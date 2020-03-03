Feb. 24
• Florence Kathy Gross and Joshua Caleb Gross to Adrian Pedraza Lopez, 0.39 acres on George Lawson Road; $1,500
• Raymond Durwood House and Joyce House and Darrell Edwin House and Mary Anne House to Ashvin Enterprises LLC, land on North Main and Mill Street; $4,000
• Martha Allen to Danielle Marie Todd, Lot 29 in Sunny Brook Subdivision; $83,000
• Joy Cupp, also known as (aka) Joya Cupp, to Conrad Cupp, aka Conrad O. Cupp, 8.47 acres, 8.47 acres, 2 acres and 8.47 acres in Laurel County and 8.47 acres on Chance Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bruce Lipsteuer to Carolyn Lipsteuer, Brad Lipsteuer and Jonah Lipsteuer, tract in Laurel County; $1
• Jack Watkins to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.020 acres and 0.006 acres near Ky. 192 and Ky. 1006, and 0.140 acres near Ky. 1006; $20,000
• London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, by and through Paula Thompson, executive director, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.758 acres and 2,207 square feet on Ky. 1006 and U.S. 25, and 529 square feet and 391 square feet on U.S. 25; $25,000
• London Realty LLC, by and through Thomas Mechas, M.D. to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.285 acres on Meyers Baker Road and Ky. 1006, 0.035 acres on Ky. 1006 and 0.229 acres on Ky. 192 and Ky. 1006; $126,500
• Roger Hoskins and Debbie Hoskins to William S. Dotson and Veronica Dotson, Lot 10 in Country Club Subdivision; $245,000
• David Willis Contracting LLC to John T. Cox and Pamela Lynn Cox, Lot 69 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision; $203,500
• Evelyn Keene Carroll, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Uless Mills, to Stephanie Smith, Lot 2 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $294,400
• Forrest Wade Flannery to Barbara Alice Flannery, Lot 4 in Glenn Robbins Subdivision; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Robert G. Bowman and Patti Jo Bowman to Frank Moore, 0.47 acres on Sasser School Road; $145,000
• Whitney B. Sowders and Andrew J. Sowders to Vanessa Post, land in Laurel County; $152,192
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 8 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
Feb. 25
• Stephanie Ann Roberts, formerly known as (fka) Stephanie Ann Smith, and Dean Roberts and Charles William Smith to Filmore Clark Jr. and Regina Lynn Clark, 0.485 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $9,200
• Tara Sturgill to Chad Sturgill, 23.92 acres on Dixon Branch Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jason J. Lawson and Kimberly May Lawson to Charles Robinson and Cindy Robinson or survivor, 4.212 acres on Ky. 1225; $159,000
• Sally Blocher to Angela Kendall, Tract 6 in Kentucky Dream Land Project LLC, Project 2; $37,000
• REM, LLC to Brittany Baird, Lot 7 in Little Acres Estates Subdivision; $115,000
• Bonnie S. Peters to Bradley D. Vaughn and Amanda H. Vaughn or survivor, 1.06 acres in Laurel County; $20,000
• Brian Brock and Bridgette R. Grubb, Lot 11 in Meadow View Subdivision; $147,200
• Westwood Properties LLC to JRD London LLC, land on Armory Street; $1,352,000
Feb. 26
• Scotty Sandlin and Donna Sandlin to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 49 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $18,000
• J. Duane Cheek and Cindy Cheek, Michael Lynn Cheek and Laura Cheek to Timothy R. Cheek and Cathy J. Cheek, 12.12 acres on Yellow Springs Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert Joyce Chesnut, by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Linda Toupin, and Betty Joyce Deaton Chesnut, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Linda Toupin, to Linda Toupin, 0.68 acres near Sally's Branch Road; no monetary consideration
• Claud Sears and Betty Sears to John Allen and Roxanne Allen, 2 acres on Somerset Road; $63,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Eric McFadden and Flora McFadden, .745 acres in Eagle Park Addition; $8,500, in case of Fred Robertson and Lois Marie Robertson v. Richard Dale Robinson, Paula Robinson ad Laurel County, Ky.
• Phillip Gilkinson and Jadene Gilkinson to Stanley Rowland Harlen and Johanna Aletta Harlen or survivor, Lot 23 in Fisherman's Rest Subdivision; $70,500
• Ledford S. Broughton and Arlene Keith to Patrick D. Young, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Angie Young, and Angie Young, 1.41 acres on Myrtle Muster Road; $22,000
• Marva Singleton to Mary R. Brown, land in Laurel County; $158,000
• Virginia Hetzler-Fee and Kenneth Fee to Christine Trieschman, Lots 64 and 65 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; $60,000
Feb. 27
• Ohler Road Properties Inc. to Hometown Bank of Corbin Inc., Lot 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in George H. Hodge Subdivision; $425,000
• Grandview Construction LLC to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 0.33 acres and Lot 31 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $209,000
• Douglas Saylor and Kara Saylor to Cheyenne Mackenzie Loomis, 1 acre on New Whitley Road and 0.08 acres on Lily Road; $95,250
• Michael Cheek, individually and as successor trustee of Cheek Family Trust, to Delmas H. Lundy and Kimberly E. Lundy, clarification of title to property, no monetary consideration
• Delmas H. Lundy and Kimberly E. Lundy to Michael W. Stooksbury and Megan Stooksbury, 3.96 acres on Willie Cheek Road; $17,00n
• Nellie Izetta Turner, aka Izetta Turner to Marvin O. Turner and Lisa G. Turner or survivor, 0.46 acres on Ky. 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Deedra Hoskins fka Deedra Potter and Avery Hoskins and Paul Thomas Vanlandingham Jr. and Cindy Vanlandingham to Greg Riordan, land in Laurel County; $750
• Jackie Lynn Davidson, Sandra Dee Simpson and Hershel Darren Simpson, Karen Nolan and Robert Nolan to David Howard, trustee for Jackie Lynn Davidson, Sandra Dee Simpson and Hershel Darren Simpson, Karen Nolan and Robert Nolan for Hershel Begley Farm Cemetery, 0.27 acres on White Oak Road; no monetary consideration
• Eric McFadden and Flora McFadden to Charles Tyler Hollin, 0.745 acres in Eagle Park Addition; $9,000
• Ted Whitehead and Hannah Whitehead to John R. Stivers and Deborah D. Stivers, Lot 8 in Phase III of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $159,000
• Donovan D. Durham and Elizabeth Risner Durham to Marcus Begley, Lot 22 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase 1; $355,000
Feb. 28
• Caleb Creech to Lori Helen Creech and Robert Creech, 1.49 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mark Wanning to Darren S. Bassel and Amy J. Bassel, Lot 48 in Woods Bend Inc., land near Hawk Creek Road and Fount Hubbard Road, and Lot 47 of 0.82 acres near Hawk Creek Road; $422,500
• Corey R. York to Kenneth Lee Spencer and Nichole Lee Spencer or survivor, 0.53 acres on Wise Owl Road; $83,435
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to NewRez LLC, fka New Penn Financial LLC, doing business as (dba) Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 52 acres in Laurel County; $136,000, in case of NewRez LLC, fka New Penn Financial LLC, doing business as (dba) Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Sue Van Dyke, unknown spouse of Sue Van Dyke and Carlene Van Dyke
• Douglas Elmo Whitson aka Elmo Whitson, by and through attorney Wanda P. Gaunce, to Douglas Ray Hammack and Heather Marie Hammack, 1.1 acre in Laurel County; $3,000
• Jeffrey R. Tipton and Debbie Tipton to Joshua B. Lee and Sara Lee, 3.841 acres on G. Roark Road; $26,769.
• Ray Smith and Brenda G. Smith to Ray Smith and Brenda G. Smith, 1.8 acres on West Laurel Road; additional name to deed, no monetary consideration
• Thomas C. Cox and Claudette E. Cox to Andrew Mark Johnson and Kylee Morgan Johnson, 0.195 acres on Echo Valley Road; $140,000
• Laird Taylor Orr Jr. and Carolyn Orr to Penny Ferguson and Ronnie N. Ferguson, 10.47 acres near Ky. 80 and Pine Creek; $24,000
• The Estate of James B. Fugate, as executor to Maria T. Ramos and Jorge Ramos, 0.61 acres on Hopewell Church Road; $135,000
• Laird Taylor Orr Jr. and Carolyn Orr to James W. Couch, 15.50 acres on U.S. Forest Service Tract 1613; $35,000
• Jackie Lynn Davidson, Sandra Dee Simpson and Hershel Darren Simpson to Karen Noland, 6.87 acres on White Oak Road; $24,000
• J.D. McQueen to Joseph Terry Hughes, 1.14 acres on Lisowe Lane; $28,000
• Johnny Brooks to Cherish Brooks, 0.24 acres on Slate Ridge Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Johnny Brooks to Cherish Brooks, 0.78 acres on Davenport Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Feb. 29
• Ronnie Ball and Patty Ball to Donald Brad Parrett and Amanda Brooke Parrett or survivor, 1.39 acres on Roy McHargue Road; $12,000
• Jeffrey Howdeshell and Courtney Barry to Scott Morgan and Stephanie Morgan or survivor, 2.01 acres on Wyan Road; $30,000
• Dennis D. Martin and Priscilla Martin to Jack Buford Sellards and Peggy S. Sellards or survivor, 1.93 acres near Cor-Lon Subdivision; $239,000
