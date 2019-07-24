July 15
• Estate of Darrell B. Smith, by and through Shannon A. Smith, executor to Shannon A. Smith, land on Kentucky Hollow Road; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Warren Curtis and Donna Riley to Benjamin Wayne Jones, 1.12 acres on Cherry Hill Road; $12,500
• William Edward White and Jacqueline White to James Edward White, Benjamin T. White, Deborah J. Neel, Jeffery D. White, Diane Veenman, David B. White and Teri Walsh, 100 acres and 2 acres on Sinking Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jeremy Collett and Sonja Collett, and Kenny Kemper and Kendra Kemper to Madison N. Ball and Khristian H. Ball or survivor, 0.14 acres, Lot 26 of Tom Shields Subdivision and Lot 25 of Thomas S. Shields Subdivision; $120,000
• Farmer and Besch Developments LLC to Rodric Harris, land on Black Road; $129,900
• Premier Land of London LLC, by and through authorized agent, Amber Lancaster to Lynne Properties by authorized agent Sherry Watkins, Lot 5 in River Oaks, Phase 1; $10,750
• Linda Sizemore to Pam Wagers, Sherri Miller, Vicky Hyde and Greg Sizemore, Lots 29, 30 and 31 in Evans Subdivision and Lots 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39 in Evans Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
July 16
• Roscoe Powell also known as (aka) Ed Powell, Carolyn Lipster, Lowell Powell and Karen Powell, June Boswell and Paul C. Boswell, April Irvin and Danny Irvine and Randy Powell and Kimberly Powell to Cindy Powell, 0.75 acres on Robinson Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brenda K. Lawson to Larry E. Lawson, 21.09 acres on D Anders Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Donnie Mills and Kristi Mills (same individual as Kristi Hamblin) to Jenne L. Edwards and John Edwards, 0.75 acres on Slate Ridge Church Road; $133,000
• Mildred Brewer Hacker to Tracy Hacker and Amie Hacker, 20.42 acres on Ky. 830; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Tracy Hacker and Amie Hacker to Mitchell S. Cook and Kazzi King, 3.24 acres on Ky. 830; $105,000
• David Souders and Leah Souders to William D. McIntosh and Sandra M. McIntosh, 0.91 acres on Hawk Ridge Road; no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Billy D. Deaton and Judy A. Deaton or survivor, 33.73 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $150,000, in case of Fortress Properties LLC and Majeed Nami v. Brooks Diversified LLC
July 16
• Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. formerly known as (fka) Bearings Inc., surviving entity of Bruening Bearings Inc. to Woodlee-Freeman Properties Inc., 0.540 acres on L & N Railroad; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Mecca Lynn Howard and James Howard to Freddy Humfleet and Venetia Humfleet; land in Laurel County; $10,000
• Barbara Scalf to Freddy Humfleet and Venetia Humfleet, land in Laurel County; $10,000ß
• Diana S. Hess and Raymond David Hess to Virgil Sizemore, 0.56 acres on Harrod's Branch Road; $45,000
July 17
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Redbud Development LLC, Lot 86 in Elk Run Estates, Phase II; $23,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to BGB Construction Limited Liability Company, Lot 32 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 36 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase Ii; $23,000
• Stephen Morris to Andrew Conigillo III and Vickie Lynn Conigillo, land on Whitley Road; $34,000
• Clarence Wardrup and Bernice Wardrup to James W. Kiser and Regina D. Allen, .85 acres on Hawk Creek and 0.27 acres on P.L. Hubbard Road; $135,000
• David Charles Kish and Edelen Kish to Thomas Gene Kish, 0.50 acres on Gross Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• David Charles Kish and Edelen Kish to David Lee Kish and Emma Kish, 0.40 acres on Gross Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• David Charles Kish and Edelen Kish to Thomas Gene Kish,, 1 acre on Gross Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles R. Bowling to Rhonda Deaton, Lot 12 in Pine Lodge Subdivision; $29,000
• Darcus Neace to Floyd Collins and Sherry Collins, 1 acre on Tom Cat Trail and 4.14 acres on Ky. 1305; $249,900
• Triple C Investments LLC to Billy J. Morgan, 0.52 acres on East Pittsburg Church Road; $25,000
• Keith Wells and Janice Wells to Dylan Messer and Regan Messer, 0.40 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $45,700
• John Thomas Dorraugh, by and through Linda Cooper George Dorraugh, and Linda Cooper George Dorraugh to Charles Edwin Balderston and Cristie Anne Balderston, 4 acres near Long Branch and land on Abutment Road; $169,000
• Jeff Johnson to Kenneth Todd Hines, 3.600 acres on Ky. 552, aka West Pine Hill Road; $35,000
• Jesse Caudill and Misty Caudill to John Chesnut, land on R.C. Ledington Lane; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
July 18
• Barbara J. Garland to Christina Allen, 0.2 acres on North Haskew Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood, 1.7 acres on Bentley Road; $49,500, in case of PennyMac Loan Servicing LLC v. Jonathan Turner and Alexandria Turner
• Kimberly M. MacKinnon, co-executor of The Estate of Betty J. Hendrix and Gerald S. Hendrix, co-executor of The Estate of Betty J. Hendrix, Kimberly Michelle Hendrix MacKinnon aka Kimberly M. MacKinnon and Michael T. MacKinnon, Susan Denise Hendrix Tuck and Charles Tuck Jr., Edward Joseph Hendrix and Mary Hendrix, Christopher Duane Hendrix and Sherri Lynne Hendrix, Gerald Scott Hendrix aka Gerald Hendrix, and Robert Warren Lunt III and Samantha Lee Lunt to LG Rentals LLC, 0.68 acres on Caudill Road; $11,500
• Derek Wolfe to Jarrod H. Sizemore and Crystal M. Sizemore, land on Ky. 312; $127,000
