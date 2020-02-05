Jan. 24
• Alvina Taylor and Terrell Justin Taylor to Roger Hoskins and Debbie Hoskins, Lot 10 in Country Club Subdivision; $200,000
• Charles Kelley and Sarah Kelley and Carlos Kelley to Carlos Kelley, 6.5301 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Brandon Overbay and Sherrie Overbay to Paula Crase, Lot 4 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $139,900
• Dustin Anthony Pendel, incorrectly identified as Dusty Anthony Pendel, and Holly Nicole Pendel to Buffy Sizemore and David Sizemore, 12.791 acres on Mill Creek Road; $165,000
Jan. 25
• John Gabbard to Myra Jane Brewer-Gabbard, Lot 85 in Phase 1 of The Oaks of London Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• John Gabbard to Myra Jane Brewer-Gabbard, 1.59 acres on Cedar Ridge Drive; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• John Gabbard to Myra Jane Brewer-Gabbard, 8.53 acres on Coon Club Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Larry Herron and Wanda Herron to Tatsuko Anne Dolloff, Lot 34 in Elk Run Estates, Phase II; $190,000
• Ralph D. Spurlock to Aubrey Millner III, Lot 14 in Cardinal Estates Subdivision; $92,000
Jan. 27
• Ronnie Duane Carnes and Loretta Lynn Carnes, Phillip Scott Carnes and Tina Elise Carnes, Rose Marie Bryant and Jessie James Bryant, and Gerald Keith Carnes and Amanda Kaye Carnes to Anna Faye Carnes, 1.95 acres on Keavy Road and 0.12 acres on Philpot Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Anna Faye Carnes to Kevin Paul LeBlanc and Monique Sevin LeBlanc, 1.95 acres on Keavy Road and 0.12 acres on Philpot Road; $110,000
• Sheila Bruner Cupp to William Charles Carson and Sharon Kay Carson, 0.57 acres in M. M. Sells Subdivision; $15,000
• Gilbert Wesley Hodge and Jennifer Hodge to Tom Baker III, 0.813 acres on U.S. 25; $8,000
• Laurel Land Holdings LLC to CSX Transportation Inc., 0.06 acres on East Branch Road; $10
• Laurel Land Holdings LLC to CSX Transportation Inc., 0.15 acres on East Branch Road; $10
• Darrin Hugh Eugene Wilson and Keya Yan to Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc., Lot 35 in Section A in Country Dale Estates Subdivision; $11,000
• CSX Transportation Inc. to Laurel Land Holdings LLC, 0.09 acres on U.S. 25 and East Branch Road; $10
• Patricia Hardin and Michael Hardin and Jason Russell Parman and Melinda Parman to DMEC Properties LLC, 1.48 acres on Ky. 192; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Jan. 28
• Helen Parson and Don Parson, Gary Wagers and Jean Wagers and Johni Sue Hamilton and Mark Hamilton to Roy L. Wagers and Sue Wagers, 2 tracts in Northland Estates Subdivision; $19,440
• Cloyd Family Trust and Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse to James E. Parker and Karen R. Parker, Lots 3 and 4 in Cloyd South Subdivision; $36,000
• James E. Parker and Karen R. Parker to Bobby Mullins and Betty Mullins, Lot 3 in Cloyd South Subdivision; $18,000
• Jason McDaniel and Mollie McDaniel to Jessica Grant, Lot 9 in Wandaland Estates Subdivision; $137,000
• Rudd Equipment Company Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, 0.246 acres, 0.007 acres and 0.216 on Frontage Road 2 (.U. S. 25-E and I-75); $155,000
• Crystal Loudermilk, formerly known as Crystal Bell Estep, and Richard Loudermilk to Jody Brown, 3/4 acres on Paris-Karr Road; $61,500
• Gregory Nelson to Gooden Real Estate LLC, Lot 2 on Phase III of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $35,000
• John Daniel Rice and Shirley Rice to Chasity Nichole Napier and Larry Gene Napier, 0.49 acres on Waterworks Road; $11,000
• Kyle B. Byler and Jessica Byler to NRI Relocation Inc., Lot 67 in Patton Meadows, Phase II; $224,000
• NRI Relocation Inc. to Benjamin Scott Nunley, Lot 6 in Patton Meadows, Phase II; $224,000
Jan. 29
• Sam Vernon and Gina Vernon to Samuel Blake Vernon, 4 acres, 7.53 acres and 1.65 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; $70,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to J. P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Lot 5 in Block E in Sandy Hills Subdivision; $85,000, in case of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Steven Wayne Champlin, also known as Steve W. Champlin and Cach LLC
• Debra Glazebrook and Gary Glazebrook to Donnie Bush, 0.652 acres in McDaniel Farm Property; $100,000
• Premium Development Inc. to CanAmerica Homes LLC, Lot 24 in Fawn Valley Estates; $20,000
• Wilma Rapier to Jerry Keith Ridener Jr., 2.92 acres on Ky. 830; $3,500
• Earnie Lee Miller and Sally Jo Miller to Aaron Cheek, land on Proffitt Lane; $95,800
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to J & G Holdings LLC, 5.25 acres in Laurel County; $41,000, in case of VO2 Tax Service LLC v. Marcus Brown Begley, First National Bank and Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Laurel
Jan. 30
• Edward J. Young and Mona R. Young to James Young ad Penny Nance, co-trustees of The Edward J. Young Irrevocable Trust, Lot 3 in Block F of Murphy Addition to City of London and 0.36 acres on Ky. 80; property transfer
• Gail Bales to David Westerfield and Karen Westerfield, 0.158 acres on Ky. 312; $500
• Deborah Sue Keltner, executrix of estate of Sandra Sue Dees, to Joey Carter and Abigail Carter, Lots 1 and 2 in Section B of North Hills Subdivision
• Jacob Greer to Bobby D. Caudill, 226.49 acres on Hammack Road and Lot 11 and 12 in Mountain Trail Subdivision of G & G Farms; $114,000
• James C. Dees III, aka Jamie Dees, and Deborah Keltner and Ray Keltner to Jon Dees and Julie Dees, 0.36 acres on John Parker Road; $1
• MCCA Family Properties LTD, by Alton E. Blakley, authorized agent, to Travis K. Collins and Christy Collins, 1.38 acres in Laurel County; $5,500
Jan. 31
• Jackie Bush to Joshua C. Bush, 2.38 acres on Queen Road and land on Lily/Slate Hill Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Kimberly Sue Hale to Travis S. Warren and Amanda Lapointe, land on Ky. 1193; $159,000
• Orr Family LLC to Glenn Williams and Gina Williams, 10 acres and 10 acres on Hensley Road and 8.29 acres near Rocky Top Farms; $33,500
• Christina Kelly Stallard to Samuel Richard Stallard, 3.42 acres on Ky. 552; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Michael Jordon Bledsoe, misidentified as Michael Jordan Bledsoe, and Tara Bledsoe to Samuel Ryan Daugherty and Allyson Lee Daugherty, land on Green Acres Road and 1.111 acres on Ky. 229; no monetary consideration
Feb. 1
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Jonathan H. Akin, Lot 66 in Elk Run Estates, Phase Ii; $214,800
• Jason Delph to Angela Snow, land on U.S. 25 and Lots 4 and 5 and part of Lots 3 and 6 in Otha Lewis Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
