July 29
• Misty Head and Patrick Head to Ronald L. Evans and Carolyn M. Evans, 5.01 acres on Willie Green Road; $75,000
• Teresa Vaughn to Timothy Cox and Lauren Ashley Cox, 1.34 acres on Levi Jackson Mill Road; $29,000
• Johnny Jervis, Trustee of The Johnny Jervis Revocable Trust and Phoebe Jervis, Trustee of The Phoebe Jervis Revocable Trust to Hunter Keith Jervis, Block D in First Boreing Additional $71,340
• Charles Thomas Bouland and Aspasia Bouland and June Carol Kurchina and Roger Kurchina to Anthony Jacob Hinkle, Lot 20 in Meadowview Subdivision, Phase II; $212,000
• Betty Smith, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Randy Smith and Randy Smith to Richard W. Cox, Lot 8 on Lily School Road and three tracts of five acres; $100,000
• Carolyn Shay Harris, formerly known as (fka) Carolyn Shay Johnson fka Carolyn Shay Deweese, and Glen Harris to Christin Michelle Garcia and Salvador Garcia; land on Spring Cut Road; $82,000
• Brittney Sanchez, now known as Brittney Brummett, and Andrew Brummett to Linda Hayes, 2.16 acres near Windy Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nancy W. Vaughn to William Forbes and Cathy Forbes, land on North Hill Street and East 5th Street; $62,000
• Robin Jordan and Kimberly Jordan to James Robert Parker and Heather Lynn Parker, 2.32 acres on Wyatt Road; $99,000
• Patsy R. Patton to Amy Reed Collier as Trustee of The Patsy R. Patton Revocable Trust, land on Ky. 192; 32 acres on Sublimity and Keavy Roads; 70.5900 acres on Ky. 192 and Maple Grove Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kermit M. Romans to Steven James Martin and Angel Hope Martin, 2.11 acres and 1.86 acres in Reed Valley Estates; $241,500
July 30
• SLET Enterprises LLC to Larry York and Angela York or survivor, 53 1/5 acres in Laurel County; $400,000
• Gregory Ray Meadows to Taylor Lerae and Daniel Harbin Baker, Lot 12 in Countryside Estates, Phase I; $142,000
• Margie Karr and Brian Karr to Margie Karr, life estate and Jessica Nicole Howard, 0.50 acres on Topton Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Wells Fargo Bank, 1/4 acre in Laurel County; $36,667, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Carla Reams fka Carla Lambert, also known as (aka) Carla Williams
• Danny Scott and Kandy Scott to Bethanie Denise Allen and Billy R. Allen, 1 acre on Autumn Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James North Jr. and Linda J. North to Hillary S. Shepherd and Randy J. Shepherd, land on Patton Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brit Ross to Christie Ross, 2 acres near Irvine Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Marcum and Linda Marcum, Lonnie Marcum and Paula Marcum, Kevin Marcum and Kelly Marcum to James C. Lewis and Elizabeth D. Lewis, 0.49 acres and 0.16 acres in Laurel County; $87,000
July 31
• William Dale York and Roberta York to Dakota Leedwight Mahaffey, Lot 9 in Country View Estates Subdivision; $122,000
• Board of Education of Laurel County and Laurel County School District Finance Corporation, 16.13 acres at Hunter Hills Elementary; no monetary consideration
• Kelly June Morris and Kevin Russell Morris to Randall Weddle and Victoria Weddle, 1.04 acres on Ky. 552; $100,000
• ABS Rentals LLC to Brandon Owens, 2 acres on Fifth Street; $205,500
• Cody Collins to Anthony Shane Miller and Vanessa Miller or survivor, Lot 27 in Canter Chase Farms Subdivision; $115,000
• Muoi Thi Le and Hai Van Le to Lexients LLC, 1.41 acres on Full Moon Circle Drive; $160,000
• Sheila Barton to Myrtle Cheek, 1 acre in Laurel County; $10,000
August 1
• Charles Stacy Benge and Vanessa Benge to Laurel County Fire Department Inc., 0.89 acres on Ky. 472; $73,000
• Premier Land of London LLC to Lynne Properties LLC, Lot 9 in River Oaks, Phase I; $10,750
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 1/2 acre on Ky. 1228; $28,129.77, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Hallie Marie Lewis, the unknown spouse of Hallie Marie Lewis, Capital One Bank nka Capital One Bank (USA) N.A., Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue Division of Collections
• Nola Robinson, by and through Paul Richard Robinson, Power of Attorney, to Larry Tabor and Heather Tabor, 1 acre on Lem Bruner Road $89,500
• Rebecca M. Grigsby to Angela Holland and Jerry Holland, 1.91 acres on Chateau Lane; $174,000
• Eva Cornett nka Eva Sizemore to Jesse Martin and Essie Martin and Dwight Martin, 4.16 acres on Ky 363; $20,000
• Frank Widner and Christina Widner to Ryan C. Ballinger and Abbey M. Ballinger, Lot 48 in Golden Eagle Estates, 2nd Addition, Phase III; $177,000
August 2
• Anthony R. Maiden and Deborah L. Jones and Denis E. Jones to James V. Arnold and Karen G. Arnold, 5.78 acres on Maple Grove Road; $13,000
• David Jackson and Anna Jackson to Darrell Davidson and Tonya Davidson, 0.23 acres (Lot 5 in Virgil Hammons Subdivision and 0.42 acres on Byble Road; $155,000
• Charles O. Smith II and Tammy Jo Smith to Charles Powers and Charlotte Berry, 0.13 acres on East 2nd Street; $159,500
• Sandra K. Clements to Rodney Lee Miller Jr. and Sharon Miller or survivor, 1 acre on Barrett Road; $172,000
• James Lincks and Agnes Lincks to SLE&T Enterprises LLC, 2.80 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; $135,000
• Peggy A. Morris Trust by Peggy A. Morris, trustee to Sandeep Shara and Deepa Rawat, 0.64 acres on Beechwood Drive; correction, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of John D. Lewis, by and through Michael Lewis ad Judith Cook, co-executors to Raymond McQueen and Wanda McQueen, 4.45 acres in Laurel County; $18,700
• Bonnie Longfellow and Jeffrey Longfellow, Beatrice Feltner, Robert Henson to Shawn D. Proffitt and Intha Proffitt, 2.1 acres on Ky. 80; $1
• Dwayne Sutton and Tammy Sutton to Dwayne Sutton, Lots 21 and 22 of Timberland Forest, Phase I (0.641 acres); correction, no monetary consideration
• Larry E. Lawson to Rodney W. Lawson, 21.09 acres on D Anders Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
August 3
• Marcia Milby Ridings to Thomas R. Gambrel as trustee of Thomas R. Gambrel Share of The Gambrel Family Testamentary Trust, land on Sublimity Street; $288,000
• Dennis Payne and Jenny Payne to Gara Eubanks and Lindsey Eubanks, Lot 29 in Thunderbird Village; $149,000
• Burnette Contracting LLC to Shawn B. Bailey and Dora Hope Bailey, 0.5001 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $138,000
