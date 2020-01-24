Jan. 13
• Troy Eugene Gumm, also known as (aka) Eugene Gumm, and Elizabeth Irene Gumm, aka Irene Gumm, to Troy Glenn Gumm, 8 acres, 2 acres and 1 1/2 acres in Ape Yard area and 1 acre on Myrtle Muster Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dallas Patton and Tammy Patton and Fred Patton and Lou Ann Patton, by Attorney In Fact Dallas Patton to Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle, 57 acres in Laurel County; $195,000
• Mickey Roberts and Amanda Roberts to Larry Tabor, 2.01 acres on Dean Hundley Road; $12,000
• REM, LLC, by John Bill Keck, authorized agent to Amber Nicole White and Damien Seth Sizemore, Lot 13 in High Point Subdivision; $135,000
• Leslie Bowling, aka Leslie Brewer, and Darrell Gene Bowling to Billy Henson, Lot 6 in G. T. Lovelace Subdivision #; $154,000
• Filmore Clark Jr., aka Filmore Clark, and Regina Lynn Clark, aka Regina Clark to John Alexander Clark and Hillary Morgan Clark, 1 acre and 3.75 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $250,000
Jan. 14
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Laurel Land Trust LLC, 50 acres and three tracts in Laurel County; $135,000, in case of Calvin Smith and Jackie Gabbard, et al
• Estate of John H. George, by Kimberly Smith, executor to Reagen Loughran, Lot 3 in Beckner Estates Subdivision (12.712 acres) and Lot 4 (9.25 acres) in Beckner Estates Subdivision; $60,500
• Neil Warren and Rachel Warren to Neil Warren and Rachel Warren, 1.13 acres on Boggs Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Neil Warren and Rachel Warren to Neil Warren and Rachel Warren, 4.42 acres on Boggs Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Wade Nicholson and Debra Nicholson and Colby Nicholson and Kayla Nicholson to Colby Nicholson and Kayla Nicholson, 6.17 acres on Ky. 3630 (Old Ky. 30); $1
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Keisha Brooks, 2.92 acres, 0.342 acres and 0.23 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $258,000
Jan. 15
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Bobby Smallwood and Erica Danielle Smallwood, 1.20 acres on Combs Road; $96,000, in case of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB doing business as (d/b/a) Christiana Trust v. Ralph Boggs, aka Ralph T. Boggs, unknown spouse of Ralph Boggs aka Ralph T. Boggs, Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue, Division of Collections
• Christopher Douglas Fuson and Bridgette Nicole Fuson to Clayton D. Thomas, 0.50 acres on Ky. 363; $224,000
• Estate of John Herald George aka John H. George, by and through Kimberly Smith, executrix to Cody Larance Likins, 40 acres in Laurel County and 0.117 acres and 47.672 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $118,800
• Estate of John H. George, by Kimberly Smith, executrix, 109.46 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $248,600
• Bobby Harris and Doris Ann Harris to Pak Holding LLC, 2 acres in Laurel County; $62,500
• Ronnie Alsbrooks and Sheri Alsbrooks to Joseph Hash and Rebecca Hash or survivor, Lot 25 in Hopewell Estates Subdivision and adjoining parcel and Lot 23 in Hopewell Estates Subdivision; $174,000
Jan. 16
• Bryan Smith to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, two parcels on Ky. 1006; $48,500
• Bernetta Catching, Michael Catching and Kathy Catching, and Randall Dale Catching and Linda Catching to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, parcel on Ky. 1006; $11,000
• LN's Property LLC, by and through Dual Mac Ltd., by and through Dual Mac Ltd. general partners Harold McPhetridge and Lottie & Lee LLC, by and through Gail and Me LLC, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on U.S. 25; $9,625
• Shannon Wynne and Kodi Wynne to Kenneth R. Mills and Mia Olsen, 10 acres on Ky. 638; $20,500
