July 1
• Citizens Bank to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 1 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase II, 14.632 acres; $78,900
• Citizens Bank to Remax Signature Realty Inc., 6.431 acres, Lot 71 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase II; $30,000
• David Lakes and Cassandra Lakes to Elizabeth Ann Smith and Timmy Smith, Lot 8 in Westwood Phase I; $132,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Baymont Homes LLC, Lot 37 in Fawn Valley Estates; $15,000
• Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, land on Slate Ridge Road; $1
• Charles Hundley and Violet Faye Wardrup Hundley, Margie Avis Wardrup Bowling, David King and Linda Darlene Wardrup King to William L. Bruner IV, 1.76 acres on Glenview Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• William L. Bruner IV to David King and Linda King, 1.76 acres on Glenview Road, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Charles Hundley and Violet Faye Wardrup Hundley, Margie Avis Wardrup Bowling, David King and Linda Darlene Wardrup King to William L. Bruner IV, 1.77 acres on Glenview Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• William L. Bruner IV to Charles Hundley and Violet Faye Wardrup Hundley, 1.77 acres on Glenview Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Teri Mafett (same individual as Teri Schott) to PAK Holdings LLC, Lot 6 in Oak Ridge Subdivision; deed clarification, no monetary consideration
• PAK Holding LLC to Arnold W. Arnett, Lot 6 in Oak Ridge Subdivision; $125,000
July 3
• Stanley Brock and Etna Brock to Darrell D. Napier, Lot 55 in Cardinal Heights Subdivision, Phase 2; $115,000
• Amanda Fugate, formerly known as Amanda Garrett, and Terry Fugate to Alex Patrick Batsche and Jacklyne Batsche, 2 acres on Echo Valley Road; $10,000
• James Thomas Sawyers to Shirley R. Sawyers, land on Sinking Creek Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Regions Bank to Penny Bullock and Robert Bullock, 33.13 acres on Baker Ridge Road; $99,000
• Joshua Patterson and Janessa R. Patterson to Thomas R. Beuckelacre and Sharon E. Beuckelacre, land on Ky. 552; $121,000
• Crystal M. Sizemore and Jarrod H. Sizemore to William D. Shearer. 1.12 acres near Prewitt Cemetery Road; $92,000
• Donna Melton and Tim Melton and Brenda Trammell and Danny Trammell to Avawam Estates LLC and Freeman Branch LLC, 0.49 acres on Freeman Branch Road; $10,000
• James Trujillo and Melissa Trujillo to Zachary Nolan, land on Burnett Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
