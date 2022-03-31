March 16
• Karen Weber and Pete Weber to Dana Noelle Wilder, 0.33 acres on Conley Road; $164,900
• Alvin Peters and Althea Peters to Michael L. Woeber, 10 acres, 2.1 acres and 0.61 acres on Dennie Miller Road; $450,000
• Danny Ford and Sue Ford, Jeff Cromer and Anissa Cromer to Tim Mooney and Terri Mooney, 44.31 acres on KY 578; $120,000
• Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Roxalana J. Falls, 1.874 acres on Paris Karr Road; $93,000
• Wanda Faye Patterson to Christopher Patterson, Lot 21 in Arnold Mullins Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Larry Proffitt and Ada Lee Proffitt to Stephen Wells, Lots 36, 37 and 60 in Cedar Point Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rachel Martin Noble, now known as Rachel Cummins-Martin to Adam Nobel, Lot 32 in Crown Point Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Samuel Cobb and Robin Cobb to Mary Katherine York, Lots 10 and 11 in Henson Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Christy Michelle Bowling and Ronnie Bowling to Calvery Peters, 0.36 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Christy Michelle Bowling and Ronnie Bowling to Calvery Peters, 0.36 acres and 0.55 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road, 0.70 acres on Pennington Drive and 0.43 acres on KY 1376 and Little Arthur Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Hayes F. Grubb and Jenny H. Grubb to Roger Wayne Bowling and Novella Bowling, 13.67 acres on Flatwoods Road; $15,000
March 17
• Thelma Gay Jones to Douglas G. Benge, trustee, to Thelma Gay Jones and Stephen M. Jones, land on U.S. 25; property transfer
• Thelma Gay Jones to Douglas G. Benge, trustee, 0.64 acres on U.S. 25 North; property transfer
• Thelma Gay Jones to Douglas G. Benge, trustee, 1.56 acres on Park Drive; property transfer
• Douglas G. Benge to Thelma Gay Jones and Stephen M. Jones, 0.64 acres on US 25 North; property transfer
• Douglas G. Benge to Thelma Gay Jones and Stephen M. Jones, 1.56 acres on Park Drive, property transfer
• Thelma Gay Jones to Douglas G. Benge, trustee, 0.22 acres on U.S. 25; property transfer
• Douglas G. Benge to Thelma Gay Jones and Stephen M. Jones, 0.22 acres on US 25; property transfer
• Thelma Gay Jones to Douglas G. Benge, trustee, land on US 25; property transfer
• Douglas G. Benge to Thelma Gay Jones and Stephen M. Jones, land on US 25; property transfer
• Leslie Monroe to Dennis R. Eaton, ltracts on Forest Road and land on Rock Creek Branch; $112,500
• James Patrick Quinn and Cynthia Alice Quinn to Rebecca Gabrielle Casteel, Lots 21, 22 and 23 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $148,500
• Bush Fire Services Inc. to Troy Wayne Stidham and Sonya Renee Stidham, 0.77 acres on Ford's Way; $6,000
March 18
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Cory W. Self and Heidi Self or survivor, 12.03 acres on Hibbitts Lane; $40,000
• AVAWAM Estates LLC to Plez Gregory and Rebecca Gregory, 7.81 acres in Laurel County; $27,335
• Adam Grubb and Geri Ashley Grubb to Anthony Boler and Linda Boler or survivor, Lots 31 and 32 in Country Square Subdivision; $279,900
• Brian Arterburn and Dana Arterburn to Richard Durham and Shonda Durham, Lot 27 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $500,000
• James E. Cass, trustee of James E. Cass Trust, and Maxine T. Cass, trustee of Maxine T. Cass Trust to Roger Walden and Terrell Douglas Walden, 14.559 acres on County Farm Road; $185,000
• Sears Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, incorrectly named Sears Investment Property LLC. to Louie Burl Pendle and Sue Marie Pendle, Lot 1 in Deerfield Estates; $22,900
• Rexro, LLC by managing member Rex Sizemore to Sizemore Squared LLC, by managing member Benjamin Cole Sizemore, Lot 3 in Block G of Murphy Addition and tract on Clark Street; $260,000
• United States Postal Service to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.073 acres on Wendon Way, 1.339 acres on Backage Road; $1,050
• Marvin Smith and Sandra Smith to Ronald Zikis, 1.02 acres on Bernstadt School Road; $180,000
• Jay Sowders and Tina Sowders to Jimmy Brandon Lawson and Monique Sheree Lawson, Lot 26 in Fawn Valley Estates; $24,500
• The Estate of Edmond Brumley Sr., by Deloris Jane Hammel, executrix, and Deloris Jane Hammel and Michael Hammel, Bertha Darlene Mills and Melbourne Mills Jr., Edmund Clay Brumley Jr., Anna Eva Mae Brumley to Michael Trey Rose, 2 acres on Mt. Pleasant Road; $130,000
• David Nicely and Amanda Nicely to Justin Glen Davenport and Whitley Dawn Davenport, 37/100 acres on Barrett Lane; $163,000
• Janrose Dewees, also known as Janrose Deweese, Carolyn Shay Harris and Glenn Harris, Perry Dewees and Debbie Dewees, Gregory Dewees and Anita Dewees to Robert Richard Dewees, 5 acres in Laurel County; love and affection
March 21
• Vernon Blanton and Goldie Blanton to Todd Shrader, 1.47 acres on Owsley Road; love and affection
• Travis Ayres and Kristen Ayres to James R. Garvey and Macie L. Mills or survivor, Lot 20 in The Fox Harbour Subdivision; $236,500
• Dennis Rudder and Sue Ann Rudder to Denise Rudder, 0.60 acres on Rudder Lane; love and affection
• Dennis Rudder and Sue Ann Rudder to Denise Rudder and George Kyle Rudder and Kelli J. Rudder, 20 acres, 2 tracts, 6 acres tracts in Laurel County, 20 1/4 acres on Little Goose Creek, 3 tracts of 6 acres each, 3 5/16 acres on Little Goose Creek, 9 acres and 9 1/2 acres on Rocky Branch; love and affection
• Dennis Rudder and Sue Ann Rudder to Denise Rudder and George Kyle Rudder and Kelli J. Rudder, 41.390 acres on Brock Road; love and affection
• Estate of Lisa Goodin, by and through Administrator Shannin Renee Davis, and Shannin Renee Davis, land on Old Whitley Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Tammy Chandler and William Joseph Chandler to Tabitha Baird and Daniel Baird, 0.01 acres on St. John's Road; no monetary consideration
