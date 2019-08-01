July 23
• Charlie Parker and Glenda Parker to Bobby Parker and Betty Parker, 30 acres on Winding Blade Road; $185,000
• Polly Jane Williams to Forrester Baker Jr. and Ernestine Baker, 1 acre on Baker Road; $2,000
• Norma Harner to Matthew Donny Mitchell and Amber Elizabeth Mitchell, Lots 18, 19, 20, 21 in Earl Bowles Subdivision; $141,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to U.S. National Association as trustee as successor tin interest of Bank of America National Association, Lot 22 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $90,000, in case of U.S. National Bank Association as trustee of Bank of America, et al, v. Ron Rotondi, unknown spouse of Ron Rotondi, Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Laurel
• Edna Mae Baker, Roger Lynn Bales, Lisa Jo Gomez and Jeff Gomez, Deborah Ann Hardin, Jimmy Bales and Robin Bales, Clyde Bales and Peggy Bales, Judy Price and Phil Price, Amy Loretta Root and John Edward Root, Alta Suann Bales to Brian Clark Bales and Linda Beth Bales, 1.23 acres and 0.42 acres on Topton Road; $5,800
• Edna Mae Baker, Roger Lynn Bales, Lisa Jo Gomez and Jeff Gomez, Deborah Ann Hardin, Clyde Bales and Peggy Bales, Judy Price and Phil Price, Amy Loretta Root and John Edward Root, Alta Suann Bales, Brian Clark Bales and Linda Beth Bales to Jimmy Bales and Robin Bales, 1.20 acres and 0.98 acres on Topton Road; $5,800
• Sandra Doan to Walter A. Bowman, 1 acre on Ky. 30; no monetary consideration
• Nora Chesnutt to Arby O'Dell and Ann Jewell O'Dell, 45 acres in Laurel County; $3,000
• James E. Wombles to Leonard Rush, Lot 40 in Thunderbird Village; $110,000
• Premium Development to CanAmerica Homes LLC, Lot 25 in Fawn Valley Estates; $20,000
• Jamie Scott Davenport to Michelle Woords, Lots 1, 2, 3 in Block L of 2nd Haskew Addition or division to City of Corbin and Lots 11, 12, 13, 14 in Block J in Knox County; $15,000
• Billy Ray House and Alice House to Major James Allen and Beverly Allen, land on McClure Bridge Road; $7,500
• Earl Smith and Rosa J. Smith to Eddie Smith and Karla Smith, 0.81 acres on Cameron Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation (KHIC) to Sebastian Mullis and Leah Bevins, 0.5193 acres near Level Green Road; land contract, no monetary consideration
• Homer Dwayne Mills and Delta Mills to Bobbie Elswick, Lot 25 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $155,000
• John Colwell to Phillip W. Morris, 10 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $40,000
• Robert Stewart and Donna Stewart to Thelma C. Combs, Lot 10 in Whitney Court Subdivison; $125,000
• Jonathan William Couch and Jessica D. Couch to Emily B. Henson, Lot 9 in Country View Subdivision, Phase III; $121,000
July 24
• Willard K. Ball and Lindsey D. Ball to Jimmy Smith, 0.90 acres on Betty Lane; $155,000
• Jessica Danielle Davis and Denvil Ray Davis to Natasha Leann Sizemore, Lots 47 and 48 in Golden Eagle Estates; $154,000
• Nancy Rolen to Teresa Young and Anthony Young, Lot 19 in Woods Bends Inc. Subdivision; $38,500
• Lisa K. Miller to John Nose and Judy Nose, 4.31 acres on Pine Top Road; $20,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Redbud Development LLC, Lot 70 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Roger Hoskins and Debbie Hoskins to James Frazier and Sharon Frazier, 0.24 acres on Wyan Road; $23,000
• Ricky Levi Cooper, co-executor of estates of Levi Cooper, and Marlene Atilano Spencer, co-executor of estate of Levi Cooper to Brison Nicholas Tompkins, 0.510 acres and 0.48 acres on Wood Creek Lake; $78,100
• Charles Garland and Jennifer Baker to David Hood and Crystal Hood or survivor, Lot 17 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $171,500
• Charles Dotson and Colleen Dotson to Tyler R. Nunn and Heather A. Nunn, 2 acres on Ky. 490; $145,000
• Marvin Isaacs and Kendra Isaacs to Lacey S. Grimes and Cody D. Grimes, Lot 69 in Westridge Estates; $125,000
July 25
• Jacob Robinson and Makayla Robinson to Vernon Hicks and Judy Hicks, land in Laurel Count; $1
• Vernon Hicks and Judy Hicks to James Sawyers, land in Laurel County; $38,000
• Ed Zuger and Carin Zuger to Clyde Ray Carter and Emily Rose Bunch, Lots 7, 7A, 8 and 8A in Sandy Hills Subdivision; $155,000
• Michael A. Brandenburg and Alberta Brandenburg to Dennis R. Turner and Rayla E. Turner, 1 acre near Mt. Zion Church; $119,000
• Teresa Muncy and Lonnie Edwards to George M. Bostock and Deborah J. Bostock, land in Laurel County; $105,000
• Chase Ryan Hurst and Lindsay R. Hurst to Tristan D. Eversole and Katelynn B. Eversole, Lot 16 in Westwood Phase II; $152,500
• Jerry M. Holland and Angela R. Holland to Rodney Allen Wilson and Sheila E. Wilson, Lot 3 in Laurel Mobile Home Estates; $145,000
• Tonya Payne to Tim Jones and Kathy Jones or survivor, land on Old Laurel River Road; $1
• Demian Cory Payne to Tim Jones and Kathy Jones or survivor, land on Old Laurel River Road; $1
• Jessica Diane Payne to Tim Jones and Kathy Jones or survivor, land on Old Laurel River Road; $1
• The Dora Verna Stafford Revocable Living Trust, through co-trustees Anthony Lewis and Thelma Hacker to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.083 acres on U.S. 25 near Ky. 2041 and 0.071 acres on U.S. 25; $1,000
• Freeman Branch LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.137 acres near Interstate 75 and U.S. 25; $4,000
• Estill Bryan Robinson also known as (aka) Bryan Robinson to Kimberly S. Hampton, aka Kimberly S. Robinson, 0.59 acres on Helvetia Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Estill Bryan Robinson also known as (aka) Bryan Robinson to Kimberly S. Hampton, aka Kimberly S. Robinson, 0.62 acres on Helvetia Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Baxter Bledsoe Jr. and Donta Evans to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 0.259 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Henry Madison Magee aka Henry Matt Magee to City of London, 39,80 acres on East Fourth Street and CSX Railroad and 16.15 acres on East 4th Street and Ky. 472; $270,000
• Joann Belt to Nancy Sue Belt, 50 acres on Slate Lick Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
July 26
• Edward Brock to Lori Brock, 1.14 acres on Gross Road and Ky. 1535; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Fortress Properties LLC to Blue Star Properties of Kentucky LLC, 20 acres on East Laurel Road; $190,000
• Baxmax LLC to Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant Inc., Lot 1 of Regency Park South Commercial Subdivision Development; land on West Ky. 192; $1,200,000
• Lance Bruner and Robin Bruner to Andrea Marie Gregory, 6.73 acres on Paris Karr Road; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Lois Carolyn Mathis aka Carol Mathis to Donnie Wagner and Patricia Wagner, Lot 4 in Norman Drive Extension of Rolling Acres Subdivision; $20,000
• Pamela Chadwell to Kenneth M. Robinson and Dale Anna Robinson or survivor, 2.61 acres on Ky. 472 and Bowman Road; $1
• Lane R. Young and Megan Nicole Young to Roy Collins and Jennifer Collins, Lot 3 in Phase 1 of The Heritage; $370,000
• Phillip McDonald and Susan McDonald to Tammy Auston and Kenneth Fairwick, Lot 7 in Angel Acres Subdivision; $33,000
• Velma Flannery, Sammy Gene Flannery and Tammy Flannery to CoLine Properties LLC, land on McWhorter Road; $70,000
