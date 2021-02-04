Jan. 15
• Marilyn S. McCulley, same individual as Marilyn Sue Crawford, and George F. McCulley to James Scott Crawford and Lorie Crawford, 2 acres on Dorothea Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• VRC Construction LLC to Eddie Causey and Viredia Causey or survivor, Lot 26 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $1
• David Allen and Charlene Allen to Jordan Moore and Gloria Moore or survivor, 1.39 acres on East KY 80; $110,000
• Christopher Cain and Kristy Cain to Grace Abounding Inc., also known as (aka) Grace Abounding Full Gospel Mission, 8.99 acres on Kemper Mill Road and 3.30 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $60,000
• Marilyn Lawson to Heather Gauvey and Katharina D. Gauvey, 18.52 acres on Bentley Road; $1
• Sheila Hale and Terry Hale to E&M Construction Services Unlimited LLC, 0.79 acres on Conley Road (KY 1561); $75,000
•Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Peaceful Industries LLL, 0.25 acres on Dixie Street; $210,000, in case of Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust v. Starlena Robbins-Kusiak, Walter T. Kusiak,•• Star Robbins & Company Inc., Hope Industries LLC, The White Lily Florals & Gifts Inc., First National Bank & Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Carol A. Storm, Mid South Capital Partners LP, Internal Revenue Service and Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Revenue
• Jewell Long to Clell Brock, 60 acres in Laurel County; $2,500
• Jully Fultz to Otis Fultz, 1.74 acres on Fultz Road; gift, no monetary consideration
Jan. 19
• Glen M. Baker and Megan E. Baker or survivor to Glen M. Baker, land on Falls Road;no monetary consideration
• Sherman E. Clark and Deborah S. Clark to Mark A. Hensley, 21.05 acres on Lily Road; $140,000
• Leon Nguyen and Jamie Lynn Russell to Charlisa G. Stewart, trustee of The Charlisa G. Stewart Share of The Gambrel Family Testamentary Trust, Unit 29 of Saddlebrook Garden Homes; $135,000
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; land near Ellen Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; Lot 5 in Arch Pigg and Arthur Powers Subdivision; management of Charles E. Bullock Estate, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; Lot 14 in Bullock Addition; management of Charles E. Bullock Estate, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; Lot 13 in Bullock Addiition; management of Charles E. Bullock Estate, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; Lot 13 in Bullock Addition; management of Charles E. Bullock Estate, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; Lot 10 in Bullock Addition; management of Charles E. Bullock Estate, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; Lot 9 in Bullock Addition; management of Charles E. Bullock Estate, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, as co-executors of Estates of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges; 4.94 acres on Bullock Drive; management of Charles E. Bullock Estate, no monetary consideration
• Breanna Rains to Donna Rains, 0.41 acres on Dog Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Hogan Holdings 73 LLC to BAXMAX L.L.C., 1.52 acres in Laurel County; $3,846,443
• Mallie Eversole to Billy Eversole, 1 acre on Keavy Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Walter Carpenter to Brandy Hembree, 0.6025 acres on KY 1223; $72,000
Jan. 20
• Re/MAX on Main Inc. and Re/MAX Signature Realty Inc. to Jennifer Butcher, 14.632 acres and 6.431 acres on Fairway Drive; $200,000
• Aaron Patrick Watts and Amber Watts to Alma Shepherd, Lot 15 in Valhalla Woods Subdivision, Phase 1; $14,000
• Lois Baker Proffitt and Charles E. Proffitt to Lois Baker Proffitt and Kenneth G. Baker, 1 acre on Robinson Creek; 1/2 interest, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Stephen William Cessna, by and through co-administrators of estate Conrad Cessna and Susan Cessna, Susan Cessna, Conrad Cessna and Johnna Phelps, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Conrad Cessna, and Christopher L. Cessna, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Conrad Cessna and Whitney Cessna, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Conrad Cessna to Misty R. Sproles and Jason E. Sproles, 1.266 acres on Parman Street; $247,500
• Marcia L. Ison to Lois Chesnut, 0.272 acres on West Laurel Road; $192,000
• Terry Bryant and Amber Bryant to Roger Parker, Lot 14 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $307,500
• Aaron Watkins and Ashley Watkins to Cymbre Root and Aaron Root, Lot 18 in Holly Grove Estates; $168,000
• David Jeffrey and Sherry Webster Jeffrey and Nikki Root and Ronnie Root to Linda Jeffrey, 3 tracts on Old Crab Orchard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Stephen Jeffers and Loretta Jeffers to Aaron Watkins and Ashlyn Watkins, Lot 36 and part of Lot 37 in The Oaks of London Subdivision; $270,000
• Stanley Gene Hammons Jr. and Louise Nicole Hammons to Raymond Helton, 2 1/2 acres near Langnau Road and New Bethel Church; $42,500
• Anthony Grega to Travis E. Frye, 0.34 acres on Laurel Avenue; $157,000
• George Adams and Shari Adams to Alex P. McWhorter and Chase McWhorter, Lot 19 in Stonybrook Estates; $263,000
• Beulah Begley to Dora Jean Stacy and Ronald Dean Stacy, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nealy Madison Jenkins and Sherry Lynn Jenkins to Richard Lee Nevels and Justine Nevels, land in Laurel County; $7,600
• Jerry Harris and Frances Harris to Ronnie Davis and Katherine Davis, Lot 33 and 34 in Phase I of The Heritage; $50,000
• Thomas Gene Kish to Special Needs Trust Agreement of Kenneth Holland, fbo Kenneth Holland, 0.50 acres on Gross Road; $30,000
Jan. 21
• Kenneth W. Morgan, executor of Estate of Marmaduke Morgan, to Kenneth W. Morgan, Lot 99 in Westridge Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Pamela Riebe to Mike Caldwell and Karen Caldwell, 0.03 acres on Shady Lane; gift, no monetary consideration
• Freeman Branch LLC to Kevin Matthews, Lot 71 in Freeman Trace Subdivision, Phase I; $9,500
• Howard H. Vaughn and Edith Jean Vaughn to Vinson Maxwell and Janie Maxwell, 3/4 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; $57,500
• Carolyn R. Adams to Robert Steven Adams and Susan C. Greenwell, .943 acres on Manchester Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Allen to Gene E. Hauze, Lot 66 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase I; $250,000
• Raymond Lewis, Raymond Lewis Jr. and Tonya Renee Lewis, Johnny Wayne Lewis and Mary Elizabeth Lewis to Lisa Faye Lewis Fleming and Jeffrey Fleming, land in Laurel County; $4,000
• Ian Hessel to Jeffrey R. Zemanek and Teresa A. Smith, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jeffrey R. Zemanek, Lot 7 and Lot 8 of Block A in Laurel Cove, 0.429 acres on Laurel Cove West, and 3.053 acres on Laurel Cove Road; $675,000
Jan. 22
• Timothy Callahan and Rosetta Callahan to Christina Carr, land in Laurel County; $32,500
• Hazel Jean Binder Estate, by Debra Elam, executrix to Brenda Lewis, Lot 1 in County Farm Acres; $169,400
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 19 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $107,000, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Joseph Gray and unknown spouse of Joseph Gray
• By Special Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 216 in The Oaks of London Subdivision; $310,000, in case of Whitaker Bank Inc. v. KF & BR LLC, et al and NEWREZ LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
• Margaret Gray, George Gray and Ruth J. Gray to Michelle Mays, 25.726 acres on High Moore Road; $50,000
• Charles Michael Humfleet, trustee of Charles Michael Humfleet Revocable Trust and Charles Michael Humfleet and Janice S. Durham to Justin Daniels and Susanna Daniels or survivor, 0.41 acres in Washington Street; $199,000
• Reva Decker to Reva Decker and Lori Topmiller-Smith or survivor, 4 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles Travis Allen and Jennifer Allen to Matilda House, trustee to Charles Travis Allen and Jennifer Allen, 16 1/4 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Brad Crow and Jill Crow to Jonathan Smith and Amanda Maiden or survivor, 65/100 acres on Mitchell Creek Road; $139,000
• Jonathan Fusaro and Shannon C. Forshee to Foster Allen and Donna Allen, 7.88 acres on Auger Springs Road; $144,000
