July 24
• Jason Harris to John Oswald, 0.93 acres on Hawk Ridge Road; $65,000
• Justin Seth Bray and Jessica Lee Bray to Renzo Eduardo Lopez, Lot 35 of Phase I of The Heritage; $20,000
• Jason Hoskins and Rebecca Hoskins to William Forbes and Cathy Forbes, 0.52 acres on Mike's Lane; $12,500
• William Forbes and Cathy Fores to Debbie Miller, 0.52 acres on Mike's Lane; $182,500
• Barry Keith Woodlee, also known as B. Keith Woodlee, and Rhonda L. Woodlee to Jonathan Hibbard and Nikki Hibbard or survivor, 2.29 acres on Fox Lane; $310,000
July 27
• Bledsoe LLC to Hogan Holdings 73 LLC, land in Laurel County; $975,000
• Charles E. Black to Mary Lou Gregory, as trustee of Charles E. Back Fund, 34.48 acres on Sam Black Road; $1
• Charles E. Black to Mary Lou Gregory, 50 acres on Sam Black Road; $1
• Hank R. Vaughn and Tammy S. Vaughn to Georgia Vaughn Barkdull and Hank Vaughn and Tammy Vaughn, 0.73 acres on KY 1394; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Garrett Moore and Laura Moore to Ashley Marie Gray, 8.537 acres and 7.17 acres in Laurel County; $90,000
• Elmer Taylor and Sandra Taylor to Martie Taylor and Luann Taylor, 0.268 acres on Mullins Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Edith D. Mitchell and Terry Mitchell to James Ross and Jennifer Ross or survivor, Lot 20 in Little Acres Subdivision; $140,000
• Ruth Eldridge to Robert (Bobby) Eldridge and Donald (Donnie) Eldridge, 30 acres, 8.1 acres, and 37.25 acres in Laurel County; $140,000
• Ruth Eldridge to Donald Eldridge, 24.36 acres on Robinson Creek Road and 1.41 acres on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donald (Donnie) Eldridge and Emma Jean Eldridge, Robert (Bobby) Eldridge and Ora Eldridge to Donald (Donnie) Eldridge and Emma Jean Eldridge and Robert (Bobby) Eldridge and Ora Eldridge, 1/2 interest in 7.89 acres on KY 830; no monetary consideration
• Donald (Donnie) Eldridge and Emma Jean Eldridge and Robert (Bobby) Eldridge and Ora Eldridge to Robert (Bobby) Eldridge and Ora Eldridge, 30 acres, 8.1 acres and 37.25 acres in Laurel County; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Donald (Donnie) Eldridge and Emma Jean Eldridge to Donald (Donnie) Eldridge and Emma Jean Eldridge, 24.36 acres and 1.41 acres on KY 830; no monetary consideration
• Travis Durham and Tracy Durham, Jeffrey Durham and Jennifer Durham to Larry G. Bryson and Judith Bryson, trustees, to Travis Durham and Tracy Durham, 0.124 axes and 0.0107 acres on Helvetia Road; $11,500
• John E. McNew to Little Creek Investments LLC and Holcomb Properties LLC, 20 acres, 30 acres and 8 acres in Laurel County; $45,000
• Steven William Morris and Angela Michelle Morris to Treston R. Philpot and Phebia L. Philpot, 3.36 acres on Ky 638 and KY 586; $27,500
July 28
• Dariel L. Green and Debra J. Green to Matthew Jacob Green, trustee of Dariel Green and Debra Green Irrevocable Trust, 56.36 acres on KY 638; no monetary consideration
• Terry W. McPhetridge and Janice E. McPhetridge, Kevin McPhetridge and Linnette McPhetridge to Travis McPhetridge and Tonya McPhetridge, Lots 11 and 12 in Raymond Pennington Farm; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Joe Robinson and Sheena Seals Robinson to Loretta Lynn Bailey and Patrick H. Bailey, 3 acres on Money Road; $320,000
• John Carter Moore and Gwendolyn Jean Moore to Eugene Dyker and Lula Dyker, Lot 3 in Headwaters Subdivision; $235,000
• Michael Bennett and Caroline Bennett to Jeffrey Scott Rusinek and Otilia Marie Rusinek, 1 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $242,000
July 29
• Michael Wayne Shortridge and Irma Lou Shortridge to Kacy Erica Lee Hall and John Emmanuel Hal, Lot 2 in Greenfield Court of Greentree Subdivision; $115,000
• U.S. National Association as trustee for NRZ-Pass Through Trust IV to Christopher D. Caudill and Savannah K. Caudill, 0.4591 acres on Arthur Ridge Road;
• James Christopher Reid, by and through Power of Attorney, Janice H. Reid, and Brittany Reid to James Edward Reid and Janice H. Reid, 25 acres and 8 acres in Laurel County; $310,000
• Bobby Mullins and Betty Mullins to Larry G. Arrowood and Lillian M. Arrowood or survivor, land on Helton Cemetery Road; $190,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to David Nicley and Amanda Nicley, 8.01 acres on Sasser School Road; $141,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust, et al, v. Fred E. Evans and Forcht Bank, N.A., successor to Laurel National Bank
• Charles R. Lewis to Charles R. Lewis, Lot 39 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Premium Development Inc. to Huddleston Real Estate LLC, Lot 5 in Fawn Valley Estates; $15,000
• Rickie G. Bennett to Grace Anne Blanton, 2 acres on Lily Road; $54,000
• Bill Moore and Patty Jo Burchell to Joshua Samples, land in Laurel County; $40,000
• Sandra Barton to NAJ Rental Properties LLC, 3.654 acres on Taylor Bridge Road; $52,500
• Edward Eugene Grasham and Barbara Grasham, Robert Hood Grasham and George Ottis Grasham, Ely Grace Grasham, now known as Ely Alice Johnson, to Laurel Rentals LLC, 7 3/4 acres and 25 acres on U.S. 25; $86,000
July 30
• Dennie Andy Mahan Sr. and Gwendolyn Jean Mahan to Justin Wynn Davis and Abigail Lynn Davis, Lot 14 and part of Lot 15; $16,500
• Curtis Carpenter to Larry G. Bryson and Judith Bryson, trustees for Curtis Carpenter, 0.47 acres and 0.25 acres on KY 80 and Sasser School Road; no monetary consideration
• Christopher Corum and Janette Corum to Christopher Jordan Fields, Lot 7 in Maple Grove Subdivision; $132,500
• Rosemary Despain to Jennifer R. Thacker, 1.51 acres on Cloyd Lane; $375,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Aaron Cunningham, Lot 83 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $199,500
• Charles E. Sparks to Jeffrey W. Meadows and Crystal R. Meadows or survivor, 0.19 acres on Hershey Lane; $166,000
