July 8
• Deborah Greer Gift Trust, Dale Greer TTEE to Cumberland Consulting Inc., 2.22 acres on Fariston Road; $325,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Zachary Scott Davidson and Staci Nicole Davidson, Lot 51 in Fawn Valley Estates; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Sophie Mae Crumpler, formerly known as (fka) Sophie Mae Bundy, and Steve Kirby Crumpler to Steve Kirby Crumpler, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Roland Dale Robinson and Teresa Robinson to Hacker Brothers Inc., 71.14 acres and 35.14 acres on Lamero Cruise Road; $220,000
• Gray Developments Inc. to Jontai McQueen, Lots 9, 11, 23 and 16 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $80,000
• Vernon Mitchel and Betty Mitchell to Tara DePalma and Vincent DePalma, Lot 226 of Phase VIII of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $470,000
• Winford Bowling, also known as (aka) Winfred Bowling, to Wallena Bowling, tracts in Laurel and Clay County line, 5 acres in Clay County and Lot 10 in Alex Proffitt estate; $28,000
• Ivison Jewellson and Chelsey Jewellson to Tara M. Hart, Lot 6 in Block E of Sandy Hill Subdivision; $161,000
• Timothy J. McNeilly and Joanne G. McNeilly to Walter T. Briggs and Anita T. Briggs, 1.5 acres on East KY 80; $265,000
• William E. Barrett and Janet Barrett, Barbara Smallwood and Donald Smallwood and Harold L. Barrett and Cynthia Barrett to James C. Baker and Cynthia C. Baker, 2.20 acres near Barrett Road; $25,000
July 9
• Terrelle Sutton and Kelly Sutton to Barbara Phillips, 0.17 acres on John Parker Road $34,900
• John Lee Bruner and Vina Bruner to Jack C. Bruner, 10.20 acres on Mahan Avenue; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Swafford & Young Construction C to Corey Corum and Kelly Mykal Corum, Lot 55 in Elk Run Estates, Phase II; $200,000
• Kim Cox to Aaron T. Cox and Kelsey M. Jervis, 1/4 acre on Mahan Avenue and .4 acres on Ford Street; $105,000
• Eva Harris and William Harris to Anita Diane Messer, 1.08 acres on Radford Road; $5,000
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Michael Casley, tract in Laurel County and 3/4 acres on Kemper Mill Road; $100,000
• Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Gregory Wade Patrick as Trustee of Conrad Gold Star Family Residence Trust, Lot 31 in Elk Run Estates, Phase II; gift, no monetary consideration
July 10
• Cheryl Gwynne Moore Chedester, trustee of the Richard and Billie Moore Irrevocable Trust to Cheryl Gwynne Moore Chedester, 17.97 acres on Lake View Drive; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Sean W. Disney and Angela M. Disney to Robert Gehring Jr. and Betty Gehring or survivor, Lot 8 in Wandaland Estates Subdivision; $220,000
• Anthony Workman and Nancy Workman to Jaron K. Reynolds, Lot 4 in Piney Grove Subdivision; $132,000
• Robin Tumpak and John Joseph Tumpak and Willard Radford and Janice Radford to Johnna Tumpak, 0.60 acres on Radford Road and KY 1376; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tabitha Hammack and Scott Hammack, Jerry Amon Belcher, Daniel Belcher and Phyllis Smith to Adam Belcher, 0.44 acres on Roy Dugger Road; estate settlement of Gloria Faye Belcher, no monetary consideration
• Tabitha Hammack and Scott Hammack, Jerry Amon Belcher, Daniel Belcher and Adam Belcher to Phyllis Smith, 20 acres near Gross Road; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
• Steve Pfeffer and Adele Newlon Pfeffer and Terence Breeden and Melissa Breeden to Logan McKenzy Gay, Lot 7 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase II; $45,000
• Ronnie Keith Hale to Sean McClarrie, Lot 1 in Country View Subdivision $145,000
• Monroe Mitchell and Opal Mitchell to Travis Revis, 0.87 acres on House-Gilbert Road; $180,000
• Tracy Lynn Asher and James David Asher to James David Asher, Lot 36 in Hopewell Estates, Phase III; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
July 13
• Kenneth Petrey to I.C. Perry, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $2,500
• Roscoe Keith Bruner and Margaret Bruner to Cleveland L. Bruner and Shirley Bruner, land on Roscoe Bruner Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Raymond Dustin Smith, aka Raymond D. Smith, and Samanthi Le'an Smith to Michael Carpenter and Leisa Carpenter, Lot 27 in Crown Point Subdivision; $186,000
• Hazard Services Inc., by and through Roy Sharp, Roy Sharp and Sue Sharp to Roy Stanton Sharp, 0.084 acres on Beechwood Drive and Lot 117 in Phase II of The Oaks of London; $186,000
• Donna Kennedy and John D. Kennedy, aka J.D. Kennedy, to John Keaton Kennedy, 1.76 acres on Glenview Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Connie Arthur, co-executrix of Estate of Bonnie Louise Johnson, and Paula Murphy, col-executrix of Estate of Bonnie Louise Johnson, to Connie Arthur, co-executrix of Descretionary Supplemental Care Trust; 13 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• McNeil Properties LLC to Letha M. Byrd, 0.509 acres on Rooks Branch Road; $165,000
July 14
• Sandy Napier and William F. Napier, Carolyn Cox and Joyce Reese to Andrew Carr III and Kelly Carr, 9.30 acres, 13.33 acres and 1.08 acres on Holly Grove Road; $110,900
• Brent Romaines and Linda Romaines to Brandon Tyree and Morgan Tyree, 6.3761 acres on Holly Grove Road; $29,000
• Ermon Baxter and Angela Baxter to Ronald Vannorstran and Theresa Vannorstran, 26 acres in Laurel County; $50,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation, land in Laurel County; $16,000, in case of J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation v. John Goldsberry, aka John H. Goldsberry and Rita Smith
• Michael G. Calloway and Beverly N. Calloway to Jonathan M. Dozier, Lot 31 in Golden Eagle Estates, Scott Addition, Phase II; $190,000
• Leslie McQueen and Phyllis McQueen to Tresa Renee McQueen Nantz and Joshua Cain McQueen, 0.505 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Baxter Bledsoe Jr. to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, land on U.S. 25 near Powers Lane; $120,000
• Donna Blanton Collier and Robbie Ellis Collier to John W. Clinton, 0.13 acres on Blanton Lane; $5,000
• Norman Theo Allen and Evelyn Allen, Darrell Allen and Tonya Allen to Justin Allen, 15.87 acres on Lick Creek and Rough Creek; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Norman Theo Allen and Evelyn Allen, Darrell Allen and Tonya Allen to Darrick Allen, 11.36 acres on Conley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
July 15
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Jacob Floyd and Caitlin Floyd, two tracts of 0.71 acres each on Nora Belle Road; $129,000
• TBS Properties LLC to Jeff Barnett and Jenny Barnett, 2.21 acres on Park Hill Road; $136,00
• Kentucky Lodging & Development Company Inc. to Incommercial Net Lease PST 2 1.756 acres on KY 192 (Dollar General store site); $1,127,317.93
• Barney McClure and Victoria McClure to Peggy Martin, 1 acre on Johnson Road; $66,000
• Ashley Marie Gray and Robert Herman Gray to Nathan Collett, Lot 120 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $135,000
• Sharon Lynn Hale, aka Sharyn Lynn Hale, to Timothy Wayne Jones II, Lots 23 and 24 in Spring Cut Circle Subdivision; $126,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to PAK Holdings LLC, Lots 35, 37, and 38 in Elmer Rush Subdivision; $59,000 in case of U.S. Bank National Association v. Tammy Brown as heir to estate of Sandra Caudill aka Sandra F. Caudill aka Sandra Darlene Caudill aka Sandra D. Caudill, and Robin Fruen as heir to estate of Sandra Caudill aka Sandra F. Caudill aka Sandra Darlene Caudill aka Sandra D. Caudill, to Tammy Brown as Administrix of estate of Sandra Caudill aka Sandra F. Caudill aka Sandra Darlene Caudill aka Sandra D. Caudill; property transfer, no monetary consideration
July 16
• Roger Dale Jones and Julie Marie Jones to Devin M. Gaffney and Ada Marie Gaffney, 0.59 acres on Sherman Lane North; $225,000
• Tammy Sue Bargo to Johnny R. Lawson, 1 acre on Rooks Branch Road; $155,000
• Linda Sue Brummett, Frank Brummett II and Leslie Brummett to Anthony Clyde Wortham, 27.44 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $45,000
• Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn to Ian W. Napier and Kelly N. Napier, Lot 24 in Meadowbrook Chateau Subdivision; $168,800
• Cheryl Gwynne Moore Chedester to Dexter Mason and Terri Mason, 17.97 acres on Lake View Drive; $6,000
• William D. Campbell and Patricia S. Campbell, William D. Campbell and/or Patricia S. Campbell, trustee or successor of William D. Campbell Revocable Trust to Patricia S. and/or William D. Campbell, trustee or successor of Patricia S. Campbell Revocable Trust, two tracts of 1/2 acre each on Goodin Lane, 0.64 acres on Brandon Road, 0.56 acres on Goodin Lane and 13.82 acres ob KY 3430; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• William M. Howdeshell and Elizabeth Howdeshell to David A. Maiden and Jaime J. Maiden, 3.14 acres on Wyan Road; $41,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Mid America Mortgage Inc., land on Slate Lick Road; $59,900, in case of Mid America Mortgage Inc. v. Paul J. Carson, Patricia J. Carson and United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development
• Eugene Feltner and Rosetta Feltner to Donald Asher and Rebecca Asher or survivor, 13.61 acres on Moore Valentine Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., land in Laurel County; $36,052, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Kathy H. Vires aka Kathleen Vires aka Kathleen H. Vires, Forcht Bank N.A., successor to Laurel National Bank
• Judy McKnight, Stacy Diane Bosquez and Vince Bosquez to Joseph McKnight and Trudy McKnight, 55.7 acres on Maple Grove Road; $250,000
• Phillip Michael Morgan to Andrew Saylor and Makayla Saylor, land on Nantz Cemetery Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jack C. Bruner to John Lee Bruner and Vina Bruner, 8.15 acres on Mahan Avenue; interest in property, no monetary consideration
