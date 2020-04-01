March 16
• Jonas Rudy and Elaine Rudy to Tammy Napier, 2 1/2 acres on Ky. 552 and Line Creek Road; $64,900
• Robert Hampton and Tammy Hampton to Kenneth J. Doughty, 2.79 acres on Sasser School Road; $185,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to McKeehan Construction LLC, Lot 47 of Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase 1; $23,000
• Webbed Sphere Inc. to Frank James Boswell and Kimberly Ann Boswell, 0.96 acres in. Laurel County; $150,000
• Carol Denise Smith, also known as Carol Denise Anderson, to Melissa R. Dixon, trustee, to Carol Denise Anderson, 2.97 acres on Summit Ridge Drive; name correction, no monetary consideration
• Laura Collingsworth and David Collingsworth to Destiny Ramey, Lot 53 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision; $134,900
• Debra Combs and Derl Combs, Sandra Arnold, Kimberly Lanham by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Debra Combs; Angela Bates, and Thomas Lanham by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Debra Combs, and Tammy Lanham, by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Debra Combs to Carolyn L. Ball and Daniel R. Ball or survivor, 4.21 acres on Paris Karr Road; $114,000
March 17
• G&B Properties LLC to Gary Carpenter and Bonnie Carpenter or survivor, half of Lot 5 in Johnson's Addition; $1
• G&B Properties LLC to Gary Carpenter and Bonnie Carpenter or survivor, 45/100 acres on East Third Street and Main Street; $1
• Everett Setser and Wingmen, MC Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. as successor in interest of Wingmen-MC, SEKY Chapter to Wingmen Motorcycle Club Inc., 1.70 acres on Bundy Road; $35,958.96
• Carlos Morgan, by Power of Attorney, Wanda Morgan, to Wanda Morgan, Lot 29 in Second Addition Country Court Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Richard E. Skrip, D.P.M. and Lucille Skrip to Hannah Owens and James Lukas Brown or survivor, Lot 134 of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $399,900
• The Estate of Carrie Watkins, by Michael Cheek, administrator; Jack Watkins and Bret P. Watkins, by Attorney-in-Fact Ray D. Roberts Jr. to Brad Crow, 65/100 acres on Sowder Road; $50,000
• Raymond Dewayne Proffitt and Rita Chloe Proffitt to Michael Nolan, Lot 2 of Country View Subdivision, Phase II; $125,900
• Dennie Begley and Penny Begley to Scott O'Malley and Angela O'Malley, 63 acres in Laurel County; $90,000
• M & M Corbin Properties LLC to Travis Hignite and Kerri Hignite or survivor, 9.73 acres in Laurel County; $44,000
• Michael Carl Jones and Rebecca Lynn Jones to Travis Hignite and Keri Hignite or survivor, 1 acre on Sherman Lane; $15,000
March 18
• Hershel G. Vanoy and Patty Jetter Vanoy as Trustees of the Herschel and Patty Vanoy Revocable Trust to Lish Maggard, Lot 19 in Bomont Heights Subdivision; $15,500
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of Randolph A. Durham Spousal Trust to Justin Archie Hubbard and Brittany Michelle Hubbard, Lot 20 in Bomont Heights Subdivision; $23,500
• Frank L. Cornett and Ginger Cornett to Robert Fredrick Cornett, 18 acres and 1/2 acre on Ky. 472; $10
• Robert Fredrick Cornett and Lesly Karen Cornett to Buckie Hubbard and Michelle Hubbard, 18 acres and 1/2 acre on Ky. 472; $110,000
March 19
• Tracy Dean Looney and Jennifer H. Looney to Lisa Michele Jackson, Lot 7 in Wildwood View Subdivision; $125,000
• Anderson Kentucky Property LLC, through managing member Linda Spitser to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.021 acres, 0.009 acres, 0.041 acres, 0.171 acres, 0.061 acres on Ky. 1006; $32,000
March 20
• Charles Edward Black and Patty Black, William Clifton Black and Laurel Black and Joseph Wayne Black to Douglas Blake Saylor and Kara Leanne Saylor, Lot 53 of Hunting Creek Subdivision; $195,000
• Linda Floyd to Donald R. Castle Sr. and Evelyn E. Castle, 2.25 acres on Sinking Creek Road; $120,000
• Shane Coyle to Linda F. Hall and Ronnie L. Hall, Lots 10, 11 and 12 of Woods Bend Inc. Subdivision; $68,000
• Josephine Jones, trustee of the Josephine Jones Revocable Trust, to Angela S. Brashear, 1.20 acres and tract on Ky. 192; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Katesha Floyd, formerly known as Katesha L. Hedrick, to Teddy R. Hedrick Jr., 2.10 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
