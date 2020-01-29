Jan. 16
• Linda B. Wagers and Harold Wagers to Eric Winters and Cheryl Winters, land on KY 1535; $44,000
Jan. 17
• Patricia Lewis, Rick Chandler and Tammy Chandler to Paul Rick Cassidy, Lots 4 and 5 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, First Division; $145,900
• Calvin T. Finley and Kay L. Finley, by Attorney-in-Fact Ruth L. Fondaw, to Ruth L. Fondaw and Robert Fondaw Jr., 5 acres on Parker Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eddie Adams and Patricia Adams to Eddie Adams and Patricia Adams or survivor, 5.46 acres on Cane Creek Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Geneva Renee Sutton to Michael Sutton, 3.20 acres on KY 2392; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Billy M. Karr to Juanita Westerfield and Billy Branstutter, .25 acres in Laurel County; $6,500
• Billy Karr to Juanita Westerfield and Billy Branstutter, .08 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Earl Boggs to Marita Ysidora Stokes, 1 1/2 acres on KY 312 and 0.61 acres on Keavy-Vox Road; $127,800
• Robert Messer and Carlene Messer, Daryl Messer and Bonnie Messer, Eva Messer and Joe Messer, Jacob Messer, Joshua Messer and Katina to Jean F. Messer, Lot 6 8in M.M. Sells Addition and .858 acres on Smith Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Jan. 18
• R. Clarence Brown to Tony DeSurne and Catina S. DeSurne, land on Bowman Lane; $1
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Swafford and Young Construction LLC, Lot 55 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase 1; $23,000
• Chris Sears and Monica Sears to Andrew C. Jackson, 0.50 acres on Martin Road; $146,000
• Robert A. Nunnery and Sarah Mackay Nunnery to James Earl Hays, land near Rockcastle River; $1,000
Jan. 21
• Thelma Jones, by and through Power of Attorney, Ruth Baker, to Paul David Finley, land on London- Keavy Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thelma Jones, by and through Power of Attorney, Ruth Baker, to Paul David Finley, 29.05 acres on Rogers Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• PRP Land Development LLC to Kanubhai K. Patel, Lots 1 and 2 in The Heritage, Phase 1, Amended Subdivision Plat; $41,500
• Reuben Curtis Walker, also known as R. C. Walker, by Power of Attorney Deborah Walker Greenwald, to Claude S. Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert, Lot 5 in Meadow Lane Subdivision; $89,900
• Don Jarvis to James Crase and Doria Crase, 1 acre on Sled Road Branch, $1,000
• Douglas Thomas Spurgeon and Nicolina Spurgeon to Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert, Lot 7 in Norwood Subdivision; $95,000
• Steve Wilkerson and Doris Wilkerson to Jimmy Wagers, 2.45 acres on White Oak Road; $63,000
• Johnathan S. McQuarter and Rachael B. McQuarter aka Rachael E. Biliter to Kathryn J. Milster, Lot 56 in Westridge Estates; $179,000
Jan. 22
• Betty C. McDaniel to Philip A. Gilkinson and Jadene B. Gilkinson, 2.27 acres on Ky. 80 and KY 1535; $106,000
• Patty J. Vanoy and Hershel G. Vanoy, as trustees of Herschel and Patty Vanoy Revocable Trust, to Kirk J. Henry and Christine M. Henry, Lots 34, 35, 36 and 37 of Rosedale Avenue in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $215,000
• Keisha Brooks to Keisha Brooks and Frank Russell, 0.23 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $1
• Kenneth Hoskins to Argie Grubb, 1.5 acres in Laurel County; 9,600
• Phyllis Henson to Lou Ann Henson, 6 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Keisha Brooks to Keisha Brooks ad Johnny Collette, 3.42 acres and 0.23 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $1
• Chaplin Hills Historic Properties Inc. to Laurel County, Kentucky, 263.72 acres on Wildcat Mountain; $95,000
• David Minga and Sandra Minga to Aaron David Minga and Chadwick Wheeler Minga or survivor, 1.2 acres and 70 acres on Robert Brown Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Jan. 23
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lots 83 and 84 of Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; transfer of property, no monetary consideration
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 85 of Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $23,000
• Travis Knight and Shannon Knight to Edward W. Hodge, Edward W. Hodge Jr. and David Robert Hodge, as trustees of the Hodge Family Cemetery, 0.0459 acres on Brays Chapel Cemetery Road; $6,500
• Margaret Binder, aka Margaret Ellen Binder, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Sandra Stantom, to Sandra Stantom, 87.93 acres on Somerset Road and 14.97 acres on Herron Road; $234,000
• Ruby Farley to Kenneth Petrey, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $2,500
• Lorene Hopper to Phillip Hopper and Bettie Hopper, 43 acres and 1.32 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
Jan. 24
• Roger K. Butler II and Nicole P. Butler to Emily Kienzle and Jeremiah Bolin, Lots 3 and 9 in Cross Creek Subdivision; $240,000
• Mossie Belcher to Jimmy Hampton and Sharon Hampton, land on Philpot Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mossie Belcher to Jimmy Hampton and Sharon Hampton, Lots 13 and 15 of Hobart and Eva's County Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Orchid's Investment Group LLC to Sammie Tyra and Teresa Tyra, 9.56 acres on Nora Belle Road; $79,900
• MPI Real Estate Holdings LLC to MPI KY LLC, 3.22 acres and 5.68 acres on Fritts Road (aka Dixie Avenue), 2.97 acres on North Hills Road, 1.835 acres on U.S. 25-E Connector Road, 0.823 acres on Dixie Avenue, 2.346 ac res on American Greeting Road, 3 acres on U.S. 25-E and 13.745 acres on Cumberland Gap Parkway; $1,500,000
• Cora E. Burdine and Johnny Dean Burdine to Donald Edward Mills, 1.3 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Janet Jones to Joe D. Jones, Lot 3 in Levetia Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Emmalee Marcum to Gerald Carpenter, 1.7 acres and 1.35 acres on Ky. 229; combine tracts, no monetary consideration
