Jan. 25
• Clara Ann Pennington to Tim Hollis and Walteena Hollis, 46.42 acres on Sugar Camp Road; $282,400
• 5M Properties LLC to Sara Kathy Macaluso and Karen Ellen Askins, 0.87 acres on Level Green Road; $180,000
Jan. 26
• Carol Myers to Emily Radke, .25 acres on Waterworks Road; no monetary consideration
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, aka Suzanne McQueen, by Jontai McQueen, Attorney-in-Fact, to Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC, Lot 1 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $1
• Joan Wilder and Edward Wilson to Jeffrey K. Hill, trustee to Joan Wilder and Diane Edwards, 1 acre on Old Owsley Road; no monetary consideration
• Joan Wilder and Edward Wilson to Jeffrey K. Hill, trustee to Joan Wilder and Diane Edwards, 1 acre on Old Whitley Road; no monetary consideration
• Glenn Williams, trustee of The Glenn House Inter Vitos Trust and The Wiletta House Inter Vitos Trust; Charles A. Luker, Bruce Chesnut and Shirley Chesnut, Stephen Oliver and Baxter Bledsoe Jr. to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.124 acres, 0.148 acres and tract on KY 192 and KY 363; $93,500
Jan. 27
• Don Young and Eva Young Trust #1, by and through Don Lane Young, trustee to Jeffrey Allen, 28.28 acres and 0.64 acres on McWhorter Road; $74,000
• Michael Barrett and Crystal Barrett to Megan Bond, 0.831 acres on KY 830 and KY 1189; $114,000
• Daniel R. Parks and Sandra S. Parks to Kathy T. Hoskins, Lot 35 in Hunting Creek; joint tenants, no monetary consideration
• Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee to Daniel R. Parks and Sandra S. Parks, Lot 35 in Hunting Creek; no monetary consideration.
• Jewell Fuagate, trustee for Marie Deaton, to Jewell D. Fuagate, trustee of Deaton Irrevocable Trust, Lot 8 of Robert Binder Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• David Hollin and Dianna Hollin to Nancy M. Wornstaff and Terry W. Wornstaff, Lot 61 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase III; $465,000
• Nightingale Professional Services LLC to Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle, 0.663 acres on Topton Road; $25,000
• Brenda Joyce Haverly and Mike Haverly to Robert H. Minton and Lisa K. Minton, 2.61 acres on East Laurel Road; $35,000
• Samuel E. Rudolph to Crestview Mennonite Church Inc., 2.85 acres on East Hal Rogers Parkway; $32,290.50
• Tommy Stewart and Charlissa Stewart to Kentucky Lodging & Development Company Inc., 1.220 acres on KY 192; $295,000
• Elijah L. Barnett and Kimberly C. Barnett, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Home Land Homes LLC, 0.26 acre lot in Laurel County; $43,429
• Robert Ellison Jr. to Robert Ellison Jr., Lot 8 in Meadors Lane Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Fred Lawson and Janice S. Lawson to Kelvin G. Lawson, 2.27 acres on Maple Grove Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Jan. 28
• Debbie Fern Felts and Wilson Felts to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.029 acres on American Greeting Card Road; $2,515
• Thelma McHargue to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.007 acres and 0.029 acres on American Greeting Card Road; $2,512.50
• Keith London and Kevin Ray Hibbitts to Eddie D. Wilson and Leigh A. Wilson, Lot 2 in Emerald Acres Subdivision; $20,000
• Jane Reann Parsley Thompson and Herald Thompson to Herald Thompson and Jane Reann Parsley Thompson, Lot 3 in Stonybrook Estates, aka Stonybrook Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Suprex LLC to Fresh Start Homes LLC, 3.59 acres on Radford Road; $1,300,000
• Tamara Knox to Michael Stanley, Lot 31 in Phase I of The Heritage; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Cheyanna Cloyd Allen to Austin Bryan Cloud, Lot 4 and parts of Lots 5 and 6 in Southland Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Jan. 31
• Gelena Lanita Brock to Shyan Danielle McQueen, Lot 58 in Freeman Trace Subdivision, Phase II; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lloyd Isaacs and Betty Isaacs to Thomas John Isaacs ad Kathy Isaacs, 2.66 acres on Radford Road; $6,000
• Darrell Eddie Howard and Teresa Howard to Christopher Howard and Lana Howard, 0.75 acres on Craigs Creek Road; $5,000
• Beulah Begley to Linda Queen and Mitzi Scalf, 8.36 acres on South Old Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Asher Properties LLC to David Barnes, 0.43 acres on Lake Shore Road; $85,000
• Matilda Irene Fugate to Jerry Fugate and Pam Fugate, 1.36 acres on Joe Whitaker Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Waverly Wood LLC, Owsley County Chip Company LLC to Roy David Berry and Delilah Berry, Tracts 1-6 and 46/100 acres and 5 acres on Hazel Patch Road; $38,000
Feb. 2
• Carlson Bradley Bledsoe to Nikita Bledsoe, land on Keavy Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Glenas Hall to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee, to Glenas Hall, 1.41 acres on Byrley Road; no monetary consideration
• James Michael Hurley and Brenda K. Hurley to Joseph M. Hopkins and Brittany M. Hopkins, 2.108 acres on Moren Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lonnie Stewart to Jesse Boswell, 0.53 acres on Level Green Road; $25,000
• Karen Whitaker and Cathy Creech to Taylor Cantrell and Rachel Neidler, Lot 6 in Golden Eagle Estates Addition; $173,100
• Lewis Hopper and Marcia Hopper to Micah Whitehouse and Ian Whitehouse, 10 acres in Laurel County; $28,000
