LLC, 1.8 acres on U.S. 25; $18,500
• Brian Burkhart and Jennifer Catherine Burkhart to Delbert Lee Burkhart, 1.53 acres on River Hill Church Road; $1,000
Feb. 20
• Roy Lee Warren to Carl W. Roark and Wanda F. Roark, 1.53 acres on Reed Valley Road; $205,000
• Fiser V ISS and Company, trustee for benefit of Kenneth G. Baker, to Diane Bowman, land on Ky. 363; $48,000
• Stanley Hibbitts and Nancy Hibbitts to Heather Hibbitts, 0.35 acres on Pine Top Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Whitney Brooke Parrett, formerly known as Whitney B. Goins, to William Eric Goins aka William Goins, Lot 207 of Phase III of The Oaks of London; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Estate of Bessie Hoskins, by and through Jackie Leon Hoskins, administrator; Donna Kay Hoskins Kirby and Roland Kirby, Anthony Charles Hoskins and Ronne P. Hoskins, Bennie Hoskins, Andy Calvin Hoskins and Elizabeth Hoskins, Brenda E. Murray, Hopey Garrett and Christopher A. Hoskins to Jack Leon Hoskins and Staci R. Hoskins, 0.50 acres on Ky. 490; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Manus McKeehan and Linda McKeehan to Elbert TT. McKeehan and Deborah O. McKeehan, 3.49 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brandon Angel and Megan M. Angel to Gwendolyn S. Neal, trustee, to Brandon Angel and Megan M. Angel, 4 acres in Laurel County, 3.60 acres on Fletcher Road and 3.58 acres near Ky. 1023; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• John Rhoades and Jimmie Rhoades to William M. Hopper Jr., 0.46 acres on Auger Springs and Rogers Road; $80,000
• Begley Properties LLC to Pioneer Cabins & Sheds LLC, 0.50 acres on Oak View Lane; $12,000
Feb. 21
• William Samuel Dotson and Veronica L. Dotson to Stephen R. Martin and Angela Martin, Lot 44 in Patton Meadows, Phase IVE; $199,000
• Wesley Marion and Morgan Marion to Rebecca Marion, now Rebecca Torres, 1.94 acres on Dog Branch Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Rebecca Jones and Jason Jones to Anthony Collett and Juanita Collett, 1.94 acres in Laurel County; $38,000
• Eddie L. Hall and Cathy L. Hall to Chad Emory McNew and Shawna McNew, land on Whitson School Road; $68,000
• Joann Fortney and Jonas R. Fortney, Helen Marie Hellard Durham, Wilene Hellard McKenzie and William McKenzie, Verla Mae Hellard Poynter and Jerry L. Poynter, William Bobby Hellard and Vicki Hellard, and Bonnie Sue Hellard Reed to Ellis Pennington, Lot 2 in Section 1 of Burchett and McCoy Subdivision; $130,000
Feb. 22
• Brian Lamdin and Stacy Lamdin to Janice Merrill, 1.1 acres on German Lane; $14,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.