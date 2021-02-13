Jan. 8
• Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Mid America Mortgage Inc., 1 acre on Slate Lick Road; $10
• Kathleen Miracle to David Nicley, 7.1 acres on Hood Road, 0.42 acres and 0.89 acres on Wood Creek and 0.49 acres on KY 363; $38,733.87
• Deborah Lee Cook to Randall Weddle and Victoria Weddle, land on 7th and Main Streets; $235,000
• Debbie Nelson and Timothy A. Nelson to William Spray and Kristi Spray or survivor, Lot 72 in Westridge Estates; $240,900
• Carol Ann Brock, by Power of Attorney Carol Jeannine Ramsey to Magnolia Developers LLC, Lots 3, 14 and 15 in Leon and Carolyn Brock Subdivision; $88,500
• Carolyn L. Ball and Daniel L. Ball to Jonathan D. Parms and Sierra C. Parms, 0.67 acres in Laurel County; $105,000
Jan. 11
• Gina K. Vanover to Russell Vanover, Lot 8 in Canyon View, Phase I; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Rosie Taylor and Freddie Taylor to Joe Veach II and Mary Veach, 0.46 acres on Lily Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Angela Reeves to Brett Reeves, Lot 25 in Phase II of Cardinal Heights Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Angela Reeves to Brett Reeves, 1.4 acres on Oak Ridge Church Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth Saylor and Deborah Ann Saylor to Anthony Denver Saylor and Claudette Jane Saylor, 1.03 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sheila Hollifield to Kristin Hollifield and Christopher Spencer, Lot 34 in Maple Grove-Pleasant View Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Karen Sue Miracle to John Shelva Miracle Jr. and Elisabeth Miracle, 4.318 acres on H. Gail Lane and Adams Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Andrea L. Tyree, formerly known as (fka) Andrea L. Storms, to Albert Perry Watkins and Mary Jane Watkins or survivor, 1.15 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• Harold W. Kemper Jr. and Debra Ann Kemper to Rhonda Luckett, 1.84 acres in Laurel County; $320,000
• Christopher Gilbert and Angela Gilbert to Jason Guthrie and Krystal Dawn Guthrie or survivor, Lot 14 in Laurel Trace Subdivision, Phase I; $148,000
• Robert P. Hodges and Nola Lea Hodges to Gregory Hodges and Kelly Hodges, 21.06 acres and 15.06 acres on KY 586; gift, no monetary consideration
• Patton Meadows LLC to Billy Oakley and Helen Oakley, Lots 26 and 27 in Patton Meadows, Phase III; $26,000
• Darrell Gross and Betty Jane Gross to Orpha Bishop, Lot 114 of Phase II in The Oaks of London Subdivision; $32,000
• Billy Oakley and Helen Oakley to Lance Gene Oakley and Koula Oakley, Lots 26 and 27 in Patton Meadows, Phase III; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mary Rose Likins to Robert R. McHargue, 37.79 acres on White Oak Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• The Fitzpatrick Trust, by trustee Marta K. Fitzpatrick, and Marta K. Fitzpatrick, individually and as executor of Estate of Martha Craft Phelps, also known as (aka) Marti Craft Phelps, and Steven J. Fitzpatrick to The Jeffrey S. Phelps Trust, by trustee Jeffrey S. Phelps and Jeffrey S. Phelps, as individual, and Lisa Jill Peters, 3.26 acres on U.S. 25; $75,000
Jan. 13
• Langdon Shoop and Jaclyn Shoop to Mos Eisley Properties LLC, Lots 42, 24 through 41 and 1 through 6 in Williams Reams Subdivision; $1
• Gerald Poff and Connie Poff to Mary Aileen Baker, 26 acres, 15 acres and 5 acres near White Oak Road; $120,000
• Paul Collins and Diane Collins to Kayla Mills, Lot 43 in Country Squares Subdivision; $121,000
• Jason E. Sproles and Misty Sproles to Stacey Perkins and William Perkins, 0.569 acres on KY 1225; $145,000
• Carolyn Smallwood to Pamela Faye Davidson, 1/2 acre on KY 229; $100,000
• Claude Gilbert Jr. and Misty Gilbert to Bruce Summers and Donna Summers, 0.43 acres on Bray Chapel Cemetery; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Barbara Bledsoe and Carl R. Bledsoe to Robert W. Lewis and Anna B. Lewis, 6.76 acres on Green Acres Road and KY 229; $305,000
• DGS Development Ltd., by and through Schell Management Inc., by Darrell G. Schell, to Jason E. Welch and Alesia K. Welch, 6.6380 acres on Taylor School Road; $37,000
Jan. 14
• Della Mae Cawood Jackson to Ronald D. Blaylock and Sherry L. Blaylock or survivor, Lots 1 through 5 and Lots 53-58 in Block A in Ormsby Addition and Lots 49-58 on Dixie Highway; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth Day and Shirley Day to Wendi Bargo, 0.50 acres on Old Union Church Road; $15,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Michael Lee Wright, 0.69 acres on Rush Road; $24,000
• Harold McPhetridge, trustee of The Harold McPhetridge Trust, and Joyce McPhetridge, trustee of The Joyce McPhetridge Trust, to Lola Jackson and Leon Jackson, Lot 24 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; $12,000
Jan. 22
• Timothy Callahan and Rosetta Callahan to Christina Carr, land in Laurel County; $32,500
• Hazel Jean Binder Estate, by Debra Elam, executrix to Brenda Lewis, Lot 1 in County Farm Acres; $169,400
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 19 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $107,000, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Joseph Gray and unknown spouse of Joseph Gray
• By Special Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 216 in The Oaks of London Subdivision; $310,000, in case of Whitaker Bank Inc. v. KF & BR LLC, et al and NEWREZ LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
• Margaret Gray, George Gray and Ruth J. Gray to Michelle Mays, 25.726 acres on High Moore Road; $50,000
• Charles Michael Humfleet, trustee of Charles Michael Humfleet Revocable Trust and Charles Michael Humfleet and Janice S. Durham to Justin Daniels and Susanna Daniels or survivor, 0.41 acres in Washington Street; $199,000
• Reva Decker to Reva Decker and Lori Topmiller-Smith or survivor, 4 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles Travis Allen and Jennifer Allen to Matilda House, trustee to Charles Travis Allen and Jennifer Allen, 16 1/4 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Brad Crow and Jill Crow to Jonathan Smith and Amanda Maiden or survivor, 65/100 acres on Mitchell Creek Road; $139,000
• Jonathan Fusaro and Shannon C. Forshee to Foster Allen and Donna Allen, 7.88 acres on Auger Springs Road; $144,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.