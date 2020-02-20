Feb. 10
• Randall Cobb and Christy Nicole Cobb to Bryan Roberts, Lot 3 in Block H of Murphy Addition; $93,500
• Douglas Hammock and Deborah Hammock to Cody Adam Hubbard and Tiara Faith Hubbard, 2.56 acres on Laurel River Road; $202,500
• Jessica Dahmke to Delbert James Hammack and Tiffany Leann Hammack, 4.16 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; $18,50
• Dennis Eaton to Nikita Bledsoe and Carleton Bradley Bledsoe or survivor, land on Keavy Road; $94,900
• Linda K. Hansel and Alisha K. McIntyre to Timothy Callahan and Rosetta Callahan, 0.47 acres on Byble Road; $16,000
• AK Builders LLC to Brittany D. Gaines, Lot 12 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase 1; $168,500
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lot 74 of Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Dominic Valentine and Tasha Valentine to Shaun Smith, Lots 38, 39, 40 and 41 on Rosedale Avenue in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $155,000
Feb. 11
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lidia De La Hoya and Vincent Garcia part of Lot 30 and Lot 33 in Edgewater Forests-Laurel Lake Subdivision; $58,000
• McKeehan Construction LLC to Andrea K. Marcum and Evan S. Marcum, Lot 16 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase 1' $170,000
• Delbert Stidham and Janet Roark Stidham to William Lawson and Rachel Lawson, 0.50 acres on Joel Lane and Ky. 363/552; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Feb. 12
• Daniel Couch and Jessica Couch to Douglas Chaney, 0.20 acres on Willow Street and Lot 2 (0.10 acres) on Boggs Road; $135,000
• Red Cart LLC to Gerald K. Poff, 5.84 acres on East Pittsburg Road; $210,000
• Jason Gaddis and Jennifer Gaddis to Haley Russell, trustee, to Jason Gaddis and Jennifer Gaddis, land near McFadden Cemetery Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Robert Eugene Smith to Robert Eugene Smith and Lasonia Carter Smith, 1.02 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Lowe Property Management LLC by Diane Lowe Collins, authorized agent, to K&K Storage LLC by Sandy Bargo, authorized agent, land on North Main and Short Street and Lots 5 and 6 in Barnett Addition to City of London; $320,000
Feb. 13
• Double K Investment Group LLC to Anthony Wayne Tallent Jr. and Kimberly Allene Tallent, Lots 10 and 11 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; $110,000
• Terrell L. Sutton and Kelly R. Sutton to John H. Rhoades and Jimmie A. Rhoades, Lot 17 in Sunny Meadows; $20,000
• Larry Tabor and Heather Tabor to Patrick Melton, 2.01 acres on Dean Hundley Road; $12,000
• Bastian Morgan and Vickie Morgan to James T. Black, 1 acre on Maplewood Road; $15,000
• Old Blue Chair Properties LLC, by Lane Young, authorized agent to Lane Young and Megan Young, Lot 22 in Phase 1 of The Heritage; $1
• Elvis Enterprises LLC by Derick Smith, authorized agent to Timothy J. Whittaker, Lot 2 in Karr Subdivision; $84,000
• Frances Anderson to Richard Laudermilk and Crystal Laudermilk, Lot 6 in Indiana Hills Subdivision; $8,500
• Tamara Niemeier, executrix of Estate of Cleda Taylor; Tamara Niemeier, formerly known as Tamara Smith and Clifton Ervin Niemeier Jr., Durenda Lee Taylor, formerly known as Durenda Warren, John Charles Taylor to Jason M. Jones, 0.536 acres on Hopewell Road; $135,000
• Mitchell Withrow to Mikaela Riveria and Austin McGee or survivor, 0.766 acres on Oak Ridge Road; $99,500
Feb. 14
• David Hines and Debra Hines to Casie S. Root and Andrew Root, 0.533 acres on Kevington Circle and Brookhaven Drive; $142,000
• The John C. Adams Revocable Trust, by and through trustee, Owen G. Adams, to Jacob Lee Hampton and Ashley Renee Hampton, 25.70 acres on Ky. 1189 (Cane Creek Road); $30,000
