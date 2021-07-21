July 1
• Wayne Witt to Scotty Witt and Melissa Witt, and Tommy Witt and Lisa Witt or survivor, 100 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ricky Carlo Robinson to Ricky Carlo Robinson and Brenda Sue Robinson, with survivorship, 7.25 acres on River Hill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Larry G. Asher and Earlene Asher to Vanessa Ann Mullins, 0.84 acres in Laurel County; $164,500
• Eric Johnson and Dana Johnson to Dalton Smith and Chelsea Smith, 2 acres on Slate Lick Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joann Mills, formerly known as (fka) Joann Abshier, to Leon Bargo, 1 acre near Chess Road; $17,000
• Bill Overbey & Sons Inc. to Chris Thompson and Brenda Thompson, 0.17 acres on Robinson Court; $160,000
• Stanley Woods to Annie Bentley or Bill C. Bentley, Lot 3 in Bowling Division; $35,000
• William Napier to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.249 acres near KY 192 and KY 363; $170,000
• South Plaza LLC, by and through Delford McKnight, agent for McKnight Family Partnership Ltd., to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.039 acres, 0.008 acres, and tract near KY 363 and KY 192; $50,900
• Murrell Hoskins to Marnell Hoskins and Jean Hoskins; Eugene Hoskins, also known as (aka) Gene Hoskins; Lisa Hoskins, now known as (nka) Lisa Abner, and Tyler Abner to Jared Nantz, 15.55 acres, 4.55 acres and 0.54 acres on Bill Yates Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dual Mac Ltd., by Harold McPhetridge, general partner and Delford McKnight, agent for Lottie & Lee LLC, to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.165 acres and tract near London Shopping Center access road (KY 192 and KY 363); $90,800
• William Joe Robinson Sr. and Rita Robinson and William Joe Robinson Jr. and Sheena Robinson to Tyler Grubb, 33.7 acres, 16.7 acres and 13.7 acres in Laurel County; $220,000
July 2
• Erik Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson to Donald C. Fries, Connie Fries and Vincent J. Quatromani and Pamela Quatromani, Lot 9 of Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 2; $267,000
• Eugene Hoskins to Charles Hedrick and Thelma Hedrick, Lots 20 and 21 in First Addition of Gilbert Smith Subdivision; $23,380
• Sherry A. Freeman, fka Sherry Fulks, individually and as executrix of Estate of Helen Freeman; Karen Kilmer and Robert to Vickie Burns, land on Old Union Road; $115,000
• Erik J. Johnson and Elizabeth Wolfe Johnson to Donald C. Fries, Connie Fries, and Vincent J. Quatromani and Pamela S. Quatromani, Lot 8 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 2; $30,000
• Margaret Elizabeth Hamm, Paul Randall Wilson and Barbara B. Wilson to Michael P. Hamm and Michelle R. Hamm, 1 1/2 acre on Feltner Street; $50,000
• Wanda Gray to Wanda Gray and Craig Scott Gray, 3.21 acres on Hwy. 233; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wanda Gray to Wanda Gray and Craig Scott Gray, 0.40 acres on Hwy. 233; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wanda Gray to Wanda Kay Gray and John Milton Sutton in survivorship deed, 7.96 acres on Hwy. 233; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bobbie Norman and Thomas Norman to Charlie Arnold Maggard, Lot 15 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Troy D. Miller and Andrea R. Miller to Jasmine Bowling, tract on KY 1006; $175,000
• Phyllis Daniels, aka Phyllis Daniel, to James E. Watkins, 0.76 acres ob Evans Farm Road; $89,900
• Billy Joe Chesnut Jr. to Patsy E. Chesnut, 1.35 acres on Waterworks Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Billy Joe Chesnut Jr. and Patsy E. Chesnut to David Schott, trustee for survivorship deed, 1.35 acres on Waterworks Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jessica Johnson and John Johnson to Ashley Smith and Tony Smith, land on McHargue Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
July 6
• Tammy Mills and Joseph Mills to Tina Smith 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bonnie Faye Stewart and Bill Stewart, Dale Anna Robinson and Ken Robinson to James E. Watkins, Lots 24, 27 28 and 32 in Fisherman's Rest Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wade Walker and Carla Walker to Jeff Sasser and Tiffany Sasser, 4.25 acres in Laurel County; $27,000
• James E. Wombles to James A. Wombles and Teresa Wombles or survivor, land on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James A. Wombles and Teresa Wombles to James E. Wombles, 2 acres on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Karen Floyd to Sean Edwards and Jessica Phillips or survivor, Lot 2 in Sunny Meadows; $170,000
• Gliberta J. Farmer to Ricky Hart and Lorie Hart or survivor, 1.15 acres, 1.05 acres and 13.17 acres on South Old Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Gilberta J. Farmer to Gilberta J. Farmer and Ricky Hart and Lorie Hart or survivor, 1 acre on Old Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jonathan Ratliff and Kelly L. Ratliff, aka Lyndessa Ratliff, to Charles Cody Deaton and Kristen Deaton, Lot 1 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $180,000
• Scott Martin and Lois Martin to Michael Justin Robinson ad Whitney Blake Robinson, 5.11 acres in Laurel County and 5.30 acres on KY 490; $63,000
• Linda Gail Amburgey, fka Linda Gail Wyatt, and Terry Amburgey and Johnnie Earley and Darlene Earley to Joyce S. Napier, Lots 1 and 2 in Country View Estates Subdivision; $22,000
• Shane Thomas Roark and Mackenzie Elizabeth Roark to Tamara Kelley, aka Tammy Kelley, 1.28 acres on Dog Branch School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• New Road Development Inc. to James Cavins and Kendra Cavins, Lot 6 in Stonybrook Estates; $13,500
• Oscar Rice to Brian H. Howard and Betty Denise Howard, land in Murphy Addition; $45, 373.95
• Fritts Properties LLC, by Ronnie Fritts, to Sandra Dean, land on Slate Ridge Church Road; $225,000
• Jeffrey W. Neal and Barbara R. Neal to Mark Bailey and Diane Bailey, Lots 7 8, and 9 in Cold Hill Subdivision; $213,000
• Brittany N. Smith to Eric Sizemore, 53.33 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $75,000
• Terry Rush and Anthony Rush, Vickie Hurley and Aaron Hurley, Tony Jackson and Norma Jackson, David Jackson and Devra to Tony Jackson and Norma Jackson, 7.63 acres on Willie Cheek Road as joint tenants; no monetary consideration
