March 10
• Regina L. Armstrong to Thomas Burton, Lot 36 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $165,000
• Stanley Ray Taylor to Justin Taylor, 1.47 acres on Engle Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kathryn Jean Collins and Sidney Alton Collins to Kathryn Jean Collins and Sidney Alton Collins, Lot 62 on Lincoln Drive in Dixie Bell Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Loughran and Michelle Loughran to Deborah Burns, 17.75 acres on Whitson School Road; $380,000
• Yanche Garland and Elva Garland to Debra Marina Sizemore and Terry Wayne Sizemore, 0.34 acres on Division Street and Lot 4-A in Wildwood View Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• McKeehan Construction LLC to Huyen Thibich Tran and Dung Quoc Bui, Lot 88 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision; $225,000
• Respone Therapies LLC to Douglas W. House and Robin Rudd House or survivor, 0.48 acres on U.S. 25; $75,000
• Virginia Snyder, formerly known as (fka) Davis, and Shane Snyder to Johnny Davis, 2.95 acres on KY 830; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
March 13
• Donald Irvine to Ben Brewer, Lot 8 in Karr Subdivision; $55,000
• Marion Powell and Patty Jo Powell to Southeastern Roofing of London LLC, 0.96 acres on Slate Lick Church Road; $115,000
• Richard T. Fanella and Deya Fanella to Joy A. Owens, 1.15 acres on C. Smith Road; $99,500
• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Oscar Rice, 0.76 acres on Robinson Lane; $40,000
• Johnnie B. Hart and Elizabeth Hart to Tony Horn and Marifi Horn, 6.11 acres on Craigs Creek-Keavy Road; $38,500
• Grandview Construction LLC to Bobby Lynn Cosby and Kathey Lynn Cosby or survivor, Lot 53 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase III; $220,171.98
• London-Laurel Tourist Commission to DSPECS, LLC, 7.193 acres on Old Pittsburg Road, Bravo Drive and Alamo Drive; $1,800,000
• Woodrow Grubb and Janet Grubb to Tyler Davis Grubb, 22.93 acres on Money Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kyle Trosper and Rachael Trosper to Tammy Jo Walters, 0.659 acres on Ellen Lane; $103,000
March 13
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Tracy Looney and Jennifer H. Looney, 2.95 acres and 0.49 acres on Blue Gill Avenue; $105,700, in case of Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Charles Shields and Alisha Shields
• Danny Whitaker to Deborah A. Barton, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Melinda Bartob Sweet, Lot 89 in Northland Estates, Phase I; $119,900
• Shelley Hinkle to Rabbon Hinkle and Donna Hinkle, 32 1/2 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Phillip Veter Fisher to Hazel Earlene Fisher, 1.69 acres and 0.12 acres on KY 638; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Raymond C. Shears and Carolyn M. Shears, 0.46 acres near Sleepy Hollow Road; $40,000
• Daisy Mattingly, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Delores Deaton, to Cuckoo Rentals LLC, 8.17 acres on KY 192; $245,000
• Elbert Eugene Patton and Connie Lynn Patton to Michael Todd Patton and Jo Anna Kaye Patton, 32 1/2 acres and 7 acres in Laurel County; $30,000
• James Carlo Wahlstedt and Sara Wahlstedt to Jeremy Knarr and Robyn Knarr, 0.58 acres on Dormitory Street; $309,900
• Craft/Hazen Family Living Trust to EAKPG Property 1, LLC, part of #1, 2, 3 and 4 in George Hodge Subdivision, 1.38 acres in City of London and tract on U.S. 25 and KY 80; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Norma Jean Carmack to Donna Rae Carmack, 0.142 acres on Pine Top Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• David Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Rebekah Lafawn Dalton, 5 acres on McKinley Lane; $125,000
March15
• Ellen R. Johnson to Michael Roaden, Lots 3 and 4 in Lynn Acres Subdivision; $135,200
• Jordan Logan Pruitt and Samantha Liann Pruitt to Matthew Schuyler Windham, Lot 26 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase II; $335,000
• Kevin M. Douglas and Hillary Douglas to James E. Napier and Leena M. Napier, 1.329 acres on Sable Pine Circle; $35,000
• Angela Sue Howard to Oscar Rice, 3.25 acres on Dollie Miller Road; $25,000
• Premier Land of London LLC to Brien L. Stanaford and Kimberly H. Stanaford, 5.06 acres on River Oaks Circle; $55,000
• Eric Hart to Sandra J. Reeves, trustee, to Eric Hart and Kimberly Hart, land on Knox-Laurel Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Eric Hart and Kimberly Hart, 17.99 acres, 1.14 acres in Laurel County; $95,000, in case of Citizens Bank v. Susan Renee Finley Tankersly and James Tankersly
• Dennis Hibbitts and Teresa Hibbitts to Kenneth Johnson and Hannah Johnson, 1.70 acres and 13.49 acres on Sunday Drive; $47,000
• Dwayne Jones and Rhonda Jones to Sai Sahil Inc., 1.65 acres on KY 229 and Conley Road; $475,000
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, also known as (aka) Suzanne McQueen, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jontai McQueen to Turnkey Construction and Pools LLC, Lot 9 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $1
• DGS Development Ltd. to Daniel S. Napier and Tanya S. Napier, 5.7046 acres on Taylor School Road; $34,500
• Harold Keith Smith and Victoria Smith to Chris Deaton and Cynthia Deaton, 0.31 acres on Parker Road, 035 acres on Falls Road; $189,000
March 16
• Raymond Lee Hampton and Judy Lynn Hampton to Chris Lang, Lot 40 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $163,000
• Smart Wood USA, LLC to Brandon Kilburn and Angela Williamson Kilburn, tract in Eagle Park Addition to City of Corbin; $310,000
• Brandon Floyd and Alysha R. Floyd to Tracy Allen and Bobby R. Allen, Lot 7 in Tract II of Woodland Heights Division, Phase III; $171,000
• Phiip Gilkinson and Jadene Gilkinson to Arif Khan, Lot 4 in Block b of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $8,500
• Robert W. Brock and Deborah G. Brock to Joseph M. Hopkins and Brittany M. Hopkins, 2.813 acres on Moren Road; $43,000
• Tiffany Bays to John Tyler Wayne Bowling and Machenzie Eva Bowling, Lot 30 in Phase II of Cedar Point Subdivision; $23,000
• Jennifer Shirley, Earl W. Shirley and Jerry Mann, Sonja Booth and Travis Booth to Ashley Smith, 0.41 acres in Twin Oaks Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
March 17
• Travis Lee Napier and Savannah Leshae Napier to Carlene Duerr, Lot 29 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $225,000
• Earnestine Hampton, fka Earnestine Johnson, to Mark Anthony Wilson, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Susan Young, executrix of Estate of Myrtle Singleton, to Terry Young and Susan, 0.30 acres on Singleton Lane; $5,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.