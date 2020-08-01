July 17
• Margaret Gray, George Gray and Ruth J. Gray to Michelle Mays, 12.960 acre on High Moore Road; $30,000
• Fred Jackson and Donna Jackson to Hoover Companies of Corbin, Ky., LLC, 1.646 acres in Laurel County; $175,000
• J. C. Perry to Guy Perry and Margie Perry, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $2,500
• Charles Williams and Montina Williams to Joe Asher and Lorraine Asher, 0.36 acres on John Parker Road; $3,000
• Charles Gray Kirby and Lisa Kirby to Joe Kelly Asher and Lorraine Asher, land in Laurel County; $6,000
July 20
• Marcus Carpenter and Susan Carpenter to Timothy Wayne Miller, 0.71 acres on Ky. 490; $2,500
• James R. Gaines and Shirley Gaines to Scott Gaines, Denean Johnson and Robyn Harkins, 0.31 acres, 1.71 acres and 4 acres on McCracken Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James R. Gaines and Shirley Gaines, Scott Gaines and Denean Johnson to Robyn Harkins, 0.29 acres no McCracken Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Harold McPhetridge, trustee of the Harold McPhetridge Trust, and Joyce McPhetridge, trustee of the Joyce McPhetridge Trust, to Lola Jackson and Leon Jackson, Lot 23 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; $12,000
• Timothy R. Ball and Stacey Lee Blanton-Barnes to Sharon Melissa Kissel, Lots 1 and 2 in J. M. Young Addition to City of London; $115,000
• Brandon Couch and Brittany Couch to James Doan, Lot 37 in Mill Creek Estates; $150,000
• Asher Properties LLC to Cold Hill Market 1, LLC, 0.47 acres on Line Creek Road and Ky. 192; $130,000
• Richard Parman and Vickie Parman to Luke A. Bowling and Kaitlyn C. Bowling, 1/2 acre on Brashear and Barbourville Roads; $69,000
July 21
• Brenda Ward Bird and William Franklin Bird to Dustin Shepherd and Monica Shepherd, 0.87 acres on Lake View Road; $100,000
• The Virginia Mayton Revocable Trust, by Teresa E. Herald, trustee, to Charles Gregory Cheveallier and Beverly Lamley Cheveallier, land in Laurel County; $5,000
• Raymond S. Bennett and Billie Jean C. Bennett to Raymond S. Bennett and Billie Jean C. Bennett, 1.07 acres on Holly Grove Road and Level Green Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Dexter Mason and Terri Mason to Seth Reed and Cassidy Reed, 1.26 acres on Lake View Road; $1
• Linda Hacker to Jonathan Statkiewicz, 1.5 acres in Laurel County; $8,000
• Edward Haar and Wilma Haar to Michael Lee Wright, land on Ky. 1193; $10,500
July 22
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Samuel Tony Combs and Karla J. Combs, land in Laurel County; no monetary consideration, in case of Samuel Tony Combs and Karla J. Combs v. Willie Bustle and Frances Bustle, unknown heirs of Willie Bustle, unknown heirs of Frances Bustle
• Louella Hughes to Brenda Smith and Tommy Smith, 1.39 acres on Ky. 521; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Berry and Linda Berry to Robbie Gonzalez and Regina Gonzalez, land on U.S. 25; $104,000
• John Bricker, Kelly Bowling, Dewey Bowling and Bobbie Bowling to Lucas Joyner and Liza Joyner, 0.83 acres, 0.95 acres and 0.89 acres on Ky. 30; $31,000
• Natalie J. Engstrand and Eric A. Engstrand and Sherry Maxwell to Natalie J. Engstrand and Eric A. Engstrand, 2 acres on Ky. 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• LKC Corbin LLC to CGP Corbin (Cumberland) TB, LLC, 0.08 acres on U.S. 25E/Cumberland Gap Parkway; $450,000
July 23
• Kimberly Ann Morgan to Jessica Howard, Lots 51, 52, 53 and 54 in Eagle Park Addition to City of Corbin; $1,200
• Maynard Scott Mayton and Kristie D. Mayton, trustees of Maynard Scott Mayton Revocable Trust, and Kristi D. Mayton and Maynard Scott Mayton, trustees of Kristie D. Mayton Revocable Trust to Gary Mavich and Ashley Mavich, 40 acres in Laurel County and 63.33 acres on Cornelius Road; $400,000
• James R. Howdeshell and Diane Howdeshell to Billie Stone Baker and April Helen Denise Smith, 2.16 acres on Ky. 192; $33,000
• Joey Wayne Barnes and Nancy Barnes to Amelia Cox and Haskell Cox, 1.629 acres and 2.16 acres and 2.809 acres on Hubbard Lane; $255,000
• Beth A. Christensen and Andrew T. Christensen to Ricky Lynn Cochrane and Sheila Renee Cochrane and Mary Frances Cochrane, Lot 4 in Emerald Acres Subdivision; $272,500
• Edgar Revis and Carol R. Revis to Stanley Rowland Harlen and Johanna Aletta Harlen or survivor, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 1; $38,000
• Billy W. Madden and Cindy Madden and Shannon R. Madden to Donnie Lee Philpot and Neva Butcher Philpot, Lots 20, 21 and 22 in Block E of Sipple Addition to City of London; $55,000
• Larry Brandon West to Lorrie West, Lots 31 and 32 in Fawn Valley Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Shelby J. Smith, managing member of Shelby Smith Farm LLC, to Kelly Smith Lewis and Ronald Dean Lewis, 3 acres on old London-Manchester Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Tethers LLC, by Thelma Woody, authorized agent, to PAC Holding LLC, by McKinley Morgan, authorized agent, Lot 3 in Colony Estates Subdivision; $75,000
• Jean K. Clark, administrator of estate of Thelma Asher, Ladonna Quick and Chris Quick, William Quick and Ashley Quick, Kelly Mae Quick, Duane Quick, Jonathan K. Clark, John J. Asher and Marilyn Asher, Morris Asher and Norma Asher, and Joe K. Asher and Lorraine Asher to Joe K. Asher and Shawn Asher, 1.03 acres in Laurel County; $209,965
July 24
• Ben Gilbert and Rachel Gilbert and Rachel Hillard and Mark Hillard to Dudley Steven Gilbert and Kelly Gilbert, 200 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Betty Brock and Tina Brock to Nadine Brock, 1 acre on Ky. 578; $10,000
• Begley Properties LLC to Brad Young, 1.03 acres on Holly Lane; $5,000
• Begley Properties LLC to Anthony Hibbard and Holly Hibbard, 3 acres in Laurel County; $20,000
• Phyllis Hubbard to Ralph Ernest Caudill and Shannon Caudil, land on Slate Hill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jonathan H. Runion and Courtney Runion to Jonathan H. Runion and Courtney Runion, Lot 1 in Creekside Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kaitlyn R. Smith to Lottie Kaye Morgan, Lot 16 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 2; gift, no monetary consideration
• Kimberly Morgan and Marilyn Sue Cline (now Mason) to Jessica Howard, Lots 51, 52, 53 and 54 in Eagle Park Addition to City of Corbin; no monetary consideration
