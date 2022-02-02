Jan. 19
• Steven Edge and Patricia Edge to Shannon Harville and Kimberly A. Harville, 0.68 acres on Witt Road; $190,856
• Zachary Caldwell and Rebecca Caldwell to Kevin R. Smith and Yuting T. Smith, Lot 121 in Phase II of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $429,000
• Timothy Roark and Amanda Roark to Myles Ray Cope and Rebecca Cope, land in Laurel County; $26,000
• Lawrence Foister and Bettye Foister to Foister Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 22 in Meadowbrook Chateau Subdivision; no monetary consideration
Jan. 20
• Trevor Alden Wagers to East Raven Faith Moore, 0.54 acres in Laurel County; $165,000
• Evelyn Denise Lindon Holliday and Carl J. Holliday to Nick Bersaglia and Deborah C. Bersaglia, 1.66 acres on Rock Creek; $1,200
• Odel Carpenter and Dawn Carpenter to Randy Oakley and Alice Oakley, 2 acres on Laurel Branch Road; $7,000
• Anita H. Briggs to Daniel T. Roloff and Shelby T. Roloff, 1.5 acres on KY 80; $342,000
• Juanita Godsey to Erika Lynn Dillon and James Dillon, 15/20 acres on Jones Road; $199,000
• Bruce Chesnut and Shirley Chesnut to Baxter Bledsoe, land on KY 192; $100
• Stephen Oliver to Baxter Bledsoe Jr., land on KY 192; $100
• Valerie Cornett and Perry Cornett, Perry Christopher Cornett and Andrea Lee Cornett to Perry Christopher Cornett and Andrea Cornett, 0.62 acres on Pleasure View Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Valerie Cornett and Perry Cornett, Perry Christopher Cornett and Andrea Lee Cornett to Valerie Cornett, 1.61 acres in Crescent Park Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• WW Rentals LLC to C2G Development LLC, 1.51 acres on KY 1189; $200,000
Jan. 21
• Mary Frances Layne, trustee of William J. Opferman Trust Agreement to Mary Frances Layne, trustee; 2 acres on Bald Rock Road; no monetary consideration
• Jack Radfiord and Brenda Radford and Darrell Radford to Brandon S. Smith, 2 acres on Dixie Highway; $165,000
• The Estate of Lila Goldie, by Charles Allen Goldie, executor, to Brian Howard and Betty Denise Howard, 11/100 acres on Coolidge Street; $97,500
• Guy Williams and Lisa Ann Williams to Adrianna Nicole Eversole, 0.50 acres on Laurel River Road; $170,000
• Ronald Kilburn and Glenna Kilburn to Ronald Kilburn and Glenna Kilburn, 7 acres on Sargent Branch Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Donald Stephen Johnson and Alesa Sue Johnson, by Attorney in Fact Donald Stephen Johnson, to Jenesis Velardo, 0.81 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $174,900
Jan. 24
• Sasha Megan Wilson to Winford Wagers and Georgia Lee Wagers, 1.17 acres on KY 552; $55,000
• Roscoe Smith and Rita Smith to Cameron Cody Slusher, 9.019 acres on Westerfield Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Estate of Opal Fowler,, by and through Emma Virginia Harris, executrix, to Smith Global Equity LLC, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 1 of Johnson Addition #2; $72,500
• Jack Rookard and Florence Rookard to Jackie Holt Rookard, land on Crab Orchard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jack W. Rookard to Jackie Holt Rookard, 90 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Edward Clay Vaughn and Linda D. Vaughn to Stallsworth Insurance Services LLC, 165 acres near Evarts Branch; $225,000
• Phyllis Sullivan, Aubrey Reeder and Wilma Reeder to Kevin Reeder and Lori Reeder, 8.3 acres on Laurel River Campground Road; $10
• Bertha Fisher, executrix of Estate of William K. Brannon; Bertha Fisher as trustee for Whitney Brannon, Bertha Fisher as trustee for Wexton Brannon, and Bertha Fisher and Timothy Fisher to Kevin Lutzow, 11.366 acres on U.S. 25; $340,000
• Bobby G. Coots to Richard P. Benge and Judy L. Benge or survivor, 0.197 acres on Southard Road; no monetary consideration
• Henry Dean Johnson to Lonnie Abrams, 4.67 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $40,000
• Henry Dean Johnson to Lonnie Abrams, land on Sally's Branch Road; $20,000
• Barbara Patterson to Kaylib LLC, 0.12 acres on Sycamore Street; $1,000
• Kenneth R. James to Billy H. Cole, 2.383 acres on Pleasant View Road; $32,000
• Lex Rentals LLC, by Cecil Mowery, member to Lex Rentals LLC, by Cecil Mowery, member, 0.82 acres on Lake Road; property separation, no monetary consideration
