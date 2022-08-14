July 11
• Matt L. Robidoux to Camille B. Robidoux, Lot 20 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Paula S. Farley and Ricky O. Farley to James E. Napier and Leena M. Napier, 16.96 acres, 0.19 acres and 0.60 acres on U.S. 25 near KY 30; $250,000
July 12
• James David Craft and Linda Craft to Joseph Walters and Sandy Walters, 100 acres in Laurel County; $70,000
• Regina Lynn Barton, individually and as Administratrix of The Estate of Warren Jr. Martin, also known as Walter Martin Jr., and Shawn Barton, and Janie K. Reynolds and Nathan Reynolds to KY Home Investors LLC, Lots 12 and 13 in Country Place Estates Subdivision; $42,000
• KY Home Investors LLC to Dylan Carpenter, Lots 12 and 13 in Country Place Estates Subdivision; $50,000
• Barry Deaton and Jeremy Deaton, co-executors of The Estate of Carolyn Deaton; Barry Deaton and Jeremy Deaton and Lisa J. Deaton to KY Home Investors LLC, 0.34 acres on Wildwood Avenue; $47,500
• KY Home Investors LLC to Dylan Carpenter and Kristian Carpenter, Lot 64 in Wildwood View Subdivision; $70,000
• Patrick J. Chandler and Albert E. Chandler, aka Albert P. Chandler, to Smith Global Equity LLC, land on McFadden Lane; $110,000
• Adrian Lee Herndon aka Lee Herndon, and Willa Jean Herndon, aka Jean Herndon, to Adrianna Herndon Smith, 0.43 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Shannon Lee Walton to Melinda Clark, 1 acre on East Pittsburg Road; $189,000
July 13
• William Blake Burns and Skylar Burns to Mike House and Bonnie House, 1.08 acres on Upper Raccoon Creek Road; $188,000
• Saroya Mason to Patrick Young, 0.91 acres on KY 363 near KY 312; $220,000
• Ben Cerca and Marsha Cerca to Ruth Calebs, 50 acres in Sullivan Hills and tract on Nineva Road; $65,000
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to James Bowman and Teresa Bowman, Lot 17 in Sandy Rock Estates; $25,000
• Rebecca Vangelderen, formerly known as Rebecca Mae Moore Ellison, and Nathan Vangelderen to Rebecca Vangelderen, fka Rebecca Mae Moore Ellison, 6.49 acres and 2 tracts in Laurel County; $1
• Rebecca Vangelderen to William E. Ellison Jr. and Connie Ellison or survivor, 6.49 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• CanAmerican Homes LLC to James Richard Johnston and Nicole Renee Johnston or survivor, Lot 3 in Block D of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $1
• Trustees of Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church to Norman Gregory and Diane Gregory, Lot 27 in Merritt (Tommy) Jones Subdivision; $17,500
• Mary Buckner to Steven Baker and Cheryl Baker, Lot 7 in Merewood Meadows Subdivision; $8,000
• McNeal Properties LLC and Johnny Collette and Vicky Collette to Cole Lewis, 0.50 acres near Rooks Branch Road and West City Dam Road; $15,000
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Aaron Kirk, 5.49 acres on Slate Lick Road near Nora Belle Road; $64,900
July 14
• PAK Holding LLC to Gary Warthen and Sandra Warthen, 0.19 acres on High Moore Road; $1
• JDS Properties LLC to Commercial Drive LLC, Lot 35 in Commercial Park South Subdivision; $572,500
• Mandy Ooten Piper and Noreet Piper, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., 3.269 acres on Ada Lane; $60,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Mandy Ooten Piper, et al
• David Robinson to Frederick Stephen Scott, 1.1 acres on KY 80-E; $145,000
• Roy Rush and Tammy Rush and Michael Rush and Jennifer Rush to Timmy Neeley, land in Laurel County; $40,000
• Robert Cory Panter and Maggie Panter to Eric Rush and Angela Rush, 2.23 acres on Glenview Road; $575,000
• Kelly Currens and Deborah Currens to Kelly Currens and Deborah Currens, Lots 1, 2, 3, 18, 18A and 18B in Hubert Bargo Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Dwight’s Trust to Viral Patel, 2.36 acres on Long Branch Road; $649,000
July 15
• Elk Mtn., LLC to Pine Creek Properties LLC, 31 acres on KY 192; $335,000
• Leo Shepherd to Leo Henry Shepherd, 1 acre on KY 638; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Merle Owens and Allison Owens to Tristan H. Jackson, 2.31 acres on Upper Raccoon Creek Road; $12,000
• Tammy Brock to Cody J. Brock, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Floyd Maggard and Cynthia Maggard to Robert William Caldwell, Lot 8 in Valhalla Woods Subdivision; $15,000
• Jimmy B. Lawson and Monique S. Lawson to Double J Homes LLC, Lot 26 in Fawn Valley Estates; $25,000
• Lacy Lay to Donnie Battering and Teresa Battering or survivor, Lot 27 in Phase II of Goldenrod Subdivision; $82,000
• Kristie Lipps to Todd Roberts, land on 7th Street; $2,000
• Parkway Development LLC, Kentucky Mountain Properties LLC and Charles Begley and Karen Begley to Smith Global LLC; 6 acres, 8.19 acres and 16.43 acres along Hal Rogers Parkway, formerly known as Daniel Boone Parkway, and Moren Road (KY 1769), 8.24 acres near North Hills Subdivision and 3.19 acres on Hal Rogers Parkway, $5,000,0000
• Timothy Ray Stevens and Connie Louise Stevens to James Oliver and Tammy Oliver, 4.13 acres on Old Whitley Road and Watermelon Drive; $200,000
• Theresa Hunter to Theresa Hunter and Jeremy Daniel Ciambelli, aka Jermey Daniel Ciambelli, Lot 33 in Section One of Southland Subdivision; joint ownership, no monetary consideration
• Todd Hawkins to Jennifer Martin Hawkins, Lot 6 in Hemlock Falls Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jennifer Martin Hawking to Natasha C. Lackey and Thomas C. Lackey, Lot 6 in Hemlock Falls Subdivision; $775,000
• Bentley Joe Robinette to Rebecca S. Robinette, Lots 7 and 8 in Pepperhill Developments; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Rebecca S. Robinette to Bentley Joe Robinette, Lot 4 in Club Valley Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
July 16
• Larry Wayne Day and Valerie Gale Day to Ashley Elizabeth Day, 0.92 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Ashley Elizabeth Day to Taylor R. Day, 0.92 acres in Laurel County; $30,000
• Estil Ledford and Carolyn B. Ledford to Jontai McQueen and Suzanne McQueen, by and through Attorney in Fact, Jontai McQueen, or survivor, Lots 8 and 9 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $37,000
• Heather Nolan and Andy Martin to Taylor Braden Bowling and Brittany Logan Bowling, Lot 10 in Cloyd South Subdivision; $305,000
• Rebecca R. Fletcher and Gene Gayheart Jr. to Michael M. Andres and Joanne M. Andres, Lots 30 and 31 in Addition to The River Bend Estates Subdivision; $385,000
• Angela Myers, Emily Janelle Radke and Steve Radke to Irvin Miller, .25 acres on Waterworks Road; $57,000
• Majeed S. Nami and Morningstar M. Nami to Brian Ray Arterburn and Dana Renee Arterburnm Lots 70, 76 and 77 in The Oaks of London Subdivision, Phase IV; $600,000
• James Madison Sizemore II and Tracy L. Sizemore to Hobie T. Daugherty, Lot 3 in Sunny Meadows; $160,000
• Lynne Properties LLC to Jimmy Watkins and Sherry Watkins; 0.50 acres, 0.50 acres on River Oaks Circle; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Amy M. Smith to Payton King, land in Laurel County; $10,000
• Lena F. Cosmah, by and through john C. Wright, Attorney in Fact, to Payton Lashaye King, land in Pittsburg community; $9,000
July 19
• Steven A. Baker and Cheryl Baker to Steven A. Baker and Cheryl Baker, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 7 in Merewood Meadows Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Karen Faye Likins and William Robbins to Edwin Likins and Audra Terrell Likins, 12.65 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $50,000
• Rachel West and Christopher West to Raymond Wroblewski, 8.44 acres on Roy Black Road; $65,000
• Luann Craft Parsons to Carol Joan Parsons, 1.33 acres on Spring Street (South McFadden Lane); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Cody J. Brock to Timothy E. Brock Sr., 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Janet Hibbard to Janice Fore and Sonny Fore, 1 acre in Laurel County; $15,000
• Owsley Chip Co. LLC and Waverly Wood, LLC to Steven Noyes, 5 acres and 5 acres on Hazel Patch Road; $77,500
• Clayton Morgan ans Mandy Lea Morgan to NAJ Rental Properties LLC. Lot 42 in Phase IV of Goldenrod Subdivision; $30,000
