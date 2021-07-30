July 6
• Terry Rush and Anthony Rush, Vickie Hurley and Aaron Hurley, Tony Jackson and Norma Jackson and David Jackson and Devra Jackson to Vickie Hurley and Aaron Hurley, 7.63 acres on Willie Cheek Road and 0.46 acres on Cheek Lane; property division, no monetary consideration
July 7
• D&D Golf Carts Inc. to Darrell Hodge and Annette Hodge or survivor, 1.8 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Ricky Dale Snyder, Edward Lynn Snyder and Kim Snyder, Denny Snyder and Jamie Snyder and Sheila Smith to Timothy Brian Snyder and April Snyder, 1 acre on KY 1189; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carlos Randall Couch and Vickie Couch to Carlos Derrick Gilbert and Kari Gilbert, 1.21 acres and 0.92 acres on Pine Top Road; $231,000
July 8
• Ronald Packer to Aaron Grubb and Rachel Jeffrey or survivor, land on KY 3009; $173,000
• Jack Steelman to Earl Baker and Catherine Baker, Lots 16, 17, and 18 in Clay Subdivision; $101,000
• Kathryn J. Milster to Jason Wesley Sprinkles and Amy L. Sprinkles, Lot 56 of Westridge Estates; $231,000
• Edward Hughes and Edward Daniel Smallwood, co-executors of Estate of Rosie Hughes, to Edward Daniel Smallwood, Lots 23 and 24 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Edward Daniel Smallwood to Edward Lee Hughes Jr., Lots 23 and 24 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Delores Faye Brock, also known as (aka) Fay Brock, to Austin Robinson, 1.05 acres on KY 552; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Delores F. Brock, aka Delores Faye Brock, aka Fay Brock to Delores Faye Brock and Joy Robinson as custodian for Bayleigh Hensley, land in Laurel County; joint ownership with survivorship, no monetary consideration
• James Bundy and Melissa Bundy to Gail Perry James and Jodi Renee James, 2.99 acres on Cabin Creek Road; $359,000
• Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse and The Cloyd Family Trust, by Sharon Dyehouse, trustee to Leah McGee and Jason McGee, Lot 1 in Cloyd Subdivision; $17,000
July 9
• Dexter W. Mason and Terri Lynn Mason to Luke T. Moore and Katie M. Moore, 0.167 acres, 0.26 acres, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Otha Lewis Subdivision; $135,000
• William Trevor George to Raymond l. Buttery, 94/100 acres on KY 490; $200,000
• Marlene Caudill and Jeffrey R. and Charlene Worley and Wendell Worley to Ethan Worley, Lot 9 in Green Meadows Estates; $75,000
• Marlene Arthur and Brian to Brian Arthur, 1.01 acres on Rush Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Joey Mitchell to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.025 acres, 0.015 acres and 0.008 acres on Sandy Lane; $24,500
• David Dixon to Robert Rush and Yvonne Rush, 1.78 acres on Rolling Hills Drive; $30,000
• Scott Barry Robinson, aka Bary Scott Robinson, to Angelia Combs, aka Angelia Combs York, and Larry York or survivor, 2.42 acres and 1 acre on Helvetia Road; $339,000
• David A. Procopio and Andrea J. Holecek to Ashley Atkins, 0.66 acres, 20.28 acres and 3.17 acres on Willie Cheek Road; $525,000
• Betty Lewis Watkins Stooksbury to Steven Walker Hirsch, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Caperton Subdivision; $164,500
• D&D Golf Carts Inc. to Darrell Hodge Jr. and Donna Hodge or survivor, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in McCann Subdivision; $1
• Marsha Hodge to Christopher Layton Millard, Lot 3 in Ravenwood Estates Subdivision; $50,000
• Carl Hodge to Brandon Carl Hodge, 5.09 acres on Carl Buis Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James D. Couch and Brenda K. Couch to NGA Kim Thi Nguyen, Lot 7 in Riverview Subdivisioin; $10,000
• The Estate of Joseph Robert Krusa, by Dan W. Stowers, executor, to Markeeta Hyde, 0.352 acres on Chesnut Drive; $191,000
July 12
• Arnold L. Creech and Kim Creech, aka Kimberly Creech, to Amanda Kay Vigeant and Austin Brett Vigeant, 0.10 acre and 1 acre on Abutment Road; $238,000
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Chris McHargue and Erika J. McHargue, 10.12 acres on Martin Lane; $636,000
• Cindy Madden, formerly known as (fka) Cindy Barrett and William Madden, aka Billy Madden, to Adam Sean Rose and Emily Rose; Lot 81 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $246,500
• Linda Cornett, executrix of Estate of Joe Dale Cornett, and Linda Cornett to True Choice Development LLC, Lots 10, 11 and 12 in Johnson Addition; $22,000
• Paul Anthony Jones, administrator of Estate of Reeta Howard Jones, to James Barry Howard and Rita Howard, 0.95 acres on KY 490; $62,000
• Joanie Lynn Schuler to Michael Showalter, 0.28 acres on KY 490; $99,000
• Stephen W. Cecil and Marjorie Cecil, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Financial Inc., Lot 5 in Timberland Forest Subdivision, Phase 1; $48,610, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Financial Inc. v. Steven W. Cecil, et al
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Mid South Capital Partners LP, 25.43 acres on KY 552; $235,000, in case of Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. Starlena Robbins-Kusiak, Walter K. Kusiak, Star Robbins and Company inc., et al
• Charles W. Felts and Deborah Felts to Rita Kay Jones and Keith Alan Jones, 1.71 acres on Rooks Branch Road; $5,000
• Thelma Hacker, as successor co-trustee of Dora Verna Stafford Revocable Trust, and Anthony Lewis, as successor co-trustee of Dora Verna Stafford Revocable Trust, to Sammy L. Vernon and Gina Vernon, 97.285 acres on Dean Hundley Road; $445,500
• Betty Lou Burns Hammack to Billy Roark and Angela Roark, 3.05 acres on Amanda Lane; $24,000
• LaDonna Kidd and Zach Kidd and Angela Caudill to Yvonne D. Collins, Lot 2 of Elfish Lewis Division; $120,000
• Chad Ryan Creech and Tonya Creech to Ryan Anthony Creech, land near Clearview Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles R. Jones to Megan Raymond and Daniel James Raymond, Lot 71 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, First Addition; $185,900
• Danny J. Holland and Lesley Ann Holland to Kelly Pittman, land on Rosa Bud Lane; $86,400
July 13
• Ola Ruth Reinking to Kristie Rochelle Lipps, tracts on 7th Street; $18,000
• Wendell Merritt and Martha Rose Merritt, aka Rose Merritt, to Wendell Merritt and Martha Rose Merritt, aka Rose Merritt, land in Laurel County; free gift with survivorship, no monetary consideration
• Joyce A. Horn, Susan McDonald and Philip A. McDonald, Jennifer Robinson and Norman R. Robinson, Sharon Smith and Michael T. Smith to Jeffrey A. Horn, 1.556 acres near Wet Green Dale Street and North Florence Street; $5,000
• Jody K. Binder, Tammy Renee M. Blair and Tony Blair, Jerry N. Binder and Tonya Binder, Patricia Binder to Wade Hoskins and Virginia Hoskins, 5.02 acres on KY 80 and Hawk Creek Road; $80,000
• Chester Mosley and Carol Jean Mosley to Carol Mosley Whitaker and William Wayne Whitaker, land on McWhorter Road and 1/10 acre on Mosley Road; $32,500
• McDonalds Real Estate Company, through James F. Riggs Sr., to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on U.S. 25 and South Laurel Road; $8,575
