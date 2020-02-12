Feb. 3
• Everett L. Setser to Johnathan Ayala, 1 acre on Lily-Keavy Road; $65,000
• Timothy Sprinkles and Sandra Sprinkles to Branden W. Grubb and Casandra Grubb, 1.68 acres on Echo Valley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1 acre on East Ky. 80; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Danny Steven Neal and Lori Beth Neal to Wesley L. Hefner and Christine Hefner, 2 acres on Cassidy Road; $290,000
• Barbara J. Smiddy to Judy G. Anderson and Scotty W. Anderson or survivor, 5 acres in Laurel County; $212,500
• Sheila Osborne to B & B Properties LLC, by Terry Blankenship, authorized agent, 2.81 acres on High Moore Road; $163,370
• Shelly Peters and James Peters to James S. Hunsaker, 1.52 acres on Birch Creek Lane; $208,000
• James S. Hunsaker to James S. Hunsaker and Alicia Villarreal, 1.52 acres on Birch Creek Lane; $1
• Kelly Hall and Kathryn Hall to Hailee Lewis, Lot 39 in Stonybrook Estates; $205,000
• Manus McKeehan and Linda McKeehan to Manus McKeehan and Linda McKeehan, 10 tracts totaling 17.44 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rick Howard and Teresa Howard to Cheryl Selph, by and through her attorney-in-fact Jason Delph, Lots 12, 113 and 114 in Dixie Bell Farm Subdivision; $259,000 • Wesley Shane Dozier to Ethan James William Allen and Guadalupe Conception Allen, Lot 18 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; 143,500
Feb. 4
• Gary Howard and Zorayda Howard to Jonathan F. Gregory, part of Lots 32 and 33 in Wildwood View Subdivision; $128,000
• Cabssen LLC, by George Claussen, authorized agent, and Edna D. Combs to Suprex LLC, 3.59 acres on Radford Road; $14,000
• Monica Setser and Jesse Setser to Melody Snyder, 18.18 acres on Old Way Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Paul Finley to Gregory Finley, land on Ky. 363; $1
• Paul Finley to Gregory Finley, land on Ky. 363 and Rally Road; $1
• David Westerfield and Karen Westerfield to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.010 acres, 0.005 acres and 0.065 acres on Ky. 1006; $9,000
• William E. Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.035 acres on Thunderbird Road, tracts on Commercial Drive and U.S. 25; $54,900
• Karen Likins and William Robbins to Kenneth Bolin and Kimberly Bolin or survivor, 1 acre on Cabin Creek Road; $176,000
Feb. 5
• Michael D. Griffith also known as Mike Griffith, and Nancy Griffith to Michael Griffith, 1/2 of Lot 38 in Highland East Estates Subdivision; $1, divorce settlement
• Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Chase Trivette, 2 tracts on Ervin Skinner Circle; $23,500
• Jack Grosswiler, by and through his attorney, Kathy Grosswiler, and Kathy Grosswiler to WW Rentals LLC, 1.51 acres on Ky. 1189; $181,500
Feb. 6
• Shani Gail Riley to Isidro Acosta, 1 acre and 0.08 acres in Laurel County; $114,000
• Robin Suzette Baker and Robert Baker to Natasha Parman and Eric Parman, Lot 3 in Forest Ridge Subdivision, Phase 1; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charlie McWhorter to Joe C. Swafford, 0.82 acres on Falls Road; $55,000
• The Estate of Loretta M. Lee, by and through Anita L. Guy, executrix, Douglas W. Lee and Elaine Lee, Anita L. Guy, Teresa L. Kilburn and David Kilburn, Ronald E. Lee, and David B. Lee and Derilyn N. Lee to Kenny Irvin and Bonnie Irvin; 29.87 acres in Laurel County; $130,000
• Joseph Walters and Sandra Walters to Randy Maggard and Diane Maggard, 4.69 acres on Helvetia Road; $70,000
• Woody Watkins and Carolyn Watkins to Melissa R. Dixon, trustee, to Michael Watkins and Crystal Watkins, 2.87 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mildred Steele to Darrell Allen and Lora Allen or survivor, Lot 16 and 17 in Section A of North Hills Subdivision; $160,000
• Lisa Gregory Eilf, formerly known as Lisa Gregory, and William Eilf to Lisa Gregory Eilf as trustee for The Tiffmatt Family Trust, 0.66 acres on Betty Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Bert L. Peterson and Rida K. Peterson to Ricky Turner and Kim Turner, land in Laurel County; $22,000
Feb. 8
• Roy Wayne Collett Jr. and Caryn Nanette Collett to John E. Cain and Carol A. Cain, 0.51 acres beside Stonegate Estates and Lot 2 of Stonegate Estates; $314,000
• Jennifer Griffith, also known as Jennifer Melissa Wagers, and Darrell Griffith to Ronda Wynn and Richard Wynn, land on Flat Woods Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Freda Howard, aka Freda Burke, and William Jackson Howard to Ronda Wynn and Richard Wynn, land on Flat Woods Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
