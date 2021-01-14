Jan. 4
• Bobbie M. Childers, also known as (aka) Bobbie Childers, to Bobbie Lee Schetler, Trustee of Childers Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 10 in Westland Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Bobbie M. Childers, aka Bobbie Childers, to Bobbie Lee Schetler, Trustee of Childers Family Irrevocable Trust, Lots 11 and 12 in Westland Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James B. Begley and Leah Begley to Vinson S. Handy and Amy Handy, Lots 29 and 30 in Windsor Forest Subdivision; $393,650
• Christopher Strack and Donna Gail Strack to Aaron Napier, land on Coolidge St.; $85,000
• Amy Reece Robertson and Lynn Britton Sheradon to Magnolia Developers LLC, Lots 7 and 8 of Earl Cornett Farm Subdivision; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Christopher R. Lang to Jaime Danielle Lang, 0.70 acres on Bert Reams Rd.; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Franklin Brown and Sharon K. Brown to Dustin El Peters, 2.813 acres on Matt Baker Rd.; $20,000
Jan 5
• Randy Whittles Sr. and Jeanette Whittles to Stanley Rowland Harlen and Johanna Aletta or survivor, 0.44 acres on Fisherman Cove Rd.; $370,000
• Brent Reed and Carrie Reed to Sean Hayden and Brooke Hayden or survivor, 1 acre in Laurel County, 40 acres and 35 acres on Haul Road, and 121.184 acres and property on Durham-Parsley Road; $148,500
• Albert W. Hale and Janice S. Hale to Donnie Bray and Margaret Bray, 9.93 acres on KY 1189; $10,000
• Billy Ray Mills, aka Billy R. Mills, and Wanda Sue Mills, aka Wanda S. Mills, to Cameron Cody Slusher, 26.47 acres on KY 229 and KY 1023 and 1 acre on KY 1023; $150,000
• Ethan Stock to Joey Rigdon and Kathy Spanger, 0.74 acres and 0.04 acres on Pennington Drive; $8,500
• Paul Ledford and Vickie Ledford to Timothy Buster, Lot 19 in Phase I of The Heritage; $379,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to PAK Holdings LLC, Lot 22 of Robert Binder Subdivision; $96,801, in case of PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Kaci Marie Moore and Ricky Allan Moore Jr.
• PAK Holdings LLC to Benjamin Ramirez and Veronica Vagas, Lot 22 of Robert Binder Subdivision; $140,000
• Jim Crozier and Linda Crozier to James F. Crozier and Linda D. Crozier, as co-trustees of Jim and Linda Crozier Family Trust Agreement, Lot 4 in Lot 3-C and 4-D in E. J. Clark's heirs; no monetary consideration
Jan. 6
• Shirley Allen, by Power-of-Attorney Wayne Richardson to Eddie Richardson and Roxie Richardson, 0.82 acres on KY 1956; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rhonda Luckett to Kyle Norris Edmonds, 0.34 acres on KY 1006; $185,000
Jan. 7
• Terrelle Sutton and Kelly Sutton to John Collins and Margaret Collins, Lot 1 in Riverside Subdivision; $35,900
• James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody, trustees of James and Brenda Woody Revocable Living Trust, to James Robert Woody and Brenda Lee Bill Woody or survivor, 0.91 acres on Bill Lane; $1
• Bryon McNiel to Wiltina Robinson and Edward Robinson or survivor, 2.11 acres on Cassidy Road; $25,000
• Christopher T. Stephens to John H. Rhoades and Jimmie A. Rhoades, 1 acre on White Oak Road; $40,000
• James K. Reynolds to Darrell Reynolds, 3.37 acres on White Oak Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jason Travis Hubbard and Whitney Carroll Hubbard to Ted Johnson and Judy Johnson, land on Dover Road (now Tara Estates); $139,000
