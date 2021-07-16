June 7
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Three-Sixty Properties LLC, 47.46 acres on Taylor Bridge School Road; $145,000
• Bruce R. Lipsteur to Daniel Lipsteur, 0.78 acres on US 25N and US 25-E; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jennifer Butcher to Angel Leandro Estrada Delgado, 0.15 acres on Sweet Hollow Road; $2,000
• Robert B. Kidd and Kimberly M. Kidd to Les D. Hedrick and Lee Ellen Hedrick, land on Brookview Lane; $25,000
• David Godsey and Stephanie Godsey to David E. Kraftcheck Jr. and Kimberly S. Kraftchek, Lot 15 Pleasant View Estates Subdivision; $375,000
• Kayla Chadwell to Brittany Nichole Robinette and Jerry Wayne Robinette, Lot 8 in Block A of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $165,000
• Jennifer Parsons and Jack Parsons to Eva M. Adams and Johnny Allen, Lot 2 in Wilshire Estates Subdivision; $255,000
• Ruth Ann Hubbard to Robert Thomas Hail and Marticia Hail, 1.7 acres on Old Salem Church Road; $45,000
June 8
• Ronnie Ball and Mazie Ball to James Ball and Melissa Ball, 2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronnie Ball and Mazie Ball to Robert Ball and Kimberly Ball, 2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronnie Ball and Mazie Ball to James E. Ball, 6 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Patsy Jackson to Helen Marie Baker, 2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Patsy Jackson to Helen Marie Baker, 6 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Michael Mills and Tammy Mills to Melinda Hinkle and Noah Hinkle or survivor, Lot 1 in Little Valley Estates; $18,000
• Delora Faye Brock, also known as (aka) Fay Brock, to Austin Robinson, 0.8522 acres on KY 552; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Delora Faye Brock, also known as (aka) Fay Brock, to Austin Robinson, 2.6 acres on KY 1189; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Preston Napier, by Patricia Elaine Napier, to Patricia Elaine Napier, Lot 4 in Phase 1 Revised in Cedar Point Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Shawn Hall to Michael Ryan Hopkins and Jennifer Marie Hopkins, Lot 20 in Barnesmill Estates; $212,000
• The Estate of Hiram Cornett, by Tommie Lou Walden, executrix to Oscar Rice, land in Murphy Addition; $45,000
• Julian M. Trosper, executor of Estate of Lou Trosper, aka Louallen Trosper, to Jerry Dean Parker and Sherry L. Parker, 1 acre on US 25; $63,000
• John Walter Farris Jr., individually and as successor trustee of the Karen L. Farris Trust, and Michael L. Farris, second successor of the Karen L. Farris Trust to Allan H. Davis and Cynthia N. Jones, 10 1/2 acres and 1 acre in Laurel County; $67,5400
• Paul Krestik to Paul Krestik and Scott Schrader, 0.5 acres on Byble Road and Lily-Sublimity Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James Edward Brown and Janet Faye Kissick, co-executors of Estate of James A. Brown, to Viktor Andrashko and Austin Tyler Warford, 0.36 acres, 0.15 acres, 2.73 acres and 1.25 acres on South Laurel Road; $500,000
June 9
• 5M Properties LLC to Michael J. Lawson, Lot 19 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $155,000
• Kenneth Russell to Heather Nolan, Lot 10 in Cloyd Subdivision; $280,000
• PRP Land Development LLC to Nimishaben D. Patel and Parimal M. Patel, Lot 37 in Phase 1 of The Heritage; $16,000
• Elliott Properties LLC to Ramesh Kumar M. Mange and Payal R. Mange, Lots 38 and 39 in Phase 1 of The Heritage; $34,000
• Lewin J. Hostetter and Marcia J. Hostetter to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith, 58.59 acres on KY 80; $100,000
• William H. Douglas and Paula Douglas to Katherine Yvonne Douglas, Lot 23 in The Fox Harbour Subdivision; $65,000
• Martha Baker to Randy Baker, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ora Hazel Johnson and Deborah Pierce to Ora Hazel Johnson and Jason Edward Johnson, Lot 48, 49 and 50 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
June 10
• Frances Smith, Austin Smith, Adam Smith to Aaron M. Howard, trustee; Lot 4 of Whispering Heights Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Stephen Morris, Garry Morris and Cindy Morris, James Morris and Sheryl Morris to Lillian Faye Mardis, land on Whitley Road; $111,000
• Jeremy Daniel Burke and Katie Joyce Burke to Donald Perry and Kathy M. Perry or survivor, land on Begley Road; $166,500
• Stephen R. Sears and Wilma Sears to Dennis McCoy and Michelle McCoy or survivor, Lot 79 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $242,000
• Utpah K. Bhanja and Tandra Bhanja to Dominque Mosley, part of The Oaks of London, Phase 7, Lot 139 on Beechwood Drive; $440,000
• Donald Troy Martin and Mary Martin, Ronnie Dean Martin and Jerry Wayne Martin to Janet Lee Vanfossen, 0.63 acres (Lot 2) on Harris Lane; $25,000
• John S. Bentley and Norma H. Bentley to David W. Hensley and Rita Hensley, 23.42 acres on KY 488; $250,000
• Glenna Cupp and Gary Cupp to Oscar Rice, land on Rudder Street; $125,000
• Polly Kelly to Junior Belt and Michelle Belt, 0.15 acres on Wise Owl Road; $1
• Sondra Woods to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, 0.144 acres on Mill Street; $98,350
• James Michael Overbey to James Michael Overbey and Donna Lee Overbey, 4.16 acres on KY 80; gift, no monetary consideration
• Ted M. Johnson, co-executor of Estate of Joe Gentry, Judy A. Johnson, co-executor of Estate of Joe Gentry, Ted M. Johnson and Judy A. Johnson to Jess Willard Rigney, Linda Gail Bennett or survivor, Lots 2 and 4 of Pine Grove Estates Subdivision; $29,000
• Mark E. Smith, by and through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge, to Edwin E. Smith, land in Laurel County; $1065,000, in case of Louisa Community Bank v. Mark Smith, et al
• Marilyn Benge McGhee to Jacquelyn Mignon McGhee, 5.50 acres near Macedonia Baptist Church; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donald Edward Satterfield to Craig Fields, Lot 12 in Ravenwood Road of Greentree Subdivision; $24,000
• Benjamin J. Corry and Kimberly R. Corry to Danny Joe Rigdon Jr., Lot 1 in Block B of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase One; $365,000
• Teresa Moore and David Moore to Terry Ann Estes, 1.41 acres on Crab Orchard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Glenda L. Morgan, executrix of Estate of Tensley Warren Morgan aka Tinsley Warren Morgan, to William W. Morgan and Glenda L. Morgan, 2.04 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $53,000
June 11
• Donald Davenport and Machalla Davenport to Robert Maxey, 3 acres on Paris Karr Road; $29,000
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McQueen, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jontai McQueen , and Turnkey Construction & Pools LLC, by Jontai McQueen, member to Eric Jeffery Matthews and Jill Lynn Matthews, 0.07 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; $201,000
• Christina Mae Frye to Sharae Loren Collins, Lot 4 in Meadow View Subdivision; $1
• Kenneth Wayne Johnson and Blake Daniel Roberts to Crystal Michelle Morrow, Lot 12 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $150,000
