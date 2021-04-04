March 18
• Brandon B. Fawbush and Sydney Jane Fawbush to Gena Gray, 1.28 acres in Laurel County, 0.5 acres., 0.5 acres, and 0.50 acres on KY 363; $165,000
• Grandview Construction LLC to Sean Timothy Brock and Samantha Rookard or survivor, Lot 80 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $225,250
• Jenny Lynn Malone, executrix of The Estate of Donald K. Malone; Jenny Lynn Malone, individually to Samantha Crouch, 1.75 acres on KY 30; $120,000
• Christopher Stanley and Jessika Stanley to John Hall and Suzanne Michelle Hall, 0.32 acres on KY 80; $125,000
• Beverly Overbey and Michael Overbey to Phillip Charles Wigner, Lots 29 and 30 in Country Squares; $140,000
• Mark Collett and Courtney Collett to Derek Lewis, 17.66 acres on Oakview Lane; $110,000
March 19
• Lisa Abner, formerly known as Lisa Hoskins, and Taylor Abner to Murrell Hoskins, 15.55 acres near Marydell Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Henry Dean Johnson to Daniel Stacy Johnson and Sandra Kay Johnson, 2.03 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $20,000
• Bill Abner Jr. and Rhonda Abner to Southern Restorations LLC, Unit 209 in Sheffield Place Condominiums Horizontal Property Regime; $145,000
• Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 39 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 46in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 54 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• CanAmerican Homes LLC to Robert Walden and Kim Walden or survivor, Lots 78 and 79 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $20,500
• Cumberland Gap Properties LLC, James Hall, President to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.012 acres and 2 tracts on Backage Road; $6,675
• Andrea Lynn Grimes to Donald R. Cook and Deanna Cook, land in Laurel County; $89,000
• Lillian Arrowood and Larry Arrowood to Alysha R. Floyd and Brandon Floyd, land on Helton Cemetery Road; $222,000
• Through Whitley County Master Commissioner Howard Mann to Joanie Lynn Schuler, 0.28 acres on Chapel Road; divorce settlement in case of Joanie Lynn Schuler v. Phillip Paul Schuler
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to David Nicley and Amanda Nicley, 37/100 acres on Barrett Lane; $43,000, in case of Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Stacey Martin et al
• Elmalene R. Watterson, same individual as Elmalene Hurst, and Sammy D. Watterson to Shane Ryan Hurst, 1 acre on Holly Grove Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Team Property Investments LLC to Benjamin Eric Mitchell and Morgan Blake Carroll, 0.738 acres on Echo Valley Road; $190,000
• Larry Herron and Wanda Herron to Charlotte M. Miracle, Lots 43 and 49 in Hopewell Estates, Phase III; $176,500
March 22
• Charlotte Gregory to Elmer Wayne Gregory, Lot 89 in Westland Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Charlotte Gregory to Elmer Wayne Gregory, Lot 74 in Westland Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Charlotte Gregory to Elmer Wayne Gregory, Lot 90 in Westland Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Charlotte Gregory to Elmer Wayne Gregory, Lot 86 in Westland Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Ernest Vaughn to Reba A. Ralston, also known as (aka) Reda A. Ralston and James L. Ralston, 1.47 acres on Pine Top Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Leslie Brown and Sherry Brown to William Robert Brown, 0.51 acres on KY 1376; gift, no monetary consideration
• Homeland Homes LLC to Daniel Fuson and Deanna Fuson, Lot 7 in Sunnybrook Estates Subdivision; $1
• Robcor Construction LLC to Casey D. Daniels and Marlena D. Daniels, 5.41 acres on Cam Court Drive and 2.28 acres on Echo Valley Road; $25,000
• Imogene Williams to Guy Williams and Lisa Williams or survivor, 3.70 acres on Laurel River Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Elk Mountain LLC to Elbert Mills Jr. and Brittany Fay Mills, 5.059 acres on Sublimity Springs Road; $95,000
• Tyler Perry and Naomi Perry to Chassidy Madden and Jacob Fleming, 6.15 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; $14,000
• Constance A. Estes, now known as (nka) Constance A. Fisher, and Travis Estes to Constance Estes and Travis Estes or survivor, Lot 14 and 0.03 acres in Holly Grove Estates; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Norma Carmack to Robert Abrams and Joanna Abrams, 1 1/2 acres on Pine Top Road; $118,000
• Grandview Construction LLC to Michael Allen Buckreus and Karen Buckreus, Lot 89 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision; $261,500
• Dennis Eaton to Steve McQueen and Channelle McQueen, 4.523 acres on German Lane; $17,800
March 23
• Richard Monhollen to Shawn Monhollen, 2.166 acres on Fred Barnett Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robinette Properties Inc. to Trevor James Ball, Lots 25 - 31 in Block B of Howard Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Perry, Danny Perry and Lisa Farris to Lisa Farris, 2 acres in Laurel County; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Debra Sue Jones to Tiffany Nicole Bays, 1/2 acre on Victor Mitchell Road; $220,000
March 24
• William H. Helton to George Michael Crumpler, 8 acres on Corbin-Level Green Road; $15,000
• Amanda Nicley and David Nicley to Charlotte Gregory, land on Richland Drive;n $120,000
• Michelle Allen-Richmond and Shane Richmond to Jasmine Hampton, Lot 18 in Phase I Revised in Cedar Point Subdivision; $194,900
• Donald W. Blair, through Power of Attorney Chris Blair, Laura L. Blair Seither and Thomas H. Seither, Chris Blair, James D. Blair and Laura A. Blair and Deborah E. Sgouris Fisher and Dennis D. Fisher to Allan H. Davis and Cynthia N. Jones, 10 1/2 acres and 1 acre on State Road; $35,000
• Angela Marlene Harris to Barbara Settles Rednour and Charles Rednour, 0.19 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $1
