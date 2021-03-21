March 1
• Lowe's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. to Three Days Land Company LLC, 0.72 acres on KY 770; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Hubert Saylor to David Rivas Sr. and Angela Rivas, 1 acre on Felts School Road; $142,000
• Vivian Ingram, executrix of Estate of Douglas Underwood to Vivian Ingram, Lot 42 of Twin Oaks Subdivision; $140,000
• Kathryn Jean Collins, successor trustee of Ernest Edwin and Virginia Lemaster Revocable Trust to Kathryn Jean Collins, 1/2 of Lot 62 and 1/2 of Lot 64 in Dixie Belle Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Leslie Jaynes (now Phelps) to Douglas Jaynes, 40 acres on Hwy.1810; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Dunaway Properties LLC, by and through Bridgette Dunaway, to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.039 acres and 0.044 acres on KY 1006; $28,000
• Madison Court Enterprises LLC to London Land Company LLC, 1 acre on Sally's Branch Road; $2,000• Robert Michael Robinson, also known as (aka) Robert M. Robinson, and Teresa Robinson to Kenneth Shemenski and Johanna Shemenski and Johnathan Joseph Sheehan, 26 acres, 7 acres and 30 acres in Laurel County; $151,000
March 2
• Elmer Day and Bonnie Day and Lena Engle to Lewin J. Hostetter and Marcia J. Hostetter and Anthony Hostetter, 1.82 acres, 32 acres, 62 1/2 acres and 2 1/2 acres on Muddy Gut Creek; $290,000
• Jared Douglas Lundy and Susan Lundy to Travis Wendell Lundy and Morgan Hubard, 0.52 acres on Hopper Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Frank R. Ayers and Patricia A. Ayers to Alejandro Centero and Autumn Dawn Centero, Lot 4 in Block A of Laurel Cove; $249,900
• Bradley Vaughn and Amanda Vaughn to Estill Lynn Dotson and Pam Dotson, 10.02 acres on Powder Mill Road; $120,000
• B. J. Lawson to Town Hill Properties LLC, 0.44 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
March 3
• Philip Gilkinson and JaDene Gilkinson to Kenneth Dustin Allen and Lindsay Noel Allen, Lot 24 in Block D in Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $10,500
• Charles R. Couch and Nancy L. Couch to Kimberly Bowling and James Bowling or survivor, 7.432 acres on High Moore Road; $107,000
• Brandon Monhollen and Virginia Monhollen to Bradley Vaughn and Amanda Vaughn, 8.49 acres near Lovelace Subdivision; $94,000
• Donna Gail House and Callie Christine Robinson to LeAnn Hoskins Ellison, 0.38 acres on Substation Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Keith Clark to Charles R. Proffitt, 0.51 acres on Haley Ridge Road; $16,500
• Clarence Zeman to Sonja DeAnn Edwards and Michael Eugene Edwards and Megan Marie Von Handorf and Daniel Nicholas Von Handorf, land on KY 312; $79,000
• Joy Renee Kilgore and Steven Harry Kilgore and Susan Lorraine Sheehan and Michael Patrick Sheehan, Troy Edward Donahue, Scott Ryan Donahue and Jennifer Donahue to Daniel Lee Cornett, 0.638 acres on Church Road (now Poplar Hollow Road); $13,000
• Dortha Elsie Bowling, aka Dorothy Elsie Bowling, to Alice Faye Lewis, 0.27 acres on Walt Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Patricia K. Hardin and Michael Hardin and Jason Russell Parman and Melinda Parman to Rick S. Brewer and Deidre Brewer, 45 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
March 4
• Sherry Lynn Partin, now known as (nka) Sherry Jenkins, to Gregory G. Jones and Jackie Jones, 0.73 acres on Haley Ridge Road; $195,000
• Thomas Cristello and Tracy Cristello and Shirley Baumbach to Thomas Cristello and Tracy Cristello, 0.565 acres on Pine Top Road; $1
• Diane Elliott Farmer and Paul Christopher Farmer, Robert Tyler Elliott and Bridgette Elliott to Raymond A. Wilson and Shirley L. Wilson, .40 acres on Lori Lane; $88,000
• Jason Browning and Norma Jean Browning and Glendon Browning and Rosalee F. Browning to Jason D. Browning and Vesta S. Browning, 1 acre on Branstetter Road; $30,000
• Michael Worley and Pamela Worley to Jason Worley, land on Moberly Bend Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dustin J. Lawson and Makayla S. Lawson to Thomas Emerson and Julie Yerdon, 0.39 acres and 7.26 acres on Shepherd Road; $140,000
• Estate of Kenneth A. Hicks, by Anna Hicks, administratrix and individually, Dennis Hicks, Doshia Campbell, Burtus Hicks, Lillie Howard and Stanley Howard to Tony N. Smith, 1 acre in Laurel County; $150,000
• Sandra Walters and Joseph Walters to Tammy L. Hurley, 0.612 acres on Helvetia Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Richard Hamm to William Ryan Hamm and Miranda Cima, 00.47 acres and tract on Taylor Avenue; love and affection, no monetary consideration
March 5
• Britt D. Lawson and Chandra Lawson to Christopher Romine, Lot 18 in Stonybrook Estates; $275,000
• Robert Curtis Abner to Robert Curtis Abner and Theresa Abner, Lot 45 in Mallard Point Subdivision; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Jack W. Griffin and Wendy Nicole Griffin to Raquel Vasquez, Lot 64 in Cedar Point Subdivision; $226,000
• William Burke Jr. to Travis Davis, 2.22 acres on Four Oaks Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Geneva Hibbitts, by Troy Wade House, executor, to Steven D. Bowling and Rebekah A. Bowling, land in Laurel County; $42,350
• Joey Baker to Joey Baker and Cheryl Lynn Baker, 5 acres on Line Creek Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
March 8
• Heather R. Word, formerly known as (fka) Heather R. Smith, to Heather R. Word, 0.457 acres on River Bend Road; $10
• Kimberly A. Long and George M. Long III to Sitney M. Grubbs, 9.41 acres on Dorothea Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Michelle L. Wyatt, 7.56 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $100,000
• Watseka Farney and Richard Farney to Watseka Farney and Richard Farney and Dennis D. Wombles, Lot 4 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase 1; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Betty Sizemore to David Howard, trustee, to Betty Sizemore and Timothy Dean Sizemore, 0.75 acres on McGill-Wyan Pine Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Martha Elaine Pollard to Gary Napier and Donna Napier, 3 1/2 acres on Pleasant View Church Road; $110,000
• Frederick Sparkman and Opal Sparkman to William W. Sparkman and Janet Sparkman, land on U.S. 25; $30,000
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Randal H. Durham Living Trust, and Randal H. Durham as trustee of Randolph A. Durham Spousal Trust to BNDH, LLC, Lots 35, 36, and 37 in Golden Eagle Subdivision; $170,000
• Janet Kalisz and Paul Kalisz and John Binder to Burchell Patterson and Shirley Chandler Patterson, 0.88 acres on West Laurel Road; $191,000
• Dezi Nagy and Teresa Nagy to William Daniel Phipps, Lot 15 in Cliff's Edge, Phase 2; $30,000
• Burnette Contracting LLC to Teddy Bailey and Linda Bailey, 0.500 acres and 0.5009 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $196,850
• James Douglas Durham and Mary Catherine Durham, Daisy B. Durham by Attorney-in-Fact James Douglas Durham, to Lauren J. Hostetter, 10 acres on KY 80; $135,000
• Lawson Brothers LLC, by and through Daryl Lawson, to Daryl Lawson and Tammy Lawson, 24.90 acres in Laurel County; dissolution of Lawson Brothers LLC, no monetary consideration
March 10
• Alvin L. Pope and Reva Pope, Harriet Pope, Leeman C. Pope and Alice Pope, John Bartley Miller and Stacy Miller, Marci M. Coffey, fka Marci Arlene Miller; William Cole Miller and Amber Miller to Speedway LLC, 2 acres on U.S. 25; $450,000
• EAKPG Property to Speedway LLC, 0.043 acres on KY 80 and U.S. 25; $1
• Speedway LLC to EAKPG Property 1, LLC, land on U.S. 25 and KY 80; $1
