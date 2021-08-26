July 22
• Free Pentecostal Holiness Church, by and through successor trustees William Cawood, trustee; Lonnie Sheffield, Todd Hignite and Kyler Hignite to Winding Blade Holinesss Church, by trustees William Cawood, trustee; Lonnie Sheffield, Todd Hignite and Kyler Hignite; 1/2 acre on Winding Blade Road,; no monetary consideration
• Ricky May and Angela May to Shannon Johnson, land on Paris Karr Road; $135,000
• Virgil Michael Maxey, also known as (aka) Michael Maxey, to Gilbert Hodge, land on Winding Blade Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert L. Brittain II, executor of Estate of Robert and Lynn Brittain, to James T. Robinson and Tersia L. Robinson, land on Keith Road; $95,000
• Connie Helton to Roy D. Helton, same individual as David Helton, 1.6 acres on KY 830; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
July 23
• Apple Valley Properties LLC to Andrew Lee Snyder and Jennifer Leigh Snyder, 5.31 acres on Clark Lane; $225,000
• Lana D. Stidham and Joseph Lee Stidham to Matthew Gilliam and Kaitlyn Gilliam or survivor, Lots 27 and 28 in Cor-Lon Pines Estates; $150,000
• Janice Allen to Kenneth Bobby Gene Allen and Michael Shannon Allen, 2.01 acres on Indian Camp Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Chester Dale West to Tony C. Smith and Sandra Smith, Lot 55 in Woods Bend Inc.; $850,000
• Oscar Gayle House and Judy House to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 55 acres and 25 acres in Laurel County; $55,000
• Cynthia Sowders, individually and as President of Andy Sowders Demolition Inc., to William D. Cummins and Catherine L. Cummins or survivor; land on Kentucky Avenue; $1
• James Nathan Jones and Christian Jones to Richard D. Overbey and Hope Lesha Overbey, 1.01 acres on KY 1189; $60,000
• Ronnie Robinson to Jennifer Denise Sizemore, Lot 192 in Phase III of The Oaks of London Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joseph Smallwood to Alfred Donelly Hall and Shirley J. Hall, 1.4 acres on State Road; $8,000
• Carl Jackson to Robert Jackson, Lot 6 in Goldenrod Farm Plot; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Theodore W. Jones and Claudia Jones to Stephen D. Trosper and Susie Trosper, land on Ted Jones Road; no monetary consideration
• Sam Johnson to Larry Osborne and Benny Louise Osborne, 2.36 acres in Wildcat Road; $5,500
• Coreen F. Brewer and Eugene Brewer to Coreen Brewer, 5.10 acres on U.S. 25; $1
• Bret A. Smitley and Jerri M. Smitley, Dennis R. Smitley and Coranne to Ryan J. Vannorstan and Christie Vannorstan, 31.29 acres on KY 1023 (McClure Bridge Road); $63,000
• Harold Huddleston and Marilyn Jan Huddleston and Signature Realty Inc. to L&N Federal Credit Union, 4.8038 acres on U.S. 25-E; $824,000
July 26
• The Nancy B. Cooper Revocable Trust, by Nancy B. Cooper, trustee to Richard Jason Schertz and Jessica Rae Schertz, Lot 38 in Valhalla Woods Subdivision, Phase I; $51,000
• Hillary Rasnick and Kenneth Rasnick to Dariel Lynn Green and Debra Jeane Green, Lot 4 in Stoneybrook Estates; $210,000
• The Estate of Steve House, by Janice Bertram, executrix, to David Farler and Sandy Farler, 3.27 acres on Wyan School Road; $79,000
• Bill Vaughn to Bill Vaughn, 13.72 acres on Long Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to New Res LLC, formerly known as (fka) New Penn Financial LLC, doing business as (dba) Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 52 acres in Laurel County and 1.62 acres on Topton Road; no monetary consideration
• J&G Holdings LLC to Travis Couch and Heather Couch, 5.25 acres in Laurel County; $65,000
• Larry Wayne Jackson and Debbie Ann Jackson to Debra Smith, trustee, to Larry Wayne Jackson and Debbie Ann Jackson, 6.30 acres on Jim Philpot Road; no monetary consideration
• Linda Begley, Elvis Begley, Billy Wayne Begley, Kenneth Ray Begley, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner, to Mid South Capital Partners LP, 0.4198 acres on Eversole Road; $4,000
• Khanai Pack, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner, to Mid South Capital Partners LP, Lot 39 in Block 2 in Fisherman's Cove; $3,700
• Unknown Heirs of The Estate of Willie Bolton, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2.95 acres and 0.49 acres on Blue Gill Avenue; $120,000
