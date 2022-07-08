June 15
• Fritts Properties LLC to Kaitlyn Baker, Lot 9 in Hidden Valley Subdivision; $249,900
• Susan C. Rice and Clarence E. Rice to Christopher Adam Rice and Sonia Loroussi Rice, land on Spring Cut Road; $170,000
• Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn to James D. Vaughn and Brenda G. Vaughn, 0.56 acres on Ridings-Mitchell Creek Road and Alpine Pass; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charlie Jason Thompson and Susan Thompson and Brian Keith Thompson and Kimberly Thompson to Charlie Jason Thompson and Susan Thompson, 1 1/2 acres on Old Colony Road and tract on Dixie Highway; 1/2 interest, no monetary consideration
• Charlie Jason Thompson and Susan Thompson and Brian Keith Thompson and Kimberly Thompson to Charlie Jason Thompson and Susan Thompson and Brian Thompson and Kimberly Thompson; 4.19 acres on U.S. 25; property division, no monetary consideration
• Patricia H. Coffey to Zachary Coffey and Steven Coffey, 9.56 acres on KY 2239; $300,000
June 16
• Derek Osborne and Brittany Osborne to Donna Marie Kee and Roger Alvin Kee or survivor, Lots 20 and 21 in Edgewater Estates; $439,000
• Homer Landon Weaver to Marcus Davis, 3 acres on Shackleford Road; $180,000
• Anthony B. Garcia, aka (also known as) Anthony Garcia, to Rebecca Gregory, 2.99 acres on KY 30; $24,000
• Lena F. Cosmah, by and through Attorney in Fact John C. Wright, to Payton Lashaye King, 1/10 acre tract in Pittsburg; $9,000
• Monroe Grubb and Sudie Grubb to Stephen Thompson, 13.74 acres on Cole Road; $50,000
• Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood to Burnie Rogers and Saundra Rogers, Lot 2 in Sunray Subdivision; $190,000
• Michael Wayne Storm to M. Seth Reeves, trustee, to Michael Wayne Storm, 2 acres and 1/10 acre in Laurel County; property trust, no monetary consideration
• Michael Wayne Storm to M. Seth Reeves, trustee, to Michael Wayne Storm, 165 acres and tract in Laurel County; property trust, no monetary consideration
• Jeffrey A. Horn to Darrell Horn, 1.56 acres on West Green Dale Street and North Florence Street; $5,000
June 17
• James E. Wombles to Bharatbhi Patel and Mann R. Patel, 3.54 acres on U.S. 25; $250,000
• Paul Cooney and Jennifer Cooney to Luke Cooney and Lynette Cooney or survivor, 1.87 acres on Slate Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Paul Cooney and Jennifer Cooney to Luke Cooney and Lynette Cooney or survivor, 1.86 acres on Slate Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Winton Nicholson and Thelma J. Nicholson to Danny Coffey and Logan Coffey, Daniel G. Coffey and Matti Cornelius Coffey and David C. Coffey and Kierra Truesdale Coffey, 45 acres near Greenmount Victory Road; $200,000
• Timothy Adam Johnson to Denver Bargo and Sherry Bargo, 0.25 acres on Copley Road; $25,000
• Janice Whitaker, trustee of The Janice Whitaker Revocable Trust, to Charles Wade Jenkins, 17.64 acres on U.S. 25 (Douglas Boulevard); $680,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Brandy Joe Johnson and Joy Johnson, Lots 19 and 20 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $28,000
• James Norman Harris, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Savannah Engle, 4.57 acres on Conley Road; $91,000, in case of Roy Schott v. Estate of James Norman Harris
• Joshua D. Hammons and Laura L. Hammons to Michial L. Johnson and Lisa Rae Johnson, 3.56 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $175,000
