June 2
• Gregory Purvis and Edna McDaniel to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.024 acres on KY 490; $500
• Albert Robinson and Lucille Robinson to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.241 acres on KY 490; $1,125
• Harold McPhetridge and Joyce McPhetridge to Harold McPhetridge and Joyce McPhetridge, 0.48 acres ob KY 638; $1
• James D. Couch and Brenda K. Couch to Darrell Blankenship and Valarie Blankenship, Lot 9 and 10 in Ridgeview Subdivision; $30,000
• Garnett Lee Gibson to Doug Sizemore and Eva Sizemore, 8.52 acres on KY 363 and 12.26 acres on Ward Cemetery Road; $180,000
• Gambrel Realty LLC to DF Corbin Properties LLC, 0.12 acres on South Main Street; $20,000
• Gambrel Realty LLC to DF Corbin Properties LLC, 4.72 acres on Campground Road and 1.55 acres on Oak Ridge Church Road; $4,180,000
• F. Preston Farmer and Mary Elizabeth Farmer to James Boggs and Jessica Boggs or survivor, Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block B in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $360,000
• Brandon Pratt and Whitney Pratt to Joe E. Caldwell and Lola B. Caldwell, 6 1/2 acres on Edward Caldwell Road; $95,000
• Doug Parker and Vickie Parker to Billy E. Gibson and Glenda S. Gibson or survivor, 28.51 acres on Marydell-Hoskins Road; $50,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Mid South Capital Partners LP, 41.34 acres in Laurel County; $175,000, in case of Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. Star Robbins-Kusiak, Star Robbins & Company Inc., Hope Industries LLC, The White Lily Florals & Gifts Inc., First National Bank & Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, et al.
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Mid South Capital Partners LP, 17.60 acres and 4.5 acres on KY 363; $100,000, in case of Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company v. Star Robbins-Kusiak, Star Robbins & Company Inc., Hope Industries LLC, The White Lily Florals & Gifts Inc., First National Bank & Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, et al.
• Brenda Napier to Thomas Shayhorn, land on Slate Ridge Road; $55,000
• Bertha Lawson to Richard Channing Brown, land in Laurel County; $150,000
• Elk Mountain LLC to Erin Hoskins and Jonathan Hoskins, 5.498 acres on KY 830; $79,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 0.452 acres on KY 80; $105,600, in case of Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Joshua Hibbard, Angel Hibbard, Donnie Philpot, Larry Philpot, Debbie Philpot, et al
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Xome Realty Services to Jim Watkins and Carletta Watkins, 0.452 acres on KY 90; $99,600
• Mos Eisley Properties LLC to SLC Solutions LLC, 0.13 acres on South Main Street; $25,000
• Teddy Ray Hedrick III, by and through Katesha Floyd, Attorney-in-Fact, Kelsey Wilson and Sammy Wilson to Michelle Scott and Randy Scott, 2.92 acres on Taylor Bridge Road; $40,000
• Elmer Day and Bonnie B. Day and Lena Engle to Donnie Oliver, land on KY 80 and Bob Deaton Road; $199,000
• Joshua Marcum and Whitney Marcum to Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee, Lots 21, 22 and 24 in Hackers-Walnut Ridge Estates Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee to Joshua Marcum and Whitney Marcum, Lots 21, 22 and 24 in Hackers-Walnut Ridge Estates Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Steven Bowling and Rebekah Bowling to Madison Baker, 0.30 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
June 4
• Andrew Carr III and Kelli Carr to Billy Joe Reeves, 13.33 acres on Holly Grove Road; $69,000
• Elk Mountain LLC, by Steve Robinson, member to Holly Bundy and Phillip Bundy, 15.747 acres on Old Whitley Road; $170,450
• Richard Collett and Wanda F. Collett to Lois F. Kidwell, land on KY West 80; $75,000
• Rob Edwards and Kathy Edwards to Billy Clark, 2.12 acres on Pine Grove School Road; $69,948.55
June 7
• Martial Laviviere and Kimberly Laviviere to Emett Kenneth Rinehart and Elissa Ann Rinehart, 10.49 acres on Walnut Road; $52,000
• Matt Mills and Dennie Mills to Timothy Kyle Bailey and Taylor Kristen Bailey, Lot 105 in Mrs. John Combs Farm Subdivision; $230,000
• Estate of Edna Mae Blair, by and through Barbara Cottrell, executrix, to Robert Wayne Blair, 0.75 acres in Laurel County; property division, no monetary consideration
• Jenca LLC to Steve Giselle Burnette, 0.29 acres on Little Pittsburg Road; $99,500
• Freddie Krahenbuhl and Joyce Krahenbuhl and Linda Hampton and Kenny Hampton to Randy Peters and Tonya Peters or survivor, 0.59 acres on Abbuhl Road and 0.32 acres by Colony Holiness Church; $80,000
• Greg Wells and Sherri Wells to James Huff, 1.50 acres on Reed Valley Road; $339,000
