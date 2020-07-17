June 25
• Russell Jenkins to Roy Wayne Jenkins, land in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Roy Wayne Jenkins to Johnny Byrley, land in Laurel County; $9,500
• Kelsey House and Dylan Fox to Samuel Hammons Jr. and Andrea Reneee Hammons, Lots 2 and 3 in Riley Holt Subdivision; $95,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., by Michael Shelton, authorized agent to Hartley Mize and Kasey Mize, 1/2 acre on Hwy. 228; $47,900
• McKeehan Construction LLC, by Bill McKeehan, to Kiersten Jackson and Jack Charles Chadwell, Lot 57 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase III; $180,000
• W. Partrick Hauser and Connie D. Hauser to Jarrod L. Napier and Amber Napier, Lot 47-A in Phase 4 of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $332,500
• Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc. to Rachel Lindsey Brewer, 1 acre on John Jones Lane; $132,000
• Premier Land of London LLC, by Amber Lancaster, agent, to Julie A. Huff, Lot 10 in River Oaks, Phase I; $140,000
June 26
• James Edward (Edd) Smith and Mary Rose Smith to Joyce Barton, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
