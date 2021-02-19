Jan. 25
• Norman B. Mills and Anna Mills to Sarah E. Mills. Lot 25 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• James Douglas Lundy and Susan Lundy to Travis Wendell Lundy, 0.52 acres on Hopper Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Barbara Ann Waldroff and Ginger Waldroff to Cynthia Dorene Chadwell, 5 acres in East Bernstadt; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Craig McKechnie Jr. to Mike Winchester, 3/4 acres in Laurel County; $2,000
• Patsy A. Chappell to Roy Edward Farley II and Whitney Danielle Farley or survivor, Lot 1 in Forest Hills Subdivison; $145,000
• Keith Michael Coleman to Tyler Hampton and Alicia Hampton or survivor, 0.34 acres on Cedar Street; $15,000
Jan. 26
• Kenneth Day and Shirley Day to Josh Smith, 0.502 acres on Old Union Road; $15,000
• Steven Noyes and Heather Noyes to Lauren Carol Napier and Dustin Lee Napier, 1.27 acres and 3.15 acres on KY 578; $55,000
• Freda J. Hammock, Billy Lee Hammock and Verna L. Hampton and Michael Hampton to James Hunley, land on Wyatt Road; $30,000
• D&A Construction Inc. to Dilipkumar Patel, Lot 6 in Phase I of The Heritage; $385,000
• Benny Parker and Cereta Parker (ex-wife of Benny Parker) to Roger Parker, land on Bullock Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Edward Bullock, Deborah Bullock Hedges, co-executors of Estate of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust, and Pauline Bullock to Pauline Bullock, 0.67 acres and 2.81 acres on Bullock Drive and Lots 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 12 in Bullock Addition; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Donna Collier and Robbie Collier to Thomas James and Judy James, 4.69 acres on Blanton Lane; $48,000
• Charlotte Grubbs, Teresa Grubbs Jarvis and John Jarvis to Shawn Boroviak and Amber Sizemore Boroviak, 2.61 acres on Baker-Tabor Road; $35,000
• Jerry Lyndon Gill to Kathy L. Manders, 1/2 acre near Ormsby Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Anna Craft to Jason Kincer and Deana Kincer, 1.80 acres on Willie Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Jan. 27
• Edward M. Walker to Pallaviben Patel and Nitaben N. Patel, 0.20 acres on Manchester Street and tract on East Third Street; $170,000
• Roberta York to Paul Holt and Delores Holt, Lot 2 in Westwood, Phase I; $105,000
• Christopher A. Thompson and Kristin Fahey Thompson, formerly known as (fka) Kristen E. Fahey, to Christopher A. Thompson and Kristen Fahey Thompson, 2.29 acres on Blanton Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jolara, LLC to Todd Claiborne and Carla Claiborne, 0.31 acres near Earl Cornett Farm Division; gift, no monetary consideration
• Patrick J. Harris and Sarah K. Muncy to Annie Sharp, 0.43 acres on KY 1228; $135,000
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, co-executors of Estate of Charles E. Bullock, and as successor co-trustees of Charles E. Bullock Trust, to Curtis Edward Bullock and Deborah Bullock Hedges, 0.67 acres and 2.81 acres on Bullock Drive and Lots 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 12 in Bullock Addition; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Elbert Mills Jr. and Brittany P. Mills to Mitchell Austin Whitaker and Samantha Alisha Whitaker, Lot 14 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $158,000
Jan. 28
• Teresa Hampton Stansbury to 3B1C, LLC, 7.90 acres on Hampton Road; $161,000
• William J. Hampton and Wanda Hampton to 3B1C, LLC, 5.83 acres on Hampton Road; $131,000
• Bradley Prewitt and Sarah Prewitt to Bradley Prewitt and Sarah Prewitt, Lots 3 and 4 in Action Subdivision; re-survey of property, no monetary consideration
• Dennis Smith and Flossie Smith to Howard Webster and April Webster, 1 acre on Power Plant Road; $60,000
• Stephen Derick Taylor and Holly A. Taylor to Renovation Properties LLC, 0.65 acres in Laurel County; $50,000
• Terry W. McPhetridge and Janice E. McPhetridge to J. Carolyn Sibert to Lisa Sibert and Mark Sibert or survivor, 1.21 acres on Bert Reams Road; $70,000
• DeRonda Miniard Short, fka DeRonda E. Miniard Hudgins, to Bill Forbes and Cathy Forbes, Lot 1 in Riley Holt Subdivision; $2,500
• Kevin Berry to Leigha Lainhart, Lot 125 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jerry R. Blanton and Linda A. Blanton to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, 0.61 acres and 0.079 acres on North Cherry Avenue Station; $102,500
• Janet Powell, also known as (aka) Janet Kalisz, and Paul Kalisz and John Binder to Janet Powell, aka Janet Kalisz and John Binder, 0.88 acres on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Janet Powell, aka Janet Kalisz, and Paul Kalisz and John Binder to Janet Powell and John Binder, 0.36 acres on Lincoln Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
