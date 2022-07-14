June 17
• Stanley Reed to Nicky Hoskins and Misty Hoskins or survivor, 1.779 acres on Tom Cat Trail; $25,000
• Dawn Marie Caldwell to John Samuel Caldwell, 1.15 acres on Mill Creek Road; $1, divorce settlement
• Anthony Hibbard and Molly Hibbard to George M. Long III and Kimberly Long, 3 acres on Holly Lane; $500,000
June 20
• Aileen Smith to Brenda Farley and Matthew Farley, 1 acre on Mill Creek Road; $175,000
• James Rudder, by Attorney-in-Fact Shirlene Rudder, and Shirlene Rudder to Randall Dixon and Kayla Lashae Dixon, 0.68 acres on Coal Bank Road; $120,000
• Betty Day to Courtney Pressley, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Fritts Properties LLC to Frederick Vandermark and Mary Vandermark, Lot 14 in Hidden Valley Subdivision; $239,000
• Kevin Sizemore and Kristy Sizemore to Madison Paige Farmer and Mitchell Frederick, 0.98 acres on KY 229; $209,900
• Arthur Thomas Hurley and Brenda Lou Hurley to Teresa Ann Morgan, 1 acre on Mt. Zion Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jeffrey Lee Jackson to Robert Michael Woody and Rachel Marie Woody, 0.95 acres on Pawnee Trail; $356,000
June 21
• George E. Compton and Martha Compton to Eric Messer and Elizabeth Messer or survivor, 8.97 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $435,000
• Randall Lee Jackson, also known as (aka) Randell Lee Jackson, and Vickie Jackson to Amanda Polly and Jimmy Polly or survivor, 2 acres in Laurel County; $340,000
• Curtis B. Collins to William F. Neal and Debbie L. Neal, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $40,000
• BNDH, LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.014 acres on KY 1189; $2,000
• BNDH, LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.192 acres on KY 1189; $23,500
• The Estate of Donald McGee, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Teresa Wren, 9 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $74,900, in case of Bluegrass Lien Holders LLC v. The Estate of Donald McGee et al
• Carl H. Brown to Kelly A. Baker, 2.52 acres on Hawk Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Benjamin Mitchell and Terra Mitchell, same individual as Tara Mitchell, to Tommy Cox and Stephanie Cox, 1 acre on Walnut Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Tommy Cox and Stephanie Cox to Benjamin Mitchell and Terra Mitchell, 0.645 acres on Walnut Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Justin Hammonds, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 2 in High Point Subdivision; $165,000, in case of Pennymac Loan Servicing LLC v. Justin Hammonds, et al
June 22
• Grace Fellowship Church Inc. to Randall Cobb and Christy Cobb or survivor, 12.95 acres on Pine Hill-Brock Road; $30,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Terry McNees and Shelia McNees, Lot 9 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $15,500
• Yost Mast to Everette Vern Miracle, 0.78 acres on Locust Grove Road; $63,000
• Vivian Gilbert to Mark Gilbert and Mia Gilbert, 14.87 acres on Blackwater Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wade A. Cowden and Loraine Cowden to Kristen Nicole Smiddy, Lot 4 in Block E of Murphy Addition; $156,000
• Russell King to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 12 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• Ella Dewar to Sharon Perry, 1.935 acres on KY 1006; $325,000
• Henry Wilson and Denise Wilson to Robert Smith, Lot 14 in Meadow View Subdivision, Phase II; $270,000
• Isaac Sexton and Caitlyn Messer to Lex Rents LLC, Lots 8 and 9, and 47, 48 and 49 in Woods Creek Valley Subdivision; $150,000
• David Buntin Soper and Natasha Hope Soper to Renata Osborne and Nicole Osborne or survivor, Lot 4 in Creekside Estates; $253,000
• Janice Cochran Whitaker and Ford Whitaker to Ernie Lee George and Ramona Kay George, 1.60 acres on KY 30; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Adrian Lee Herndon and Wila Jean Herndon to Dylon Blake Pennington and Courtney F. Pennington, 32.24 acres on Jervis Road and Hawk Creek Road; $90,000
• Barbara Sue Cunnagin to Donnie Lee Philpot, land on Falls Road; terminate interest, no monetary consideration
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Austin L. Anderson, 5.92 acres in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $77,000
June 23
• Mary Apgar to Blair Apgar, Lot 68 in Young Addition; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Mary Apgar to Blair Apgar, Lot 67 in Young Addition; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Robert Earl Mason, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Marvin Miller and Sarah Miller Family Trust; land in Laurel County; $5,001, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Robert Earl Mason, et al
• Marvin J. Miller and Sarah A. Miller to River Hill Amish Cemetery, by and through Marvin J. Miller as trustee and to Jonas Miller as trustee, 0.229 acres on Watt Nantz Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Kenneth Ollis and Penny Bruner Ollis to Adam Boggs, 0.57 acres in M.M. Sells Subdivision; $265,000
• Bertha Bowling to Jack S. Maggard III, 0.62 acres on Pine Top Road; $128,750
• Judith Bowling to Makaylee Adams, 0.36 acres - Lot 8 in Barnesmill Estates; $176,000
• Fortress Properties L.L.C., aka Fortress Properties LLC, to Brian L. Stansford and Kimberly H. Stansford; Lot 53 in Phase IV as amended in The Oaks of London Subdivision; $47,500
• Jonathan C. Harris, Marti B. Jones, formerly known as Marti B. Harris, and Kenneth Ray Jones to Jack Samuel Maggard II and Marsha Jean Maggard, land in Laurel County; $360,000
• Magnolia Developers LLC to Tanner Sibert and Brenda Hibbitts and Ronnie Hibbitts, 1.05 acres on Parker Road; $275,000
• Barry Deaton and Jeremy Deaton as surviving child of Arnold Barry Deaton and Carolyn M. Deaton to Lucas Joyner, trustee, to Barry Deaton and Jeremy Deatob; Lot 6A of Wildwood View Subdivision, 0.34 acres; property division, no monetary consideration
• Lucas Binder and Jennifer Leigh Binder to Tanner Adam Lawson and Madison Marie Brock, 0.34 acres on Taylor Subdivision Road; $180,000
