July 14
• Joanne Roberts and William Roberts Jr. to William Roberts Jr. and Joanne Roberts, 8 acres on KY 80; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• James D. Howard and Chelsea R. Howard to Donnie Eugene Miracle and Elizabeth Kay Miracle, 2.29 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; $270,000
• Troy Boggs and Mary Jane Boggs to Rebecca King, Lot 8 in Young Addition to City of London; $21,000
• Magnolia Developers LLC to Ernest Clyde Steele and Sandra Lynn Steele, Lots 3, 4, 14 and 15 in Leon and Carolyn Brock Subdivision; $264,000
• Stevie Smallwood and Jessica Smallwood to Kamryn Boke and Garrett Ryan, Lots 35 and 36 in Spring Gate Subdivision; $320,000
• Mills Construction & Consulting LLC to Karen Weber and Pete Weber, 1 acre on Jervis Lane; $337,800
• Robert Walden and Kim Walden to John David Welch and Rhyana Victoria Welch, Lots 78 and 79 of Westridge Estates Subdivision; $215,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to 5M Properties LLC, Lots 4 and 5, Lots 21 and 22 and part of 23 of Elmer Rush Subdivision, First Addiiton; $90,000, in case of Independent Capital Holdings LLC v. Unknown Heirs of Louanna Shirkey, et al
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Kenneth Doolin, land near Van Zant Road; $13,000, in case of Mid South Partners LP v. Unknown Heirs of Mark Allen
• Dwayne Sutton and Tammy Sutton, by Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge, to Kenneth Doolin, 0.641 acres on Timberland Circle; $16,000, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Dwayne Sutton, et al
July 15
• Mark Anton Casteel, Deborah Susan Garner and Neal Garner, Charles David Casteel and Jennifer Casteel, John Patrick Casteel to Gary Brown and Luke Biscan, 55 acres in Laurel County; $52,000
• Michael W. Barton and Melinda H. Barton, Dennis Barton and Lorraine Barton to CTA, LLC, 0.5117 acres on U.S. 25 and Steele Subdivision and 0.6028 acres on U.S. 25; $285,000
• Judy Baker, Stanley Baker and Virginia Berk to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.031 acres on Don's Drive, 0.016 acres on Kings Way and tract on Kings Way and Walton Drive
• London Foods Inc., through Managing Member James Robinette, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192 and KY 363; $5,300
• Randy Gene Peters, executor of Estate of Bonnie Sue Peters, to Randy Gene Peters and Tonya Peters, Lots 18 and 19 in Robert Owens Subdivision; $1
• Freeman Branch LLC to Gelena Lanita Brock, Lot 58 in Freeman Trace Subdivision, Phase Ii; $26,000
• John H. Couch to David Eaton Jr. and Monica Eaton, land on Holly Grove Road; $15,000
• Fred Sparkman and/or Opal Sparkman, trustees or their successors in Trust of Fred Sparkman Revocable Trust, and Opal Sparkman and/or Fred Sparkman, trustees and successors to the Opal Sparkman Revocable Trust, to Charles A. McGee and Karen McGee, 1.57 acres on McGee Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
July 16
• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company to Eric Lancaster, Lot 6, 7, 8 and one-foot wide tract around each lot, and Lots 16, 17 and 18 of Camelot Place Subdivision; $50,000
• Lonnie Sawyers and Anita Sawyers to Kelly Evans and Jeremy Evans, Lot 52 in Fawn Valley Estates; $234,975
• Charlie Collins and Carol J. Collins to Cassandra Jayne Mills and Zandall Mills, 32.51 acres on KY 472 and Old Way Road; $70,000
• Richard D. Kinney and Dana Kinney to Justin Derrick Douglas, Lot 6 in Riverside Estates Subdivision; $29,000
• Louella Brigmon Hughes, aka Luella Hughes, to Roger Hughes, 40 acres and 25 acres on KY 521; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bridgett Lynn Messer, by Honorable Paul Baker, Master Commissioner of Knox Circuit Court, to Colson Messer Jr., land on KY 229; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Fred Sparkman and/or Opal Sparkman, trustees or their successors in trust of the Fred Sparkman Revocable Trust, and Opal Sparkman and/or Fred Sparkman, trustees or their successors in trust of the Opal Sparkman Revocable Trust, to Steven Smith and Angela Smith, 0.001 acre on Fire Station Road; $30,000
July 19
• Kermit Bridges and Takisha Spradlin to Chad Harris, 0.50 acres and 0.50 acres ob Rooks Branch Road; $217,000
• Sonny E. Robbins and Christy M. Robbins to Robert V. Ramsey Sr. and Joyce E. Ramsey, 0.08 acres on KY 1305; $1
• Crystal L. Patterson, through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge, to Daniel Brian Patterson, Lot 48 in Sweet Hollow Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Ellen B. Frederick to Ronald Spurlock, land on KY 3435; $1
• Lora Ellen Slusher to Karen Fawn Ayers, individually and a custodian of Chance Bruner, 0.30 acres on Layton Harris Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donta Evans, Katie Burke and Jeremy Burke, John Goddard and Haley Goddard, Phoenix Jellico LLC to Misty Murray and Eric Murray, 13.87 acres, 0.37 acres and 0.64 acres on Begley Road; $188,000
• Dosha Campbell to Glenn Campbell and Kimberly Campbell, 2.67 acres on Maple Grove School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mary Jo Cook and William Cook to Jolene Peters, 0.21 acres on Smith Lane; $171,500
• Colin E. Powell to Mike Distribution, land on First Street and Jackson Street, Lots 31, 32, 33, 34 in Block E of Sipple Addition
• Jason Edward Johnson and Rebecca Lynne Johnson to Michael S. House and Bonnie M. House, Lot 48, 49 and 50 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $239,500
• Bryan Smith, aka Bryan L. Smith, to Ivan E. Nieto and Bethsheba Alexander Nieto, Lot 48 in Country Square Subdivision; $16,500
• Walt Rader and Latasha Rader and Ryan Reece to Whitney Estep and Zachary Estep, Lot 23 in High Point Estates, Phase 1; $162,000
• James Michael Cook, trustee of Latane Cook Irrevocable Trust, to Paradise Properties of London, LLC, land on East 6th Street and tract on Hill Street and East 6th Street; $190,000
• William Eric Goins to Billy W. Madden and Cindy I. Madden, Lot 207 in The Oaks of London, Phase 3; $320,000
• Albert A. Reckman and Judith H. Reckman to Jay Paul Sheldon and Mary Beth Sheldon, Lot 39 and 40 of Wood Bend Inc. Subdivision; $385,000
July 20
• Carol M. Tinsley, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to David Nicley, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Bomont Heights Addition to Rolling Acres Subdivision; $141,000, in case of Mortgage Research Center LLC v. Carol Tinsley
• Kenneth Johnson and Beverly Johnson to Charles D. Napier and Christina Napier, 0.54 acres on Vaughn Cemetery Road; $40,000
• Fonda Sue Adams, formerly known as (fka) Fonda Peters Adams and Roland Keith Adams to Fonda Sue Adams, fka Fonda Peters Adams, and Roland Keith Adams, land on Woods Creek Water Works Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• The Randal H. Durham Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Paige Dyche Stevens, land on West 5th Street and Falls Street; $327,000
• BAXMAX, LLC, through member Baxter Bledsoe Jr., to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.164 acres, 0.023 acres, 0.025 acres and two tracts on KY 192 and KY 363; $177,000
• BAXMAX, LLC, through member Baxter Bledsoe Jr., to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.227 acres, 0.028 acres and tract on KY 192 and KY 363; $68,000
* The Executive Council of the General Assembly of the Church of God in Kentucky, Inc. by state minister James Tood, to The Park Place First Church of God, by George Hacker, Lots 12 through 25 in Kane Turkey Inn Tract; gift, no monetary consideration
• Jeffery Lee Payne to Katheryne Elizabeth Gorby, 0.52 acres on US 25 and Robinson Creek Road; $3,000
July 21
• Burnette Contracting LLC to Michael Hopkins and Jenna Hopkins or survivor, 0.76903 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $195,000
• Jay P. Sheldon and Mary B. Sheldon to Carl Nunnelley and Charla Nunnelley or survivor, Lot 55 and part of Lot 54 in Woods Bend Inc. Subdivision; $350,000
• Opal Sibert Irrevocable Trust, aka Opal Sibert Trust, by and through trustee Edwina Grimes, Edwina Grimes and Derrick Grimes, Jo Ellen Langley and Don Langley, Sue Ann Rudder and Dennis Rudder, Linda Baker and Arlie Baker, Grace Gilbert to Anthony Wagers and Brandie Wagers or survivor, 12.37 acres on David McFadden Road; $25,000
• Gary Love and Sue Love to Gary Love and Sue Love, 1.23 acres on Quaker Road; joint survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Gary Love and Sue Love to Gary Love and Sue Love, Lots 1 and 2 in R.E. Hale Subdivision; joint survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Juanita R. Lawson to Marvin Lawson and Jackie Lawson, 1.11 acres on East 80 Church Spur Road; gift, no monetary consideration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.