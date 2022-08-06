July 5
• Danny Vanhook and Linda Vanhook to Deisy Dixon, 1 acre in Laurel County; $134,000
• Benjamin Mitchell and Terra Mitchell, also known as (aka) Tara Mitchell to Joseph Landon Harris and Courtney Benfield, 0.645 acres in Laurel County; $200,000
• James McGeorge and Karen Clontz to Robert Allen Hardy and Lisa Hardy, 4.51 acres in Laurel County; $250,000
• Adrianna Nicole Eversole to Karen Ann Kimsey, 0.50 acres on Laurel River Road;$183,000
• Larry D. Coyle to James Napier and Jacqueline Napier, 0.47 acres in Laurel County; $27,000
• Carolene C. McKnight to Herman McKnight, 2.44 acres near Roy McHargue Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Michelle Kay Rohr to Clayton Scott and Noriko Scott, Lot 29 in Canter Chase Farms Subdivision; $220,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Bluegrass Roots Investment Group LLC, Lot 38 in Fawn Valley Estates Final Subdivision Plat; $24,000
• Heather Sawyers to Karen Ealy, 0.94 acres on KY 363 and Taylor Bridge Road; $189,00
July 6
• Jacob M. Cain and Hailey B. Cain to Corwin Cain and Melinda Cain, 1.800 acres on U.S. 25 and Branch Road East; $23,000
• Jackson Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, by and through trustees Jonah Sparks and J. B. Jackson, to Jonah Sparks, J. B. Jackson, Michael Sparks and Robert Sparks, Lots 46 and 47 in Forest Park Subdivision; return of property to W. E. Jackson heirs in dissolution of church — gift, no monetary consideration
• Jonah Sparks, Michael Sparks, Robert Sparks to J. B. Jackson, Lot 46 and 47 in Forest Park Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronda Ealey to Sonny Fore and Janice Fore, 2 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• Chasidy Feltner to Nicholas Pezzi and Melinda Pezzi, 0.21 acres on Hightop Road; $4,000
July 7
• The Estate of Evelene Greene, aka Evalene Greene, by and through Paul Malcolm Greene, co-administrator, and Patrick Mitchell Greene, co-administrator; Paul Malcolm Greene, individually; Patrick Mitchell Greene, individually, and Mary Greene, and Perry Michael Greene to Billy J. Rains, 0.9628 acres on Whitley Road; $64,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Patrick Head and Misty Head, Lot 53 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $15,000
• Eddie Butler Jr. and Darlene Butler to Jessica Elaine Davidson and Nolan Scott Davidson, 0.98+ acres on Old Way Road; $391,000
• Justin Creech and Jasmine Creech to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Eagles Nest Estates; $201,800
• Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Sindy Williams-Harris, Lots 1-6 in Eagles Nest Estates; $201,800
• Jack E. Kandler and Kwang Cha Kandler, by and through Attorney in Fact Jack E. Kandler, to Betsy Pier, Lot 5 in Tyler Court Subdivision, 0.167 acres on KY 3431, and 0.737 acres on Chase Lane; $170,000
• Mark E. Wiggington Sr. and Beth A. Wiggington to Sean R. Muldoon, 0.24 acres on Lake Road; $395,000
• James H. Keller and Linda Keller, Larry Medius Woodyard and Carol June Woodyard to Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc., 0.68 acres on KY 1956 and Keller Road; $40,000
• Robert Durham, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Jason Sims and Maria Sims, Lot 3 in The Old Way Subdivision; $8,200, in case of Robert Durham v. Alice Gibson, et al
July 8
• Lois King to Michael Robinson and Sheila Robinson, 4.91 acres on Altamont Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Odessa Malicoat to London Three LLC, 0.40 acres on KY 490; $215,000
• Bridgett Bargo and James Bargo, Teresa L. Spurlock and John D. Spurlock to James E. Wombles, 1/4 acre in Laurel County; $35,000
• Deborah Patton and William Steve Patton to Deborah Patton and Jonathan Durham or survivor, 0.16 acres on Roosevelt Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Boshers and Luci Mickala Diane Boshers to Brittany Kay Houston and Tommy Chris Houston II or survivor, Lot 42 in Patton Meadows, Phase IV; $270,000
• Timothy Wagner and Doris Wagner to Timothy Jordan Wagner and Candice Wagner, aka Candace Wagner, or survivor, 1 acre on Windy Hills Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Valerie Eversole to Adam Kimball Franson and Melissa Ann Franson or survivor, 1.75 acres and 3.30 acres on Riverhill Church Road; $70,000
• James Tankersley to Tearle Sowders, Lot 31 in Timberland Forest Phase II; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Charlotte James and Kevin James to Robert Sparkman, land in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Donnie Bush to Kimberly Lauren Leffew and Steven Derrick Leffew, 0.652 acres on Edward Caldwell Road; $154,000
July 11
• L&N Federal Credit Union to Dylan James Bell and Megan Bell, 1.84 acres near KY 312; $120,000
• Patrick D. Young and Angela Young to Daniel Jason Trent and Mandy Trent, land on Myrtle Muster Road; $232,500
• Willa House to Kaylee Smallwood and Bradley Hobbs or survivor, Lot 7 in Addition to Golden Eagle Estates; $197,000
• Tyler Ramsey and Megan Ramsey to Teresa Moore and David Moore or survivor, 0.33 acres on John R. Jones Road; $30,000
• Laurel County Agricultural Extension Foundation Inc. to Laurel County Cooperative Extension District, 0.22 acres by County Extension Road, 0.47 acres, 0.69 acres and 1.86 acres near Dixie Street and County Extension Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Dilipkumar Patel to Bhavesh Patel, Lot 6 in Phase I of The Heritage; $289,546.73
• David Souders and Leah Souders to Todd Merida, 0.45 acres near Hawk Creek Road and KY 1956; $15,000
• McNeil Properties LLC to Johnny Collette and Vicky Collette, Lot 11 in Hidden Valley Estates; $15,000
• Jacob Daniel Neace and Karrie Ann Neace to Rob Hughes and Jessica Hughes, 1.31 acres on Edgewood Drive; $363,500
• Walter Ray Maxey and Norma Sue Maxey to PAK Holdings LLC, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $100,000
• Regan Danielle Rutledge to PAK Holding LLC, tract in Laurel County; $50,000
• T&W Properties LLC to Bluegrass Roots Investment Group LLC, Lot 42 in Commercial Park South Subdivision; $255,500
• Paul M. Todd and Bonnie Todd to Richard Brennan and Lorene Brennan, Lot 40 and Lot 10 in Wandaland Estates Subdivision; $300,000
• Sullivan Rentals LLC to SLLR, LLC, land in Dixie Park Addition to City of London; $35,000
• Craig M. Roper to David Jack Mangus and Nancy Elizabeth Mangus, Tract 8 in Kentucky Dream Land LLC Project; $55,000
• Wayne F. Gilreath and Linda M. Gilreath to Gregory K. Gilreath and Eula Gilreath, 12 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Elk Mtn. LLC to Martin Frederic Cox, 54.08 acres on KY 192; $308,000
• Robin Howard, Ann Renee Deason and Gary Tapscott to Kimberly Hundley and Austin Hundley, 33.19 acres on Old Hog Road; $393,800
