July 30
• Brent Collier and Amy Collier (same individual as Amy Reed) to Ralph W. Hoskins, trustee, 2.05 acres on Maple Grove Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ralph W. Hoskins, trustee, to Amy Collier and Daniel M. Collier, 2.05 acres on Maple Grove Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Huffshire Properties LLC to James A. Perkins and Ashley M. Perkins, Lots 7 and 8 in Johnson Addition; $50,000
• Seth T. Jones to Carl Pelt and Paula Pelt, Lots 23 and 24 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $149,900
• Marsha Hodge, Travis Hodge and Tonya Hodge to Elijah Buttery, 0.80 acres on KY 490 and 4/10 acres on Old Hwy. 25; $115,000
• Barbara Willingham to Andrew Owens, 25,200 square feet on KY 192; $94,500
• Edmond Dean Adams II and Shannon M. Adams to Nancy Foster Miler or James Dennis Miller, Lot 16 in Cross Keys Estates; $210,000
• Victor Lee Brown and Martha Renee Brown to KBB Unlimited LLC, Lot 18-A in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $8,000
• Laurel River Farms to Anthony W. Brock, 65 acres and 15 acres on Dixie Hwy. (Fariston community); $110,000
• Herman Brock and Joyce Brock to Tammy Gause, Lots 9 and 10 in Block J of Early Avenue, Lots 3 and 8 in Block J of Early Addition #1 to City of Corbin, Lots 9 and 10 in Early Addition No. 1, and Lots 4, 5, 6, and 7 in Bock J of Early Addition #1 to City of Corbin; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Herman Brock and Joyce Brock to Tammy Gause, Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Block J of Early Addition #1 to City of Corbin; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Cawood and Stephanie Cawood to Kyle Ray and Chelsea Ray, 0.75 acres on Campground School Road; $100,000
July 31
• James Perkins and Ashley Birchfield to Rebecca Rollins and Brian Rollins or survivor, Lots 55, 56 and 57 in Jim Cloud's Old Whitley Trails Subdivision; $25,000
• Angela Dawn Cornett to Charlie L. Simpson Jr. and Deborah Cornett, 0.753 acres on Campground Road; $168,000
• Liza Carol Atkins Bates, formerly known as (fka) Liza Carol Atkins, to Richard Rush, 0.28 acres on Riverbend Road; no monetary consideration
• Leslie Smith McGuire and Michael D. McGuire and Patty Smith Butterfield to Gary Wayne Baker and Diana Renee Rogers, co-executors of Estate of Imogene Beckner, Lots 8 and 45 on Gilbert Smith Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Gary Wayne Baker and Diana Renee Rogers, co-executors of Estate of Imogene Beckner, to Tommie Fields, Lots 5, 6. 7, 46, 47 and 48 in Gilbert Smith Subdivision 2nd Plat; $92,000
• Elizabeth Widener Maguet to Erin Lindsey Cox and Cory Daniel Butler, 2.04 acres on KY 1223 and McClure Bridge Road; $167,000
• Clotene Smith Raub Campbell, fka Clotene Raub, and Ray Campbell to Linda Hensley, land on Wilcox (Byrley) Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Candice Bustos and Steven Bustos to Mae Denise Rodriguez Villatoro and Eddy Ivan Rodriguez Villatoro, land on Old Wilcox Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Milan Samargya and Debra Samargya to Michael Bullen, Lot 12 on Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 2; $12,000
• Amber Merrill to Peggy Poston and Clarence Poston, land on KY 312; $33,000
• David Loren Gregory to William Forbes and Cathy Forbes, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and i in Floyd Robinson Subdivision; $50,000
• Garland Rental Properties LLC to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, Lots 22 and 23 in National Bank's subdivision; $75,000
• Garland Rental Properties LLC to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, Lots 24 and 25 in National Bank of London subdivision; $10,000
• Garland Rental Properties LLC to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, Lots 26 and 27 in National Bank of London subdivision; $33,333
• Garland Rental Properties LLC to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, Lots 28, 29 and 30 in National Bank of London subdivision; $33,333
• Garland Rental Properties LLC to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, Lots 4 and 5 on North Mill St.; $75,000
• Garland Rental Properties LLC to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, lots on North Mill St.; $33,333
Lynette S. Carl and Steve Carl to Julie Marenda Trosper, Lot 17 in Crown Point Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Crase to Jamie Crase and Brandy Nicole Crase, Lot 2 in Canter Chase Farms Subdivision; $1
Aug. 3
• Dollie Taylor to Edward D. hall and Linda B. Hall, 3 acres in Laurel County; $10,000
• Douglas R. Greer, also known as (aka) Doug Greer, and Peggy Greer to Dallas Greer and Carlie Greer, 1.550 acres on McClure Bridge Road; no monetary consideration
• Patty Ann Harris to Timmy "Tim" Dwayne Harris, 1.10 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Sally Corine Earhart to Jacky Dean Earhart, 1.79 acres on Devil's Neck Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jacky Dean Earhart and Juanita G. Earhart to Vince Gibson and Holli Gibson, 1.79 acres on Devil's Neck Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Debbie L. Miller to SLLR, LLC, 0.75 acres on Hooper's Loop; $170,000
• Meggan Carr, fka Meggan Hubbard and Brandon Carr to Michael C. Harris, Lot 19 in Block D of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $240,000
• Barry Pennington and Carol Pennington to Anthony Pennington and Amy Pennington, 1.97 acres on KY 229 and Dan Westerfield Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Linda Cawood to Charles Kevin Cawood, 0.5 acres on Riviera Lane; gift, no monetary consideration
• Linda Cawood to Charles Kevin Cawood, Lot 13 in Ridgeview Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Linda Cawood to Charles Boyd Cawood, Lot 12 in Ridgeview Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tammy Miracle, as trustee of Clifford and Wanda Miracle Trust to Terry Miracle, land on Old Sublimity Pike; $100,000
• Jerry G. Mayes and Tina Mayes to Stop and Go LLC, Lot 7 in Hemlock Falls Subdivision, Phase 1; $660,000
• Henry Rogers to Bonnie Rogers, 16.646 acres on Rogers Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Henry Rogers to Bonnie Rogers, 0.87 acres on Rogers Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Michael Dyehouse and Sharon Dyehouse to to Sharon Dyehouse, trustee of The Cloyd Family Trust, Lot 3 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $16,000
Aug. 4
• PAK Holdings LLC, by William McKinley Morgan, authorized agent to Gregory Scott Larabee, Lots 35, 37 and 38 in Elmer Rush Subdivision; $154,900
• Andrew Carr II and Kelli Carr to Jess Tilley and Tiffany Tilley, 0.87 acres on Holly Grove Road; $20,000
• Brenda Morgan, Glinda Johnson, Annette Boggs and Paul Boggs, Chester May Jr. and Carolyn May, Darrell May, Billy Wayne May to Lester May and Phyllis May, 2.20 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Barbara A. Flannery, trustee of Barbara A. Flannery Trust, to Melvin Caudill, Lots 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 in Dixie Park Subdivision; $55,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, by Dontae Evans, authorized agent, to Ricki Dale Lemley and Edward Lemley, land on Short Road and KY 1535; $1
• John D. Evans and Sallie Marie Evans to Irvine Wesley Evans and Rebecca V. Evans, 3.37 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Jimmy Elliott and Sherry Elliott to Joe Robinson, Lot 169 in Phase III of The Oaks of London; $220,000
• Frederick "Red" Lucas to Phillip Cathers and Sandra Cathers, 0.241 acres on Lucas Lane; $5,000
• Maxine L. Howard and Derek E. Howard and Londa F. Westerfield, fka Londa F. Allen, and Jeremy Westerfield to Bobbie Jackson, 2.56 acres in Laurel County; $30,000
