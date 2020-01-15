Jan. 6
• Nicole L. Wake to Elizabeth A. Ernsting, Lot 1 in Lake Crossing Subdivision; $124,000
• Thomas E. Cox and Claudette E. Cox to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee, to Thomas E. Cox and Claudette E. Cox, 0.195 acres on Echo Valley Road; property in trust, no monetary consideration
• Alan D. Graham and Holly Pate Graham to Alan D. Graham Revocable Living Trust, 112.43 acres and 86.26 acres on Willie Green Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Alan D. Graham and Holly Pate Graham to Alan D. Graham Revocable Living Trust, 6.01 acres on Willie Green Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Alan D. Graham and Holly Pate Graham to Alan D. Graham Revocable Living Trust, 4 acres on Willie Green Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Charles Wilson to Harold Bray and Carol Bray and Donnie Bray and Margaret Bray, 97 acres Peon Hogg Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carl Mischke and Sarah Mischke to Rita Jackson and Dennis Jackson, Lots 18 and 19 in Ridge View Subdivision; $42,500
• Danny Hodge and Misty Hodge to Andre Berthiaume, 0.873 acres on Ky. 552; $180,000
• PennyMac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, part of Lot 33 and all of Lots 30 and 33 on Oak Drive in Edgewater Forests-Laurel Lake Subdivision; $111,390
Jan. 7
• McKinley's Quality Outdoor Advertising & Promotions Company Inc. to James Michael Jones Inc., 0.33 acres on North Main Street; $175,000
• JoAnn Neeley to Paula Renee Neeley, 0.37 acres on Curry Road, 0.38 acres on Ky. 80 and 0.56 acres on Ky. 80; $1
• Donna G. Abell and James Abell to Matthew John Malicoat, 0.64 acres on Bobs Way Road; $16,500
• Deborah Rains Proffitt to Mara Miller, land on Slate Ridge Road; $43,000
• Charlotte Yvonne Whitaker to Kathy Gail Johnson, 0.17 acres on Whitaker Lane; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Windford Bowling, also known as (aka) Windferd Bowling, to Johnny Lee Bowling and Wallena Carol Bowling, 35 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eugene Caldwell and Joyce Caldwell to Rondall L. Rapier and Theresa Rapier, 0.14 acres on Maple Grove Road; $15,000
• Sally Dyche Collett to Millard Ray Brown, Lot 18 in Second Addition to Southland Subdivision; $68,000
• 2019 Castle LLC to Tina Creech and William Dale Creech or survivor, 1.27 acres on Ray Johnson Road; $17,000
Jan. 8
• 5M Properties LLC to Dewade Riley and Rhonda Riley or survivor, 0.045 acres on Ky. 552 and Ky. 192; $145,000
• T & W Construction LLC to Mark Calvin Warren, Lot 18 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase 1; $177,900
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., 1.156 acres on Slate Lick Road $75,600, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Rebecca Michelle Proffitt, aka Rebecca M. Proffitt aka Rebecca Proffitt aka Michelle Proffitt and Richard Kyle Pitman aka Richard K. Pitman aka Richard Pitman aka Kyle Pitman
• Freda F. Duncan and Shannon L. Duncan to Ronald Lewis and Donna Keary, by Ronald Lewis, her Attorney-in-Fact, land on Hannah Leigh Trail; $126,900
• Pam Bishop and John Bishop to Estel Warren and Charlotte Warren, 8.23 acres on Slate Lick Road; $2,000
• Mary J. Morris to Jennifer Asher and Balaam Asher or survivor, 0.88 acres on McClure Bridge Road; $136,000
• Betty Smith, by Attorney-in-Fact Randy Smith, and Randy Smith to Richard W. Cox, 24.1 acres on Lily Road; no monetary consideration
Jan. 9
• Vivian Smith to Sable Ltd., 1.53 acres on U.S. 25; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Sable Ltd., to Sunrise Automotive LLC, 1.53 acres on U.S.. 25; $142,900
• Matthew Tyler McQueen to Brian Ray Napier and Carmen Napier, 11.84 acres on Victory-Mt. Zion Road; $60,000
• Ronald G. Gross and Janice Gross to Curtis Blair and Angela K. Blair, 8.89 acres on Pine Top Road; $55,000
• Donna Harville, executrix of estate of Elizabeth J. Miller, to Donna Harville, Susan Marie Miller Cockrell, 1.56 acres on Sublimity Road; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Cornerstone Assembly of God of London, Ky., Inc., by and through (Isaac) Troy Boggs to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.123 acres and 0.011 acres on West Fifth Street and 2.62 acres on Meyers Baker Road; $385,000
• Myrtle S. Blakley and Thomas P. Lewis to MCCA Family Properties Ltd., 1.38 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Anthony Brummett and Kimberly Brummett to Bush Fire Services Inc., 3 1/2 acres on Flat Lick Road; $25,000 and exchange of property
• Bush Fire Services Inc. to Anthony Brummett and Kimberly Brummett, 2.27 acres on Flat Lick Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, 1 acre on Ky. 80; $80,000, in case of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association v. United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Chelsey Clae Hacker, unknown defendants, spouse of Chelsey Clae Hacker, Jeffrey Sams aka Jeffery Sams, Terri Sams, Shad Joseph Sams, unknown defendants, spouse of Shad Joseph Sams, heirs or devisees of Starlene Hacker aka Starlene Jones and unknown spouses
• Allison Brooke Cope to Thomas Brandon Kyle Napier, 0.41 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Jan. 10
• Charlotte Yvonnne Whitaker to Rachel Michelle Durham and Amy Michelle Durham, 1.03 acres and 0.85 acres on Whitaker Lane; $60,000
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, doing business as Christiana Trust as trustee, to Juan C. Yanes and Cheryl S. Yanes, 0.015 acres on Beechwood Drive; $255,000
• Brooke Bohinski-Benge and Shelby Benge to J. D. McQueen, 15 acres on Kermit Farris farm; property transfer, no monetary consideration
